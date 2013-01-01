« previous next »
General Manchester City thread

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 09:53:24 PM
Quote from: CognacBut on Yesterday at 08:08:58 PM
I want someone to do a case study on karen7 on bluemoon, she is the best.

I hope she is as mad as she comes across. I would watch a season of her on Netflix is she is.


I honestly think Karen7 is a big big problem on bluemoon. You'd think that one of their biggest posters would have a little more sense but she seems to occupy all her time by sparking theories of conspiracy and throwing stones at anyone who doesn't critisize any other football team that isn't man city.

A lot of their regular posters are calling her out on it and constantly telling her to pipe down but she has a screw loose and is like a dog with a bone.  Sort of person you'd never want to wish to meet in real life
Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 10:11:55 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:39 PM
I feel sorry for the man who's her partner.  :(

You should feel double sorry for him. He's also her brother!
Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 10:44:45 PM
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 05:01:01 PM
I'm 'WellRed' on there.
Been posting on the 'Is the game bent' thread. Totally pinning them down on their bullshit whilst ignoring the strawman stuff thrown at me.

Been quite reasonable and one or two of them started to lose their minds because they had no answers.

Just got back to my desk and I think they've deleted the thread :lmao
Fuck, had you pinned on as Karen7  :boxhead
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 12:04:40 AM
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 09:53:24 PM
I honestly think Karen7 is a big big problem on bluemoon. You'd think that one of their biggest posters would have a little more sense but she seems to occupy all her time by sparking theories of conspiracy and throwing stones at anyone who doesn't critisize any other football team that isn't man city.

A lot of their regular posters are calling her out on it and constantly telling her to pipe down but she has a screw loose and is like a dog with a bone.  Sort of person you'd never want to wish to meet in real life

Karen7 is a troll account.

Has to be.

Karen is a name for someone who would like to see the manager to make a ridiculous complaint.

Karen7 is a poster making ridiculous complaints.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 05:39:45 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:04:40 AM
Karen7 is a troll account.

Has to be.

Karen is a name for someone who would like to see the manager to make a ridiculous complaint.

Karen7 is a poster making ridiculous complaints.

 A troll account with (I shit you not) 96,000 posts?  Nah, she's just batshit crazy mate. 

Logged
