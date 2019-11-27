« previous next »
Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2620519 times)

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38520 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:37:37 AM
I had to Google it, it is their walk to the match initiative. You could get a free City lantern :lmao

https://www.mancity.com/news/club-news/club-news/2020/january/man-city-walk-to-the-match-crystal-palace


Ok..... I find it very sad that people need "initiatives" to encourage them to do things that should come naturally.

What a pathetic club they are, though I'm guessing their older fans are hanging their heads in shame at the embarrassment they've become.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38521 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:53:01 AM


I wondered where Pep got his 'twice' inspiration..
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38522 on: Yesterday at 11:27:59 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:18:03 AM
Sterlings form has really hit the buffers over the past couple of months.

Since the Anfield game I'd suggest?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38523 on: Yesterday at 11:30:58 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:18:03 AM
Sterlings form has really hit the buffers over the past couple of months.

Outside his movement I don't think he's special to be honest.

Now they aren't free flowing, and teams are setting up quite easily against Pep's team, he's becoming a bit shite. He's very much a system player for me.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38524 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 AM »
It was interesting to see the body language of their players at the final whistle yesterday, they look devastated and many dropped to the floor. They didn't get beat, it was a draw and a point! The problem for the players is that they know a draw is not good enough anymore, they have to win every game and whilst they were also in that situation last year and delivered, we've ramped up the pressure on them. We've learnt than draws might not be good enough anymore and have had to step up our level, I don't think their players have had to cope with this amount of pressure before so it will be interesting to see if they too can up their level.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38525 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 AM »
They are the most cringe sports club on the planet.

They are miles clear in 1st place in that regard.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38526 on: Yesterday at 12:03:10 PM »
It made me laugh when Arsenal and Chelsea and then Manchester City paid people to wave large corporate flags at half time and when a goal is scored, to try and fool the TV viewer that they have a fan culture like ours with big flags etc.
After their cringe worthy bus welcome (make some noise for Fabian Delph?) AD PR FC are now paying people to lead their fans to the ground in case they get lost, and giving them lanterns to find their way through the gloom of Manchester.
Their influencers are really shit Mitchell and Webb spoofs, arent they
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38527 on: Yesterday at 12:07:49 PM »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:30:58 AM
Outside his movement I don't think he's special to be honest.
Are you Gillian McKeith?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38528 on: Yesterday at 12:16:19 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:41:55 AM
It was interesting to see the body language of their players at the final whistle yesterday, they look devastated and many dropped to the floor. They didn't get beat, it was a draw and a point! The problem for the players is that they know a draw is not good enough anymore, they have to win every game and whilst they were also in that situation last year and delivered, we've ramped up the pressure on them. We've learnt than draws might not be good enough anymore and have had to step up our level, I don't think their players have had to cope with this amount of pressure before so it will be interesting to see if they too can up their level.

Also shows that despite saying they've given up the title in public, behind the scenes they have anything but.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38529 on: Yesterday at 12:24:02 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:18:03 AM
Sterlings form has really hit the buffers over the past couple of months.

Since the England incident. Hes been shit since and joe has been on fire
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38530 on: Yesterday at 12:25:47 PM »
They are owned by Crystal Palace. Let me rephrase it, they are OWLED by Palace.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38531 on: Yesterday at 12:28:17 PM »
Still staggers me that theyve got people making the no centre backs excuse when the plan very clearly in the summer was to go and chuck mega bucks at a new DM and then use Fernandinho as a CB in one of Peps genius positional moves ala Masch and Lahm.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38532 on: Yesterday at 12:33:56 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:16:19 PM
Also shows that despite saying they've given up the title in public, behind the scenes they have anything but.

Every dropped point hurts them so much. They never dreamed that someone else could do to them what they had done just a couple of seasons ago. They're feeling humiliated.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38533 on: Yesterday at 12:38:07 PM »
Just spoilt brats realising that money can't buy them the title every year

Look how entitled they've gotten in just 10 years
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38534 on: Yesterday at 12:51:28 PM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38535 on: Yesterday at 01:34:26 PM »
Crying c*nts FC
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38536 on: Yesterday at 01:47:25 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 10:54:53 AM
In all honesty, if I saw that band walking down the street I'd follow them just to see what the fuck was going to happen when they got where they were going. ;D

Pint of pre-match water?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38537 on: Yesterday at 01:49:54 PM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38538 on: Yesterday at 02:29:01 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:07:49 PM
Are you Gillian McKeith?
Did you used to post on here under a different name?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38539 on: Yesterday at 06:31:38 PM »
You can have the hooks as well yer manc c*nts.

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38540 on: Yesterday at 06:34:03 PM »
VAR screwed us over, so Whats yer excuse now you 6 fingered sister shaggers?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38541 on: Yesterday at 06:42:09 PM »
Good weekend for City, they gained a point on their nearest rivals. They must be in pole position to hang on, which would be a great achievement for them given the lack of funds at Pep's disposal.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38542 on: Yesterday at 08:36:43 PM »
 :wave :moon :wave
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38543 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 PM »
Hmmmm, so now VAR is going in their favour I wonder what tin foil batshit crazy conspiracy theyll think up next.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38544 on: Yesterday at 09:36:28 PM »
Mind the gap ya scruffs.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38545 on: Yesterday at 09:59:42 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:46:15 AM
At least this should help them avoid the normal traffic around the stadium so there will be no empty blue seats.... ah wait.

there were no empty seats. they all decided to get full body light blue paint and are just blending in with the seats. It's actually full. Really.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38546 on: Yesterday at 10:18:51 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:59:42 PM
there were no empty seats. they all decided to get full body light blue paint and are just blending in with the seats. It's actually full. Really.
They were smurfs.

Can you not understand that?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38547 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:07:49 PM
Are you Gillian McKeith?
thats Doctor Gillian McKeith to you!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38548 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:03 PM
VAR screwed us over, so Whats yer excuse now you 6 fingered sister shaggers?

todays VAR was so it looks like it's not bent. Double bluff I think you call it.  Sure must be tricky to keep it all under wraps.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38549 on: Today at 12:22:23 AM »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Yesterday at 11:42:52 PM
todays VAR was so it looks like it's not bent. Double bluff I think you call it.  Sure must be tricky to keep it all under wraps.
Funny you should say that: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/is-the-game-bent.341835/page-319
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38550 on: Today at 12:28:03 AM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38551 on: Today at 12:40:15 AM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38552 on: Today at 12:40:57 AM »
They actually thought there was some kind of title race on:
'
Quote
It was us that stops them. That's why it's a kick in the balls knowing that we have gift wrapped the league for them. We've clocked it up this season for whatever reason, 5 loses if would be and absolute miracle of we win it. We would have win every game and hope the gypos's loose 6 odd games!!! But VAR would never let that happen.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38553 on: Today at 12:53:46 AM »
Quote
Blue Mist
Joined:14 Aug 2005
Messages:13,789
I am trying not to have a tin foil hat on my head and pencils up my nose but the Dip/Rag match seemed almost orchestrated, certainly controlled. The Dips score quite early and it looks like it could be 6 by half time, except of course they had 2 goals ruled out, both of which, on any other day could have been and for the scousers would have been given, so the score was kept respectable and the raggies were not embarrassed in front of a 'Live' TV audience. I am not usually this far over, yes I think the game is bent but this post is a bit of a stretch for me.....

but it did seem strange.

Literally one of the most crazy things I've ever heard coming out of the mind of any football supporter ever. This lunatic needs to get down to A&E and have a MRI ASAP, because he's not all there.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38554 on: Today at 01:05:40 AM »
I have been watching a lot of flat earth/conspiracy debunking videos on YouTube (SciManDan channel well worth a watch) and reading those last couple of posts in that thread in the link I was very much reminded of what globe or space deniers are saying. It's just insane...
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38555 on: Today at 01:53:31 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:53:46 AM
Literally one of the most crazy things I've ever heard coming out of the mind of any football supporter ever. This lunatic needs to get down to A&E and have a MRI ASAP, because he's not all there.

You not heard the one about Kompany defying FA orders and scoring v Leicester so they gave him the push?

Oh and almost everything that comes out of an Evertonians mouth about us. Those people grow up to be mentally ill at varying degrees. Every one of them
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38556 on: Today at 02:25:09 AM »
Should have let us have the title in 13-14 lads....

We might not be the unrelenting juggernaut we are now. :)
