« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 958 959 960 961 962 [963]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2615707 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • I say madness is too pure like Mother Sky
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38480 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 PM »
Bald + fraud = bored
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38481 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 PM »
https://twitter.com/jock_kenworthy/status/1218534442995720192?s=19

And these fuckers have the gall to slag our bus welcomes for big games. :lmao
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,628
  • Indefatigability
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38482 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 PM »
Win league two consecutive seasons but hit the buffers this season and its all because the league is fixed. Why wasnt it fixed last season? Essentially just bad losers.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,683
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38483 on: Yesterday at 11:21:38 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:58:37 PM
Why drop mahrez after 2 goals vs villa? peps roatation is his own downfall, love it :D

His downfall is for the first time in his managerial career he has to build a defence, and hes struggling. Previously hes either inherited a good defence (Bayern and City for the first few seasons) or the rest of the team has been so good they havent needed to (Barcelona).
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • Six times...
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38484 on: Yesterday at 11:24:02 PM »
Quote from: El Campeador on May  9, 2011, 02:33:59 AM
SNIP

Finally, the track record of prudently managed teams have a greater claim to "chances created" than the boom-and-bust cycle typified by the Galactico model. Smart ownership is making a mark in worldwide sport at the current time, and those types of models - John Henry leading the list - will be tough to knock off the ball.

The time of the sugardaddy is over. The era of the sustainability is at hand.

This one aged nicely... ish.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,365
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38485 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 PM »
Winning at home with a few minutes left and fucked it up. But the league is fixed  ::)
Logged

Offline Branno

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • Melbourne Scouse!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38486 on: Yesterday at 11:29:55 PM »
If your happy and you know it clap your hands....
Logged
"I know this is a sad occasion but I think that Dixie would be amazed to know that even in death he could draw a bigger crowd than Everton can on a Saturday afternoon"......Bill Shankly

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • I say madness is too pure like Mother Sky
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38487 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:36 PM
Winning at home with a few minutes left and fucked it up. But the league is fixed  ::)

Ffs fucking liVARpool put a microchip in the ball to bounce into the net for the own goal

Hacking dippers  :no
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38488 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:19:22 PM
Win league two consecutive seasons but hit the buffers this season and its all because the league is fixed. Why wasnt it fixed last season?

Because Kompany defied FA orders and scored that screamer.

Do keep up, 007.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38489 on: Yesterday at 11:59:47 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:19:22 PM
Win league two consecutive seasons but hit the buffers this season and its all because the league is fixed. Why wasnt it fixed last season? Essentially just bad losers.

We were supposed to win it last year but kompany parted from script and scored against Leicester. He was subsequently forced to leave by the FA as punishment. Keep up!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38490 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:59:01 PM
Because Kompany defied FA orders and scored that screamer.

Do keep up, 007.

Ha! Snap.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,862
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38491 on: Today at 12:12:57 AM »
The authorities have punished us for 30 years because we stopped United winning the title back in 91-92 ::)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,958
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38492 on: Today at 01:43:46 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:59:47 PM
We were supposed to win it last year but kompany parted from script and scored against Leicester. He was subsequently forced to leave by the FA as punishment. Keep up!

That's the only flaw if we win it. There's no excitement after the club sent out that email to all members at the start of the season saying that the FA has decided we'll win and to act surprised the day we can't be caught anymore. :(
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38493 on: Today at 01:53:01 AM »
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,595
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38494 on: Today at 01:58:40 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:21:38 PM
His downfall is for the first time in his managerial career he has to build a defence, and hes struggling. Previously hes either inherited a good defence (Bayern and City for the first few seasons) or the rest of the team has been so good they havent needed to (Barcelona).

defence or not, he dropped an in form mahrez for sterling who did nothing, that isn't good management

he's a fraud

i reckon he might walk end of season
Logged

Offline TheFlyingScouseman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • Nice day
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38495 on: Today at 02:13:08 AM »
Genuinely think weve got a set of lads and more that can win back to back titles and trophies galore, get ready for an era of domination again you Tory twats. Milking every second of this Liverpool team, it feels fantastic and emotional.

Happy Friday
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:50 AM by TheFlyingScouseman »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38496 on: Today at 02:24:32 AM »
Quote from: TheFlyingScouseman on Today at 02:13:08 AM
Genuinely think weve got a set of lads and more that can win back to back titles and trophies galore, get ready for an era of domination again you Tory twats.
''We're always winning trophies
We're always winning trophies
We're always winning trophieeeees
When a c*nt's in Number 10
A c*nt's in Number 10
A c*nt's in Number 10
We're always winning trophies
We're always winning trophies
We're always winning trophieeeees
When a c*nt's in Number 10''

Some precious, stretched-for gleam of hope within the gloom


« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:13 AM by Ghost Town »
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38497 on: Today at 02:25:20 AM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on January 11, 2020, 02:25:52 AM
Thanks to City, I have come to absolutely detest the "run to the byline, and then do a cutback to a midget who has not run forward, and who scuffs the ball into the net via knee, thigh or toe" routine goal they score.

It must be the devil to defend against, but surely, the number of times City score the exact same goal, professional managers with access to recorded matches must have figured out some way to minimize this manoevre by now?

Loved it yesterday. Smart finish from Fernandinho.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,309
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38498 on: Today at 03:25:30 AM »
Quote from: Branno on Yesterday at 11:29:55 PM
If your happy and you know it clap your hands....

C'mon lads, lets off to the pub and celebrate with a pint of water!!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,693
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38499 on: Today at 03:43:01 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:25:30 AM
C'mon lads, lets off to the pub and celebrate with a pint of water!!

HOO-RAY!!
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,586
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #38500 on: Today at 03:52:18 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:25:30 AM
C'mon lads, lets off to the pub and celebrate with a pint of water!!
and make some noise for Fabian Delph!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 958 959 960 961 962 [963]   Go Up
« previous next »
 