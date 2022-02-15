« previous next »
Author Topic: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2

AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 15, 2022, 05:19:16 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 15, 2022, 12:56:26 pm
Mate I swear I have never felt levels of gaming euphoria quite like when I finally defeated Father Gascoigne in Bloodborne.

A huge highlight of my gaming career :)

He was a bastard him  ;D
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 15, 2022, 07:24:04 pm
So glad i picked up DS again.  Its all coming flooding back and its surprising how much I've remembered. 

Already dispatched the first 2 bosses and made it to the undead parish.



Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 08:27:43 am
Enjoy it. I last replayed it at peak covid in spring of 2020. Enjoyed it immensely, almost finished NG+ as it was such a fun run. Fuck that black knight on the tower though. Utter asshole.
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 10:51:48 am
My missus is out overnight tonight with the daughter.  After the footy I'm settling in for a mammoth DS session.  Will prop my eyes open with matchsticks at work tomorrow.  Sod it.

Just looking at some weapon stats online and saw a video pop up.  "How to beat the Capra Demon using only dung pies".  Made me laugh :)

I discovered the plunging/falling attack this time around which is brilliant.   Not sure how I missed that when I first played it.  I'm supremely confident I'm going to complete this game this time around.

Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 11:08:24 am
In my experience, if you get past S&O - game opens up and it becomes much, much easier. They were the chokepoint I quit on few times before. Do try and buff yourself up before facing them, maybe even go to the painted world to get more XP, or make small excursions to the catacombs - which aren't easy, but can be learned.
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 11:34:58 am
Quote from: Zlen on February 16, 2022, 11:08:24 am
In my experience, if you get past S&O - game opens up and it becomes much, much easier. They were the chokepoint I quit on few times before. Do try and buff yourself up before facing them, maybe even go to the painted world to get more XP, or make small excursions to the catacombs - which aren't easy, but can be learned.

When you say S&O, Do you mean Ornstein and Smough?

If so, these were the two fuckers that made me quit last time.  Although doing some research this time around,  think I fucked up with my route.

When I previously played this, I took the Master Key as my starting gift.  Therefore I was going into areas that I just wasn't ready for.  I think I may have ended up in Anor Londo slightly too early.

I'm really enjoying building a Cleric/Knight.  A mix of miracles and skull crushing with my Mace.  Will grab the Claymore when it becomes available too.
Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 11:40:10 am
Yeah, those two fucks.
You can look into bringing in sun-bro Solaire to help you with that fight, useless as he is, may be the difference.
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 11:59:08 am
Quote from: Zlen on February 16, 2022, 11:40:10 am
Yeah, those two fucks.
You can look into bringing in sun-bro Solaire to help you with that fight, useless as he is, may be the difference.


Yep, I tried it a few times with Solaire helping too.

The really annoying thing was/is - Not so much the boss fight but repeating the journey from the bonfire and then the two tough Royal Sentinels you have to kill before you go through the fog gate to O&S.   Only to get one hit killed and have to do it all over again. :(
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • ....mmm
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 12:13:23 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 16, 2022, 11:08:24 am
In my experience, if you get past S&O - game opens up and it becomes much, much easier. They were the chokepoint I quit on few times before. Do try and buff yourself up before facing them, maybe even go to the painted world to get more XP, or make small excursions to the catacombs - which aren't easy, but can be learned.

All very well saying the game opens up after Ornstein and Smough, but that's like 2/3 of the game done by that point ;D

Side note, this is useful list for DS1:
https://smcnabb.github.io/dark-souls-cheat-sheet/

Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 12:23:13 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 16, 2022, 12:13:23 pm
All very well saying the game opens up after Ornstein and Smough, but that's like 2/3 of the game done by that point ;D

Side note, this is useful list for DS1:
https://smcnabb.github.io/dark-souls-cheat-sheet/



haha very true Kash.  Sure id grinded my way through Sens Fortress and Blight town prior to O&S

Whatever though, this is a great GREAT game.  I played the Witcher 3 recently and got fed up of it. Not because it was too difficult, it was just tedious. (no offence to W3 fans)

DS takes over your life once you start playing. 
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • ....mmm
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 12:30:19 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 16, 2022, 12:23:13 pm
haha very true Kash.  Sure id grinded my way through Sens Fortress and Blight town prior to O&S

Whatever though, this is a great GREAT game.  I played the Witcher 3 recently and got fed up of it. Not because it was too difficult, it was just tedious. (no offence to W3 fans)

DS takes over your life once you start playing. 

They're very different games for sure, I think the biggest critisism of Witcher 3 comes down to it's combat but it never really bothered me - fine for what it is. The world is very immersive and the narrative content, even in the 'side missions', is really top tier. It's the best open world game I've played, I suspect that will change on the 25th!

Soulsborne games do have a completely different draw about them though, I'm glad the world of Elden Ring is more 'hopeful' in feel because these games really drag you in and can become a bit much. A game of this size set in the Dark Souls universe would be a bit overwhelming.

Biggest thing I'm looking forward to is coming in fresh at launch, I played DS3 and DS1 many years after release so the game was over-documented by that point.
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
February 16, 2022, 01:14:57 pm
I hear ye mate and zillions of W3 fans cant be wrong.  I've already said in the W3 thread, its just me.

Even though I'm a product of the text based adventure generation from yesteryear, I found the W3 cut scenes and dialogue just too tedious. The combat was so easy.  I now know I should have played it on hardest difficulty to be fair.

I also agree about going into a new "Souls" game (Elden Ring) that is fresh, shiny and new.  The DS resources available are simply phenomenal.  Literally, NOTHING is left uncovered on the wiki pages.

If FromSoftware stick to their successful model, then they wont be bogging us down with a vast story arch, endless side-mission and time sapping cutscenes. 

Just watched some reviews of Elden Ring. OMG. It looks bloody ace.  One IGN tagline read "DARK SOULS, BUT BIGGER!".

Was just about to Pre-order but its out of stock on Amazon :(



AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 10:38:44 am
Happy to hear you are making progress in DS, BP.  :)

I've never played any of the Dark Souls series, I might jump on them once I complete Elden Ring  ;D
Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 03:38:27 pm
Any noise regarding the difficulty ? On a scale of reasonable to Sekiro levels of hair pulling.
OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 03:42:08 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:38:27 pm
Any noise regarding the difficulty ? On a scale of reasonable to Sekiro levels of hair pulling.

The devs have said they've tried to reduce player frustration, which I think comes with it being open world. If a boss is basically being a gatekeeper for your progression, you don't have to fight them 100 times, you can just get on the horse, ride somewhere else and take on whats there and level up that way. Then go back to the bottleneck boss a bit stronger and with other loot.

I remember DS1 and DS3 progression being a fork which usually just ended up at the same place anyway.
Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 03:57:55 pm
Sounds like I won't have to stock up on controllers then.  I've been playing Sekiro for nigh on a year and still haven't finished it.
OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 04:20:34 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:57:55 pm
Sounds like I won't have to stock up on controllers then.  I've been playing Sekiro for nigh on a year and still haven't finished it.
Where are you up to now? The worst boss in that for was the second to last one, I struggled more with the sub-bosses where you need 1000fps slow-mo, Neo-level reaction times to deflect their attacks ;D
Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 04:27:08 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 04:20:34 pm
Where are you up to now? The worst boss in that for was the second to last one, I struggled more with the sub-bosses where you need 1000fps slow-mo, Neo-level reaction times to deflect their attacks ;D

Father Owl or whatever the dude is called.  I average around fifty attempts per boss I reckon, funnily enough that bastard bull early on gave me more trouble than some bosses.  I play it for a few days, then take a two week vacation before going back.  My missus isn't too keen on me swearing at inanimate objects in front of the kids.
OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 04:34:30 pm
Yes that's it, Father Owl up on the tower. I was using the Immortal Blade as my L1+R1, but after seeing a YouTube guide say to use the Ichimonji skill after you dodge his front flip attack, I had him beat in about 3 attempts. That's the one opening you get to do some big damage and keep his Posture up.
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 05:03:46 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:38:44 am
Happy to hear you are making progress in DS, BP.  :)

I've never played any of the Dark Souls series, I might jump on them once I complete Elden Ring  ;D

I could have sword you Platinumed DS Andy?

Or was that Bloodborne?

Next boss up for me on DS is the Capra Demon.  As far as I remember he's not uber-difficult and don't think its too far from a bonfire either.

Last boss I did was the pair of Bell Gargoyles.  After a couple of failures solo, I summoned Solaire and Knight Lautrec. No fucking about on this run through, just get getting shit done.

I've been wondering why my parry>riposte wasn't coming off then realised today I've been pressing L1 instead of L2.  I'm now slaughtering Black Nights and suchlike with ease.  I love a tough enemy who is easily parryable. :)

Another thing I've learned this time is not to waste souls on levelling up stats that are no use to my character build.  Left INT, DEX, RES exactly as I started. 
Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 05:06:37 pm
Capra isn't that tricky, but that whole area is so small and I'd more often die from poor camera movement than anything else.
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,310
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 05:06:37 pm
Capra isn't that tricky, but that whole area is so small and I'd more often die from poor camera movement than anything else.

Not quite there yet but I do remember fighting him on a ledge or similar last time.

That journey through the town to get to him is quite nerve jangling. Rabid Dogs and Assassins jumping out at you.
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:03:46 pm
I could have sword you Platinumed DS Andy?

Or was that Bloodborne?

Next boss up for me on DS is the Capra Demon.  As far as I remember he's not uber-difficult and don't think its too far from a bonfire either.

Last boss I did was the pair of Bell Gargoyles.  After a couple of failures solo, I summoned Solaire and Knight Lautrec. No fucking about on this run through, just get getting shit done.

I've been wondering why my parry>riposte wasn't coming off then realised today I've been pressing L1 instead of L2.  I'm now slaughtering Black Nights and suchlike with ease.  I love a tough enemy who is easily parryable. :)

Another thing I've learned this time is not to waste souls on levelling up stats that are no use to my character build.  Left INT, DEX, RES exactly as I started.

Ive platinumed Bloodborne, Sekiro and Demons Souls in that order mate  ;)

I wont be going for platinums on Elden ring or dark souls when I get round to them, its too stressful!
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • ....mmm
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Today at 01:31:50 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
Ive platinumed Bloodborne, Sekiro and Demons Souls in that order mate  ;)

I wont be going for platinums on Elden ring or dark souls when I get round to them, its too stressful!

Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,903
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Today at 11:50:57 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 16, 2022, 01:14:57 pm
I hear ye mate and zillions of W3 fans cant be wrong.  I've already said in the W3 thread, its just me.

Even though I'm a product of the text based adventure generation from yesteryear, I found the W3 cut scenes and dialogue just too tedious. The combat was so easy.  I now know I should have played it on hardest difficulty to be fair.

I also agree about going into a new "Souls" game (Elden Ring) that is fresh, shiny and new.  The DS resources available are simply phenomenal.  Literally, NOTHING is left uncovered on the wiki pages.

If FromSoftware stick to their successful model, then they wont be bogging us down with a vast story arch, endless side-mission and time sapping cutscenes. 

Just watched some reviews of Elden Ring. OMG. It looks bloody ace.  One IGN tagline read "DARK SOULS, BUT BIGGER!".

Was just about to Pre-order but its out of stock on Amazon :(
Don't know what console you're on, but the launch edition is in stock here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Elden-Ring-Launch-Edition-PS5/dp/B09L1X8WV3/?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_w=ZgPZ3&pf_rd_p=e2c0fcef-a0e3-4af2-b348-a5d74ee828c8&pf_rd_r=03K1SKZSYDKA6MQHM0W2&pd_rd_r=417bd2d9-fe65-4274-a2b6-b3f2f98e8263&pd_rd_wg=J1MEK&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m

£45.
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,963
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Today at 11:56:57 am
Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,188
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Today at 12:08:56 pm
I've only played Demon's Souls and Dark Souls. Had a big pause from gaming during the entire last gen. As I'm now on Xbox without access to Bloodborne, which other Souls game should I give a go ahead of others. DS2, DS3 or Sekiro?
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • ....mmm
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Today at 12:57:39 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:08:56 pm
I've only played Demon's Souls and Dark Souls. Had a big pause from gaming during the entire last gen. As I'm now on Xbox without access to Bloodborne, which other Souls game should I give a go ahead of others. DS2, DS3 or Sekiro?

DS3 is arguably the best of the Souls games though I appreciate the nostalgia for DS1, Sekiro might provide more headaches.
