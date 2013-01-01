Imagine cheating to the obscene extent they have ... then seeing a club doing it clean is still better than them. 😂



This is the absolute crux of the matter. They know that they have spent obscene amounts and are privileged to have a bottomless pit of money to draw upon. They don't admit it but they are embarrassed about how much they have spent and have available to spend because they know it's excessive and wrong, and rule-bending and corrosive to the well-being of the sport.And they know that they have been...creative in the ways they have circumvented a variety of rules. They also know their ownership have a load of skeletons not even in the closet, but out for all to see.They know these things; they pretend they're not true or that they don't matter. They pretend that they are just another normal club who happen to win things because of talent and good football alone and nothing else. Just another contender.They pretend, but it rankles deep down; it constantly buzzes about their minds ''we're cheats, we're cheats. we're cheating, this is not normal, this is not right'' and it makes them hate themselves; makes them feel inferior, makes them feel like what they surely know they are: a soulless, cheating, destructive force in the game.But of course they can't openly admit it, not even to each other - in fact particularly not to each other, because the pretence has to continue; the lie has to be upheld, no attention can be paid to the man behind the curtain.And then to top it all they see us, a traditional club, doing things the right way and being successful. To have to see that. To have to acknowledge that...All that cognitive dissonance must be unbearable, and leads to all the rage and bitterness and all the accusations and hysteria and the increasingly over-the-top behaviour. If I was a psychology post-grad looking for a subject for my PhD I would absolutely latch onto City fans. I could make a lucrative career out of them.