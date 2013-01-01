« previous next »
General Manchester City thread

More whinging in the LFC thread :)

Has there been any mention of how these kids need to go out on loan as they're not being given the chance in the first team.

I am joking by the way but if it's good enough for one...
We aren't even THAT good



Weve got the bottle to go full out against the giants of the European game for the European Cup though, unlike a certain other club I could mention.

Its one thing to go full out against Burton Albion at home in the league cup, another thing entirely to come to Anfield in the 1/4 final of Europes premier competition and not shit yourself.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:00:53 PM
I'd argue the reason we "don't play full out" (whatever the fuck that means) for every domestic cup is because we haven't got a £1b squad and don't regularly draw non league & League 2 teams in every competition but that would be too logical for this lot wouldn't it?

While also being shat on by the FA and made to play two games in two different competitions in two days on two continents.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:42:34 AM
I have to say that Karen7 is an absolute weapon at BlueLoon.

She gives it the big one on the BBC football comments,nasty piece of work.
Quote from: sirKennyDaggers on Today at 04:33:03 PM
She gives it the big one on the BBC football comments,nasty piece of work.

Clearly has a lot of time on her hands. Her husband must be busy fingering his sister.
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:50:14 PM
We aren't even THAT good




Self entitled  whopper,City weren't the biggest team in Manchester a few years ago,cant handle another team ,especially Liverpool ,being the best team in the world.
Quote from: sirKennyDaggers on Today at 04:38:40 PM

Self entitled  whopper,City weren't the biggest team in Manchester a few years ago,cant handle another team ,especially Liverpool ,being the best team in the world.

They still aren't, and never will be. That's what bothers them. They might get as big as Chelsea one day. Unlikely to reach Arsenal levels. They've no chance of ever being as big as Man United or Liverpool.
username says it all  ;D
beanhead wtf??
Being taken over guaranteed them titles, but also guaranteed no one will ever give a fuck about them.
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 04:42:21 PM
They still aren't, and never will be. That's what bothers them. They might get as big as Chelsea one day. Unlikely to reach Arsenal levels. They've no chance of ever being as big as Man United or Liverpool.

exactly.

It also bothers then that they get so little respect for what they 'achieve' due to the nature of how it's been achieved, with scumbag owners and a bottomless pit of cash.

It's why they as a fanbase are so angry, constantly, even when they are winning, never seen such an angry, miserable fan-base as Abu Dhabi FC's. (Yes, even counting our Blue neighbours!).
Sweet!

To clarify - we are only winning because: PEDs, we own VAR, we own the FA, we play longball, we don't send our kids on loan, and......we need to check the betting patterns!
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:48:14 PM
Sweet!

To clarify - we are only winning because: PEDs, we own VAR, we own the FA, we play longball, we don't send our kids on loan, and......we need to check the betting patterns!
Yes, we're absolutely shit, so what else can explain it? It's obviously drugs and VAR. Bit like cigarettes and alcohol goes together. Obviously. No injuries too. Nope. Not a sausage.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:48:14 PM
Sweet!

To clarify - we are only winning because: PEDs, we own VAR, we own the FA, we play longball, we don't send our kids on loan, and......we need to check the betting patterns!

Yep! How dare anyone be as good as them!

The thing is, we may have given them shit over the past few years about how they've arrived where they are, but every single one of us has recognised that they've built an incredible squad. They're incapable of that brand of grace.

Deep down they know they don't deserve to be where they are and they know they've done it the worst possible way. That's why there's so much hatred for us, we're achieving better results than them without breaking every rule in the book. They've spent their entire lives dreaming of being on our level, they finally thought they'd made it, then we raise the fucking bar again  ;D ;D ;D
It's not just that, it's the fact they've watched our kids in two games this season and filled their kecks with the dread of prospect that we might be hanging around for some time.
Imagine cheating to the obscene extent they have ... then seeing a club doing it clean is still better than them. 😂
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:37:33 PM
Clearly has a lot of time on her hands. Her husband must be busy fingering his sister.
Wouldn't that be her?
