This is one of the problems of trying to assign everything in football a number, a star rating, a probability. Man City are rated 90 on FIFA and Liverpool only 88 so why are Liverpool winning? Man City according to xG and other such bollocks should apparently be top of the league, even though football doesn't work like that which is why they're 16 points adrift, so why aren't they top of the league? It can only be corruption. The numbers say so! LOOK AT THE NUMBERS!



I feel that with every passing year the football world loses its humanity that little bit. Passion and determination shouldn't win matches anymore, it should be a glorified game of top trumps where the best team always wins, it should be the pretty triangles and set passing routines that result in a cut back and tap in that wins. Look! Man City's xG was 3.2 and Liverpool's was 2.3! How did Liverpool win 2-1 if not by cheating?!



This is partly why I dislike Guardiola. He's distorted what football should be about with his chucking around of money to form instant perfect teams without the need for piddling stuff like improving mediocre players or relying on man-management to make the team more powerful than the sum of its parts.