Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38600 on: Today at 11:31:20 AM »
I'm bored in work, having a laugh, and so are the rest of us - don't try to live up to your username, lad!  :D
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38601 on: Today at 11:34:05 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:31:20 AM
I'm bored in work, having a laugh, and so are the rest of us - don't try to live up to your username, lad!  :D

How is it having a laugh?  ;D A thread about us hacking their systems?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38602 on: Today at 11:37:32 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:34:05 AM
How is it having a laugh?  ;D A thread about us hacking their systems?

It's funny to me (humour subjective) because it's filled with such utter bullshit and nonsense  ;)

I dunno, I find conspiracy stuff genuinely amusing, the sort of mental gymnastics required to avoid something - you see it everywhere these days.

Read what I've quoted for example (for that is the point) - do you honestly think that's coherent, sensible discussion? Cause I see it as "fucking hell, this is hilarious - the things people will do to not admit the truth!"

If you don't find it funny, fair dos, but it proper sets me off  ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38603 on: Today at 11:42:30 AM »
Stones cost them £50m.. ridiculous.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38604 on: Today at 11:44:55 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:16:52 AM
It's because we play long ball football.

Blue Loon for you

Those long diags to release Sane against Trent never really happened did they?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38605 on: Today at 11:45:58 AM »
20th of Jan and they're still playing Fernandinho at CB.

I wonder why that is? Are they worried about FFP?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38606 on: Today at 11:51:48 AM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:25:37 AM
That's the exact reason they're moaning though. They know how much shit they've given us and now they're all dreading the fact they're about to have 30 years worth of shit banter thrown back in their faces. Love to dish it out, don't like to take it by the looks.

Exactly. Anyone who Ive ever had a friendly joke or two every Monday morning about the weekends football need not worry, Ill continue to do the same if and when it happens and that will be as far as it goes. Anyone who has persistently acted the c*nt, attempted to rub my nose in stuff or been a smug git for years is going to have to put up with me being an unbearable bastard all summer.

Fairs fair.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38607 on: Today at 11:53:02 AM »
To paraphrase Fat Sam; they can't take it can they?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38608 on: Today at 11:54:12 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:37:32 AM
It's funny to me (humour subjective) because it's filled with such utter bullshit and nonsense  ;)

I dunno, I find conspiracy stuff genuinely amusing, the sort of mental gymnastics required to avoid something - you see it everywhere these days.

Read what I've quoted for example (for that is the point) - do you honestly think that's coherent, sensible discussion? Cause I see it as "fucking hell, this is hilarious - the things people will do to not admit the truth!"

If you don't find it funny, fair dos, but it proper sets me off  ;D

Nah Id think its fucking bonkers, which matches with their whole mindset of the last 3/4 years.

But then Im not really sure why youd keep going back to read more drivel. I mean....I know Katie Hopkins and Piers Moron chat utter wham too but wouldnt really want a daily dose of it. If theres a lunatic on the other side of the road, you wouldnt go out of your way to cross over and see how he smells close up.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38609 on: Today at 11:54:40 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 11:44:55 AM
Those long diags to release Sane against Trent never really happened did they?

It's different you see. Because of the length of the long ball.

It's been said before, the whole country has been poking a tiger for nigh on 30 years and are upset when the Tiger starts snarling at them
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38610 on: Today at 11:57:46 AM »
Quote
anyone reading the reports would be convinced that we are at the epicentre of financial crime, not to mention our appalling human rights record for which, as fans , we are all apparently accountable.

Well hang on a minute, according to them I'm accountable for Heysel as a Liverpool fan. I was born 5 years after the tragedy but still, we're all accountable right?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38611 on: Today at 12:00:35 PM »
Honestly, when it comes to City, I'm more of a Don Draper



Everton are our closest rivals. United have been our biggest competitors in my lifetime. There's books and books worth of stories of those two rivalries.
City are just a new club in an old club's clothes. A PR toy for a horrible regime. They're not our rivals, and never will be. They're just a team we compete with for titles now, but apart from that I rarely give them a moment's thought.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38612 on: Today at 12:07:34 PM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38613 on: Today at 12:26:46 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:22:23 AM
Funny you should say that: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/is-the-game-bent.341835/page-319

Haha wtf are them crying c*nts on about? The game where Firmino has a goal disallowed was against villa and we didnt get a pen to win that one. But yes theyre defo not swivel eyed loons they say....
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38614 on: Today at 12:28:53 PM »
Quote from: Bobbyf9kungfu on Today at 12:26:46 PM
Haha wtf are them crying c*nts on about? The game where Firmino has a goal disallowed was against villa and we didnt get a pen to win that one. But yes theyre defo not swivel eyed loons they say....
Should've had a pen though (Mane having his foot stamped on), but the ref was an incompetent twat and the bald fraud said it was a dive so go figure. Another thing that VAR fucked us over with during that game, but of course they gloss over that lol
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38615 on: Today at 12:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 12:28:53 PM
Should've had a pen though (Mane having his foot stamped on), but the ref was an incompetent twat and the bald fraud said it was a dive so go figure. Another thing that VAR fucked us over with during that game, but of course they gloss over that lol

No mate theyve known since day 1 var was going brought in to stop them winning the league its the only reason, never mind that it was already used in other leagues and was used at the World Cup. No the whole world has brought var in to stop man city and to help us.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38616 on: Today at 12:35:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobbyf9kungfu on Today at 12:31:21 PM
No mate theyve known since day 1 var was going brought in to stop them winning the league its the only reason, never mind that it was already used in other leagues and was used at the World Cup. No the whole world has brought var in to stop man city and to help us.

This. Since day 1 they've said it was brought in to help us win the league. Apart from all last season when VAR was going to put us in 5th place. Apart from that they've always known VAR was introduced to gift us the title.

They're a smart bunch these City fans.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38617 on: Today at 01:09:26 PM »
I'd rather be hated as a Liverpool fan than treated with complete indifference, as with City.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38618 on: Today at 01:23:34 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:43:29 AM
News for you pal - City fans don't sing, and even when they do, they're both outnumbered!

Their fans might be singing that song in a season when it is applicable, they are all at home though, so you can't be sure when it happens.  ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38619 on: Today at 01:23:50 PM »
Being able to use your old username and password because your ex employee forgot to remove your access is hardly CIA level hacking is it?



Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38620 on: Today at 01:32:25 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:23:50 PM
Being able to use your old username and password because your ex employee forgot to remove your access is hardly CIA level hacking is it?


Seems like a failure of their IT or HR depts really, most places will lock you out after your last day of active employment, so even if you were still technically employed by them during garden leave you wouldn't still have access.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38621 on: Today at 01:34:54 PM »
Funny how they don't think their FA Cup win last season was tainted despite VAR. And no wonder they didn't want it given they won at Swansea in the quarter final thanks to diabolical refereeing errors (without VAR).
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38622 on: Today at 01:39:46 PM »
Can no one on that cesspit of a forum countenance the idea that maybe they've lost 5 and drawn 3 because they're a little bit shite? It's absolutely bizarre, I've never seen anything like it - not even from the bitters.

I honestly fear for their well-being, it can't be healthy to live your life like that.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38623 on: Today at 01:44:37 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:39:46 PM
Can no one on that cesspit of a forum countenance the idea that maybe they've lost 5 and drawn 3 because they're a little bit shite? It's absolutely bizarre, I've never seen anything like it - not even from the bitters.

I honestly fear for their well-being, it can't be healthy to live your life like that.

When you've had everything handed to you on a silver platter and suddenly it's taken away, it definitely can't be your fault. Conspiracies and corruption must be the order of the day.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38624 on: Today at 01:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:44:37 PM
When you've had everything handed to you on a silver platter and suddenly it's taken away, it definitely can't be your fault. Conspiracies and corruption must be the order of the day.

That's exactly what it boils down to. They've spent the money, they've got the best manager ever, it's not fair that they don't win everything all the time. Unluckyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.

It'll be really interesting to see what happens there over the summer. If he stays he's got a pretty big rebuild on his hands - Silva's off, Aguero's getting on, they still need a CB and all the fullbacks he's signed for them are fucking garbage....reckon a sabattical before taking on the challenge of PSG could be on the cards.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38625 on: Today at 01:49:06 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:54:18 AM
They were even claiming we had fans in with the home fans at the emptihad, celebrating Palaces goals.
They've gone full Jesse Ventura!

Not used to having so many seats filled ?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38626 on: Today at 01:52:30 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:39:46 PM
Can no one on that cesspit of a forum countenance the idea that maybe they've lost 5 and drawn 3 because they're a little bit shite? It's absolutely bizarre, I've never seen anything like it - not even from the bitters.

I honestly fear for their well-being, it can't be healthy to live your life like that.

There are one or two trying to inject a bit of perspective and sense, but they get lost in the noise. Its a very silly place.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38627 on: Today at 02:05:46 PM »
So the loons are mad because VAR correctly gave us legitimate goals that in past seasons would have wrongly been taken away from us.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38628 on: Today at 02:08:18 PM »
This is one of the problems of trying to assign everything in football a number, a star rating, a probability. Man City are rated 90 on FIFA and Liverpool only 88 so why are Liverpool winning? Man City according to xG and other such bollocks should apparently be top of the league, even though football doesn't work like that which is why they're 16 points adrift, so why aren't they top of the league? It can only be corruption. The numbers say so! LOOK AT THE NUMBERS!

I feel that with every passing year the football world loses its humanity that little bit. Passion and determination shouldn't win matches anymore, it should be a glorified game of top trumps where the best team always wins, it should be the pretty triangles and set passing routines that result in a cut back and tap in that wins. Look! Man City's xG was 3.2 and Liverpool's was 2.3! How did Liverpool win 2-1 if not by cheating?!

This is partly why I dislike Guardiola. He's distorted what football should be about with his chucking around of money to form instant perfect teams without the need for piddling stuff like improving mediocre players or relying on man-management to make the team more powerful than the sum of its parts.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38629 on: Today at 02:09:55 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:39:46 PM
Can no one on that cesspit of a forum countenance the idea that maybe they've lost 5 and drawn 3 because they're a little bit shite? It's absolutely bizarre, I've never seen anything like it - not even from the bitters.

I honestly fear for their well-being, it can't be healthy to live your life like that.
It's great, just like Utd they were the better team for 40 minutes yesterday, just like Barcelona thinking they were a bit off it at Anfield, nothing to do with us being better, oh, no, that isn't the case at all, just luck, week after week after week. It's bound to change soon. Oh, yes. Lucky Liverpool, no need for them to look at themselves, maybe try to adjust what they're doing. Nope. It's all luck. Oh, and cheating.

I love it  :)
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38630 on: Today at 02:11:16 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:34:54 PM
Funny how they don't think their FA Cup win last season was tainted despite VAR. And no wonder they didn't want it given they won at Swansea in the quarter final thanks to diabolical refereeing errors (without VAR).

I made the mistake of getting into a discussion with some of them on twitter about this before Xmas. They got past Swansea thanks to an offside goal (he was miles off btw. It wasn't even a close call) and in their minds it never happened. They have wiped that from their memories as it doesn't fit their shitty agenda.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38631 on: Today at 02:14:19 PM »
By the way, anyone got any old email passwords or anything lying around?
Just asking cos a couple of Americans in town I met said if I can get them some there's a couple of pints in it for me.
 Cheers.  :)
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38632 on: Today at 02:20:04 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:39:46 PM
Can no one on that cesspit of a forum countenance the idea that maybe they've lost 5 and drawn 3 because they're a little bit shite? It's absolutely bizarre, I've never seen anything like it - not even from the bitters.

I honestly fear for their well-being, it can't be healthy to live your life like that.

It isn't even a case of them being a bit shite, they are still doing really well, but have simply seen a drop-off from the levels of the previous couple of seasons, those point totals simply aren't sustainable indefinitely in a league like the PL. The utterly mental thing is their need to find conspiracies to explain why they haven't been able to  produce another high 90's season.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38633 on: Today at 02:37:54 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:58:58 AM
Bluemoon, today.

Nah you just had your most famous fan declaring you'd won it in a TV interview before the season even started and LFC would be nowhere near your lot.

Pretty sure the majority of you sister fingering c*nts were declaring you'd win it again this season before last season even finished.

And believe me all you plastic blue pricks reading this, if there's a more arrogant, entitled, hated set of fans in English football, it's you!

Nobody respects you or anything your club has bought. You spineless, gutless, glory hunting, plastic c*nts.

Same fan base that created a song for Sterling that they can only sing when they're top of the league and their most sung song last season could only be sung until we won the Champions League
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38634 on: Today at 02:44:25 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:23:50 PM
Being able to use your old username and password because your ex employee forgot to remove your access is hardly CIA level hacking is it?

In addition, the alleged offences took place in the several months following the scouts' move to Liverpool, when they'd have likely already seen that Scout7 info anyway. Will Aby Dhabi be calling for mind-wipes to be brought in for departing employees in future?

Let's also remember that this alleged stuff was all back in 2013.
