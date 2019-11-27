It was interesting to see the body language of their players at the final whistle yesterday, they look devastated and many dropped to the floor. They didn't get beat, it was a draw and a point! The problem for the players is that they know a draw is not good enough anymore, they have to win every game and whilst they were also in that situation last year and delivered, we've ramped up the pressure on them. We've learnt than draws might not be good enough anymore and have had to step up our level, I don't think their players have had to cope with this amount of pressure before so it will be interesting to see if they too can up their level.