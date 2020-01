Remember that old story (possibly apocryphal) about Dolly Parton only coming third in a Dolly Parton look-alike contest?



Well sometimes it seems as if we, Liverpool fans, are Dolly Parton: as a fanbase you'd expect Liverpool fans to be most obsessed about Liverpool, but in fact we are only the third, after Everton and City fans.



I'm trying to recall exactly when it was I noticed them starting. My earliest, and probably most bizarre recollection, is the season after they won the title and they were holding up signs about Gerrard slipping. Like, not just one or two of them. It seemed like the whole fucking tier of the stand was holding up pre-prepared signs left on the seats. Before that, I didn't think too much of City beating us to the title that season. I was more gutted about not getting over the line and didn't give a fuck about them winning it because it meant fuck all, but they seemed more focused on Gerrard's slip than actually celebrating a title win. A club that had won almost fuck all and should have been ecstatic about that. At least Liecester fans recognised their achievement, but then again, they showed no respect and got the sack for the man that brought them their success, so fuck them c*nts and all. I'd also include the red half of Manchester in that Dolly Parton contest. They're dead good at singing about us.