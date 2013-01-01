« previous next »
Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2576755 times)

Re: General Manchester City thread
More whinging in the LFC thread :)

Has there been any mention of how these kids need to go out on loan as they're not being given the chance in the first team.

I am joking by the way but if it's good enough for one...
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:50:14 PM
We aren't even THAT good



Weve got the bottle to go full out against the giants of the European game for the European Cup though, unlike a certain other club I could mention.

Its one thing to go full out against Burton Albion at home in the league cup, another thing entirely to come to Anfield in the 1/4 final of Europes premier competition and not shit yourself.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:00:53 PM
I'd argue the reason we "don't play full out" (whatever the fuck that means) for every domestic cup is because we haven't got a £1b squad and don't regularly draw non league & League 2 teams in every competition but that would be too logical for this lot wouldn't it?

While also being shat on by the FA and made to play two games in two different competitions in two days on two continents.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:42:34 AM
I have to say that Karen7 is an absolute weapon at BlueLoon.

She gives it the big one on the BBC football comments,nasty piece of work.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: sirKennyDaggers on Today at 04:33:03 PM
She gives it the big one on the BBC football comments,nasty piece of work.

Clearly has a lot of time on her hands. Her husband must be busy fingering his sister.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:50:14 PM
We aren't even THAT good




Self entitled  whopper,City weren't the biggest team in Manchester a few years ago,cant handle another team ,especially Liverpool ,being the best team in the world.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: sirKennyDaggers on Today at 04:38:40 PM

Self entitled  whopper,City weren't the biggest team in Manchester a few years ago,cant handle another team ,especially Liverpool ,being the best team in the world.

They still aren't, and never will be. That's what bothers them. They might get as big as Chelsea one day. Unlikely to reach Arsenal levels. They've no chance of ever being as big as Man United or Liverpool.
Re: General Manchester City thread
username says it all  ;D
beanhead wtf??
Re: General Manchester City thread
Being taken over guaranteed them titles, but also guaranteed no one will ever give a fuck about them.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 04:42:21 PM
They still aren't, and never will be. That's what bothers them. They might get as big as Chelsea one day. Unlikely to reach Arsenal levels. They've no chance of ever being as big as Man United or Liverpool.

exactly.

It also bothers then that they get so little respect for what they 'achieve' due to the nature of how it's been achieved, with scumbag owners and a bottomless pit of cash.

It's why they as a fanbase are so angry, constantly, even when they are winning, never seen such an angry, miserable fan-base as Abu Dhabi FC's. (Yes, even counting our Blue neighbours!).
Re: General Manchester City thread
Sweet!

To clarify - we are only winning because: PEDs, we own VAR, we own the FA, we play longball, we don't send our kids on loan, and......we need to check the betting patterns!
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:48:14 PM
Sweet!

To clarify - we are only winning because: PEDs, we own VAR, we own the FA, we play longball, we don't send our kids on loan, and......we need to check the betting patterns!
Yes, we're absolutely shit, so what else can explain it? It's obviously drugs and VAR. Bit like cigarettes and alcohol goes together. Obviously. No injuries too. Nope. Not a sausage.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:48:14 PM
Sweet!

To clarify - we are only winning because: PEDs, we own VAR, we own the FA, we play longball, we don't send our kids on loan, and......we need to check the betting patterns!

Yep! How dare anyone be as good as them!

The thing is, we may have given them shit over the past few years about how they've arrived where they are, but every single one of us has recognised that they've built an incredible squad. They're incapable of that brand of grace.

Deep down they know they don't deserve to be where they are and they know they've done it the worst possible way. That's why there's so much hatred for us, we're achieving better results than them without breaking every rule in the book. They've spent their entire lives dreaming of being on our level, they finally thought they'd made it, then we raise the fucking bar again  ;D ;D ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
It's not just that, it's the fact they've watched our kids in two games this season and filled their kecks with the dread of prospect that we might be hanging around for some time.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Imagine cheating to the obscene extent they have ... then seeing a club doing it clean is still better than them. 😂
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:37:33 PM
Clearly has a lot of time on her hands. Her husband must be busy fingering his sister.
Wouldn't that be her?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Today at 04:59:40 PM
Imagine cheating to the obscene extent they have ... then seeing a club doing it clean is still better than them. 😂
This is the absolute crux of the matter. They know that they have spent obscene amounts and are privileged to have a bottomless pit of money to draw upon. They don't admit it but they are embarrassed about how much they have spent and have available to spend because they know it's excessive and wrong, and rule-bending and corrosive to the well-being of the sport.

And they know that they have been...creative in the ways they have circumvented a variety of rules. They also know their ownership have a load of skeletons not even in the closet, but out for all to see.

They know these things; they pretend they're not true or that they don't matter. They pretend that they are just another normal club who happen to win things because of talent and good football alone and nothing else. Just another contender.

They pretend, but it rankles deep down; it constantly buzzes about their minds ''we're cheats, we're cheats. we're cheating, this is not normal, this is not right'' and it makes them hate themselves; makes them feel inferior, makes them feel like what they surely know they are: a soulless, cheating, destructive force in the game.

But of course they can't openly admit it, not even to each other - in fact particularly not to each other, because the pretence has to continue; the lie has to be upheld, no attention can be paid to the man behind the curtain.

And then to top it all they see us, a traditional club, doing things the right way and being successful. To have to see that. To have to acknowledge that...All that cognitive dissonance must be unbearable, and leads to all the rage and bitterness and all the accusations and hysteria and the increasingly over-the-top behaviour. If I was a psychology post-grad looking for a subject for my PhD I would absolutely latch onto City fans. I could make a lucrative career out of them.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:50:14 PM
We aren't even THAT good


The old 'Liverpool are lucky with injuries' bullshit rearing its head again.  ::)
Re: General Manchester City thread
That's a good analysis Ghost. I wonder what will happen IF Uefa decide to take some sort of action at the end of the season!
Re: General Manchester City thread
Great post Ghost.

Something I think they really fear and another reason why they hate us, is that we DONT rely on a sugar Daddy. I've said it before, due to how we are self financing, FSG could walk away tomorrow and so long as the club staff stay, then nothing changes. Abu Dhabi walk away, Etihad, Etisalat and the other Arab sponsors walk as well and they go broke in a fortnight. They know it is all a house of cards.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: dimitri on Today at 04:44:07 PM
username says it all  ;D
beanhead wtf??

Once their sugar daddies fuck off, he'll be hasbeanhead
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 06:08:53 PM
The old 'Liverpool are lucky with injuries' bullshit rearing its head again.  ::)
but Laporte?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Re: General Manchester City thread
Poor old Abu Dhabi FC getting a tough draw again in the cup  :P
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:48:18 PM
Maybe they'll all crawl back under the moss covered boulders they were living under pre 2008.


Judging by their attendances, most of them haven't moved out from under their boulder.  ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:03:50 PM
Judging by their attendances, most of them haven't moved out from under their boulder.  ;D


Re: General Manchester City thread
Don't think anyone's posted this yet (apologies if I've missed it) but a mate sent me this the other day - go to Google maps and put in empty seats and see where it takes you...

 :lmao
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Red_Bear on Today at 08:42:50 PM
Don't think anyone's posted this yet (apologies if I've missed it) but a mate sent me this the other day - go to Google maps and put in empty seats and see where it takes you...

 :lmao
;D

Re: General Manchester City thread
Shows up as trashed bus on mine ;D

 
Re: General Manchester City thread
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:50:14 PM
We aren't even THAT good




What an absolute wet-wipe. Can tell he was close to tears typing that out. ;D
