General Manchester City thread

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 08:41:47 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 07:32:58 PM
Had a quick look,  A lot of them are convinced something illegal is going on.  There is no hope for them im afraid
haha, the irony is breathtaking 😅
Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 08:41:48 PM
Just the next 3 have to go through a replay then. FA definitely fixed that. Corrupt as fuck.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 11:35:58 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 07:32:58 PM
Had a quick look,  A lot of them are convinced something illegal is going on.  There is no hope for them im afraid
There is, they have been cheating for years.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 12:02:41 AM
Its unlikely but imagine if they get a moderately tough draw tomorrow, away to Chelsea or something, whilst were at home to a lower league team.

The whining, and lack of self awareness, will be a joy to behold.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 06:12:50 AM
im not one for reading other fanbase forums usually, but have had the odd look over the years (usually a link from rawk about something specific), and over the last week have looked at bm a couple of times to see what they make of our form/run etc and there's very little, and that's being generous, football talk (and the bit i read said we played hoofball lol - talk about outing yourself as knowing fuckall about the sport you claim to love and making your comments totally irrelevant).

But what has surprised me, even taking into consideration it's an opposing team's fanbase, is the pure acrid bitterness of them, almost to a man - well, that's not fair, let's say almost to a 'poster' (cos there must be tons of city fans that are actually knowledgeable about football and can speak about rivals in a football context, they just dont seem to post as far as i saw in my viewing, admittedly a small sample of a few pages). Why so bitter? It's way beyond the usual, you know, they're playing well, we're not etc which all fans are familiar with.

The fact we're media darlings atm winds them the fuck up (and yeah we get it, all fans hate that from about any side when the saturation hits overload, which it has) but they seem to forget, the media had a wankfest over them when they were pulling up trees and now the media is having a wankfest about us. And i think it was at this juncture that the 'hoofball' bollocks came up - which kind makes me think the bitterness is rooted in the wankfest that surrounded them.

I vividly recall shearer saying on motd (18 months or so ago, maybe less?) that city were a league apart and couldn't see anyone challenging them and we could be seeing the start of the dominance of the league of the likes that we havent seen since fergie's utd and us before them. And this was echoed in the football media generally around that time. Is this where the bitterness comes from, they bought into that? Thought they were on the cusp of decades long dominance? Cos i kind of find it hard to see it any other way (tho im happy to be enlightened if any one has another theory), it's like they were expecting a dominance for years to come, which hasn't come to fruition domestically (and they've done little in europe, so it cant be that, it has to be domestically) and quite frankly has dwindled away not long after it was uttered, relatively speaking.

The fact they're a great team, with a world class manager, and top quality players hasn't changed but the idea of being dominant on a scale comparable with ours and utds 'glory days' has obviously totally gone from the media and those vocal on that forum (in 'our' thread anyway) appear to have got totally bent out of shape over it.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 07:30:40 AM
Cheating they say?

From the Guardian in 2011 - the bolded figure would be based on what Arsenal got for the Emirates, the world record deal at the time which was around £180 million and Citys lack of standing in football at the time - ie no-one knew who the fuck there were

Manchester City have announced a 10-year agreement with Etihad Airways  the airline owned by the Abu Dhabi government  which includes the immediate renaming of their stadium. The deal, which extends Etihad's shirt sponsorship as well as covering other joint commercial enterprises, could be worth up £100m.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2011/jul/08/manchester-city-stadium-etihad-airways

Independent a few weeks later

UEFA's financial fair play boss has revealed he has "some questions" about Manchester City's sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways.

The Abu Dhabi government-owned airline, the club's shirt sponsors, last month struck a new 10-year deal for stadium naming rights and to fund the proposed new Etihad Campus.

City did not disclose financial details but it was reported the agreement was worth £400million.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/uefa-to-investigate-manchester-city-over-etihad-sponsorship-deal-2338555.html
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 08:11:58 AM
Quote from: Benjiman on Yesterday at 06:15:57 PM
I've just been browsing the full moon forum and it's amazing how obsessed with us they are. Their FA cup thread has gone from 13 pages to 65 since 4 o'clock. They really are embarrassment. Likening BBC commentary to LFCtv.

Thing is this is weird from them. I used to wind myself up when listening to the Sky Commentary when the Mancs were on. You know what I did? I stopped watching them.

Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 08:41:25 AM
It's a bit sad that they've really gone to these lengths of hating us, just to create a rivalry because they've only been relevant for a decade. Even the Manchester Derby isn't really that noteworthy...

Whatever gets them going I suppose...
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 09:08:28 AM
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:30:40 AM

City did not disclose financial details but it was reported the agreement was worth £400million.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/uefa-to-investigate-manchester-city-over-etihad-sponsorship-deal-2338555.html

The authorities need to look into all this. They have been getting away with FFP breaches for too long. I believe UEFA will report at the end of the season on their probe... I won't hold my breath that anything will be done.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 10:32:42 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 09:08:28 AM
The authorities need to look into all this. They have been getting away with FFP breaches for too long. I believe UEFA will report at the end of the season on their probe... I won't hold my breath that anything will be done.

They won't. F.A/UEFA/FIFA/Whoever have always been and will always be fucking useless with this sort of thing. It's easier for them to open a couple of investigations to appease fans and then close them with little to no action taken.

City will continue to break every rule in the book until the torturers get bored. The fans will continue being entitled little twats without an ounce of self awareness and the wider football world will continue to not give a fuck about their hollow successes.

We, as a club, are respected all over the world which is why we get the better press and why we stole the headlines with our 6th CL last year even though they'd won an unprecedented domestic treble. If any other club had done that it would be considered one of the greatest achievements in English football history. As it's City, everyone just shrugs their shoulders and carries on with their day and it fucking kills them!

They remind me of the annoying spoiled kid in school. They've always got the most expensive trainers, the flashiest new phone & all the best toys. They'll collect some fake friends along the way who are hoping maybe they can have a go on their new games console or whatever but everyone knows that in reality, nobody gives a fuck about what they've got or what they're doing.

Pep will leave, the spine of that team is already breaking & it'll be up to someone else to fix it. Despite the amount of cash the owners have funneled into that shithole, they're rich enough to be able to fuck it off and leave if they get bored and then we'll see the old City again. The real City. It'll be glorious.

So bollocks to City, & fuck all you blue twats reading this. You'll ALWAYS be irrelevant to us.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 11:00:50 AM
Their cup draws since last season. Pretty sure you can go back to the season  before that and it was the same thing. But yeah, we're definitely the ones benefiting from all the illegality supposedly going on.

2018/19 League Cup
Chelsea (final)
Burton (semi)
Leicester (A)
Fulham (H)
Oxford (A)

2018/19 FA CUP
Watford (final)
Brighton (semi-final)
Swansea (A)
Newport (A)
Burnley (H)
Rotherham (H)

2018/19 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tottenham, QF
Schalke, Round of 16
Hoffenheim
Lyon (Group)
Shakhtar (G)
Shakhtar (G)
Hoffenheim (G)
Lyon (G)

2019/20 League Cup
Oxford (A)
Southampton (H)
Preston (A)

2019/20 FA CUP
Port Vale (H)

2019/20 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Atalanta
Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 11:09:52 AM
That 18/19 run to winning the F.A Cup has surely got to be the easiest cup run of all time. But yes, the FA definitely give us favorable fixtures all the time!  ::) ::)
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 11:42:34 AM
I have to say that Karen7 is an absolute weapon at BlueLoon.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 11:58:15 AM
20% poverty rate in the country of their owners.

Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 11:58:44 AM
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 11:59:09 AM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:42:34 AM
I have to say that Karen7 is an absolute weapon at BlueLoon.

Probably easier if you list the ones that aren't
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 12:04:33 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:42:34 AM
I have to say that Karen7 is an absolute weapon at BlueLoon.

They all are. But yeah she's a complete melt. Just after we won #6 I remember her arguing with a Liverpool fan on there about how UEFA had rigged the competition for us to win just to spite the City fans for booing the CL anthem. They're all fuckwits but she's definitely at the top of that particular tree.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 12:23:12 PM
This season's been amazing. The cherry on top would be if we win the league in the game right before Man City away and they have to give us a guard of honour. The fewm would be Everton levels
