Yes, you can drop your summon sign and hope another Sun covenant player summons you for the boss that they’ve not defeated yet. Might be worth looking at most popular summon spots if you’re just looking to farm the medals.



Cheers mateA quick google tells me the best summoning spot for me (level 40-50) is perhaps Quelaag's DomainAnyone knocking about fancy firing up DS and helping me get these sunlight medalsNo, thought not. Cheers anyway