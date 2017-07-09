I hear ye mate and zillions of W3 fans cant be wrong. I've already said in the W3 thread, its just me.
Even though I'm a product of the text based adventure generation from yesteryear, I found the W3 cut scenes and dialogue just too tedious. The combat was so easy. I now know I should have played it on hardest difficulty to be fair.
I also agree about going into a new "Souls" game (Elden Ring) that is fresh, shiny and new. The DS resources available are simply phenomenal. Literally, NOTHING is left uncovered on the wiki pages.
If FromSoftware stick to their successful model, then they wont be bogging us down with a vast story arch, endless side-mission and time sapping cutscenes.
Just watched some reviews of Elden Ring. OMG. It looks bloody ace. One IGN tagline read "DARK SOULS, BUT BIGGER!".
Was just about to Pre-order but its out of stock on Amazon