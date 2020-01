Looks like their ticket prices for their game vs Fulham started at £1 for U18's & OAP's & a tenner for 'cityzens', (locals?).



Is there 39,223 fans here?





https://www.givemesport.com/1541389-fans-are-mocking-manchester-city-for-the-etihad-being-the-emptyhad-vs-fulham?amp









The entire upper tier to the right of that picture is empty too. They did the trick of making it look full for the cameras by filling out the stand that the main TV camera looks at, but you could see the empty stand when the TV studio was live.