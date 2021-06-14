« previous next »
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #680 on: June 14, 2021, 01:48:20 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E3Huy2cdih0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E3Huy2cdih0</a>

This was fucking amazing

👌👌👌👌👌

Can't wait.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #681 on: June 14, 2021, 02:48:08 pm »
Now I see why you guys posted Elden Ring news in here.

FromSoftware

Prepare to be brutalised all over again. :)
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #682 on: October 18, 2021, 03:20:04 pm »
Elden Ring delayed till Feb 25th, noooooooooooooooooooooo
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #683 on: November 3, 2021, 05:17:16 pm »
15 minute Gameplay preview tomorrow at 4pm UK time, Oooooohhh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JldMvQMO_5U
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #684 on: November 4, 2021, 04:05:00 pm »
Dark Souls: Breath of the Sekiro

I love everything I see, can't wait.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #685 on: November 6, 2021, 01:58:26 pm »
It looks absolutely unreal, I can't wait.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #686 on: January 22, 2022, 11:13:05 pm »
https://www.pcgamer.com/psa-dont-play-dark-souls-3-until-a-new-remote-code-execution-vulnerability-is-patched/

A new exploit has been demonstrated which allows malicious code to be run through Dark Souls 3's online functionality.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #687 on: January 24, 2022, 04:04:03 pm »
Elden Ring has gone Gold today, meaning it is finished and whether its shit, broken or needs a day 1 patch, it will be coming out on Feb 25th.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #688 on: January 24, 2022, 04:30:00 pm »
For those that have enough disposable cash to replace the controllers broken whilst attempting to complete a From Software game  ;D

I wont be going near this having had my fix with Bloodborne years ago, but hope its as good as anticipated for those looking forward to it.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #689 on: January 25, 2022, 02:11:25 pm »
For those that have enough disposable cash to replace the controllers broken whilst attempting to complete a From Software game  ;D

I wont be going near this having had my fix with Bloodborne years ago, but hope its as good as anticipated for those looking forward to it.

Elden Ring Perfect For Gamers Who Thought Dark Souls Was "Too Difficult," Says Producer

;D

They seem to have added lots of options for alternative play, summons seem useful in this regard.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #690 on: January 25, 2022, 06:27:36 pm »
This looks superb doesnt it? Feel bad for all the people that wont touch these games because they have the patience of a 2 year old.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #691 on: January 25, 2022, 09:30:12 pm »
Elden Ring Perfect For Gamers Who Thought Dark Souls Was "Too Difficult," Says Producer

;D

They seem to have added lots of options for alternative play, summons seem useful in this regard.

The multiplayer aspect of Bloodborne was a massive help.

This looks superb doesnt it? Feel bad for all the people that wont touch these games because they have the patience of a 2 year old.

Take that's a sly dig at my post! They're also incredibly difficult mate, you can have all the patience in the world but they require a degree of skill that some people just don't have.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #692 on: January 25, 2022, 09:52:35 pm »
The multiplayer aspect of Bloodborne was a massive help.

Take that's a sly dig at my post! They're also incredibly difficult mate, you can have all the patience in the world but they require a degree of skill that some people just don't have.

Haha no it wasnt actually mate, youve conquered Bloodborne!  ;)

It was just a jokey way to say git gud to those who dont like these games after giving up after 5 minutes of playing them.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #693 on: January 26, 2022, 07:26:31 am »
The multiplayer aspect of Bloodborne was a massive help.

Yep I can't really play 'Soulsborne' games single player, I've done the occasional boss but the stress levels are too much for me.

Will be playing exclusively co-op. A Shame Sekiro didn't have the option.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #694 on: January 26, 2022, 07:57:50 am »
Yep I can't really play 'Soulsborne' games single player, I've done the occasional boss but the stress levels are too much for me.

Will be playing exclusively co-op. A Shame Sekiro didn't have the option.
I've never played them multiplayer actually, Elden Ring might be the first time I give it a go.
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #695 on: January 26, 2022, 10:58:43 pm »
Haha no it wasnt actually mate, youve conquered Bloodborne!  ;)

It was just a jokey way to say git gud to those who dont like these games after giving up after 5 minutes of playing them.

Ha fair enough, yeah you need to know what you're getting in for with these games.

There's quite a few games coming out in Feb, but having re-watched some footage of this today it's definitely on my list.

I've never played them multiplayer actually, Elden Ring might be the first time I give it a go.

Really useful feature.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #696 on: January 28, 2022, 06:21:36 am »
Yep I can't really play 'Soulsborne' games single player, I've done the occasional boss but the stress levels are too much for me.

Will be playing exclusively co-op. A Shame Sekiro didn't have the option.

TIL there's a Sekiro online mod, https://www.nexusmods.com/sekiro/mods/577?tab=posts&BH=3 ;D
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #697 on: February 2, 2022, 09:25:47 am »
Absolutely cannot wait. Have been playing through Dark Souls again in anticipation and man I fucking love this series
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #698 on: February 2, 2022, 11:28:15 am »
We are finally in the same month that Elden Ring comes out
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #699 on: February 2, 2022, 11:52:22 am »
Ive never played the game but bought DS3 last night. I do hope its good fun.

I was going to buy Skyrim, but DS3 caught my eye. Dont usually play rpg's but enjoyed W3 so much I bought GoW and liked that too. So here goes...
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #700 on: February 2, 2022, 12:05:48 pm »
Ive never played the game but bought DS3 last night. I do hope its good fun.

I was going to buy Skyrim, but DS3 caught my eye. Dont usually play rpg's but enjoyed W3 so much I bought GoW and liked that too. So here goes...

If you're expecting an RPG you have another thing coming.
Souls games are an exercise in masochism wrapped in RPG decorative paper. :D
Thing of it as your personal purgatory rather than entertainment.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #701 on: February 2, 2022, 12:18:51 pm »
Lol, I got that impression from the reviews. If its a fighting game, which it appears it may be, then yay...bring it on
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #702 on: February 2, 2022, 12:43:54 pm »
Ive never played the game but bought DS3 last night. I do hope its good fun.

I was going to buy Skyrim, but DS3 caught my eye. Dont usually play rpg's but enjoyed W3 so much I bought GoW and liked that too. So here goes...

The game is still an RPG I would say, but it contains a lot of real time user skill and learning the rules in terms of reach, build, stamina, and overall patience. It is a hard game, and punishing, but fair - it is very rare you will die and it be from anything but your own mistake, and the aim is to iron out your mistakes, learn, overcome, and then on to the next challenge. If you have the patience it is extremely rewarding and much why these games are beloved.

My bit of advice is it is quite hard to jump in at DS3. The games got progressively much much quicker as time went on, and some of the things in the game are obtuse and real hard. However if you play the games in order, the gradual power creep isn't too bad - beating DS1 sets you up for DS2, and DS2 for Bloodborne and DS3.

Ironically while 3 is a lot harder, going through the game and gaining that mastery of the mechanics actually makes 3 actually a much easier game than jumping in at 1 if that makes sense.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #703 on: February 2, 2022, 01:15:49 pm »
Well, if it helps Ive completed Doom Eternal on Nightmare. Although I nearly had a stroke from the intensity. Ive tried Ultra Nightmare but alas I died after about 20% and havent looked at it since. I still aim to do that at some point. But Im still pissed off at it.

I like hardish games that make you analyse why you failed and make you learn to overcome adversity.

All Ive done is buy, download and install. I ran out of time, so tonight will be my first game.

W3 had a nice plot and was easy going, same with GoW. Sometimes a nice easy game is fun. But a good bastard game is needed sometimes.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #704 on: February 2, 2022, 01:26:44 pm »
Well, if it helps Ive completed Doom Eternal on Nightmare. Although I nearly had a stroke from the intensity. Ive tried Ultra Nightmare but alas I died after about 20% and havent looked at it since. I still aim to do that at some point. But Im still pissed off at it.

I like hardish games that make you analyse why you failed and make you learn to overcome adversity.

All Ive done is buy, download and install. I ran out of time, so tonight will be my first game.

W3 had a nice plot and was easy going, same with GoW. Sometimes a nice easy game is fun. But a good bastard game is needed sometimes.

That is actually shocking a very good trade off, given that Doom Eternal is the closest you will get to a First Person Shooter Dark Souls.

I love Dark Souls lore and setting, even though it is buried deep. But yeah, the big big appeal is it's a bastard game which doesn't hold you hand, but makes you feel good for doing it
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #705 on: February 2, 2022, 02:04:29 pm »
I think 3 is also the best Dark Souls in terms of QOL additions over the course of the series, it doesn't have many infuriating mechanics and feels fair all the time. It's still a good place to jump in.
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #706 on: February 8, 2022, 02:23:33 pm »
17 Days to go.

My mate and I have booked a week off work, if they pull a last minute delay I won't be best pleased.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #707 on: February 8, 2022, 03:06:46 pm »
I've only just clocked that Elden Ring is nothing to do with The Elder Scrolls.

Been looking for ages for a RPG to play.

Might have to pre-order this.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #708 on: February 12, 2022, 02:10:26 pm »
Saw some gameplay videos. Not sure how I feel about it honestly. Bouncy flying horse just looks weird and strange. Seems like the open world aspect of it plus the ability to climb will contribute to many ways to cheese your way through some battles. Will wait for reviews before I buy.
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #709 on: February 12, 2022, 03:19:18 pm »
Saw some gameplay videos. Not sure how I feel about it honestly. Bouncy flying horse just looks weird and strange. Seems like the open world aspect of it plus the ability to climb will contribute to many ways to cheese your way through some battles. Will wait for reviews before I buy.
The early previews from this week are insanely positive.

About the horse... if you didn't have that, the game would be too hard in an open world setting with you easily losing a lot of progress due to silly deaths. They need to show they've moved on from DS1 ;D
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 04:10:27 pm »
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
« Reply #711 on: Today at 11:23:03 am »
9 days till release. We are in single digits now!
