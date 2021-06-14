Ive never played the game but bought DS3 last night. I do hope its good fun.



I was going to buy Skyrim, but DS3 caught my eye. Dont usually play rpg's but enjoyed W3 so much I bought GoW and liked that too. So here goes...



The game is still an RPG I would say, but it contains a lot of real time user skill and learning the rules in terms of reach, build, stamina, and overall patience. It is a hard game, and punishing, but fair - it is very rare you will die and it be from anything but your own mistake, and the aim is to iron out your mistakes, learn, overcome, and then on to the next challenge. If you have the patience it is extremely rewarding and much why these games are beloved.My bit of advice is it is quite hard to jump in at DS3. The games got progressively much much quicker as time went on, and some of the things in the game are obtuse and real hard. However if you play the games in order, the gradual power creep isn't too bad - beating DS1 sets you up for DS2, and DS2 for Bloodborne and DS3.Ironically while 3 is a lot harder, going through the game and gaining that mastery of the mechanics actually makes 3 actually a much easier game than jumping in at 1 if that makes sense.