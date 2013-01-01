im not one for reading other fanbase forums usually, but have had the odd look over the years (usually a link from rawk about something specific), and over the last week have looked at bm a couple of times to see what they make of our form/run etc and there's very little, and that's being generous, football talk (and the bit i read said we played hoofball lol - talk about outing yourself as knowing fuckall about the sport you claim to love and making your comments totally irrelevant).



But what has surprised me, even taking into consideration it's an opposing team's fanbase, is the pure acrid bitterness of them, almost to a man - well, that's not fair, let's say almost to a 'poster' (cos there must be tons of city fans that are actually knowledgeable about football and can speak about rivals in a football context, they just dont seem to post as far as i saw in my viewing, admittedly a small sample of a few pages). Why so bitter? It's way beyond the usual, you know, they're playing well, we're not etc which all fans are familiar with.



The fact we're media darlings atm winds them the fuck up (and yeah we get it, all fans hate that from about any side when the saturation hits overload, which it has) but they seem to forget, the media had a wankfest over them when they were pulling up trees and now the media is having a wankfest about us. And i think it was at this juncture that the 'hoofball' bollocks came up - which kind makes me think the bitterness is rooted in the wankfest that surrounded them.



I vividly recall shearer saying on motd (18 months or so ago?) that city were a league apart and couldn't see anyone challenging them and we could be seeing the start of the dominance of the league of the likes that we havent seen since fergie's utd and us before them. And this was echoed in the football media generally around that time. Is this where the bitterness comes from, they bought into that? Thought they were on the cusp of decades long dominance? Cos i kind of find it hard to see it any other way (tho im happy to be enlightened if any one has another theory), it's like they were expecting a dominance for years to come, which hasn't come to fruition domestically (and they've done little in europe, so it cant be that, it has to be domestically) and quite frankly has dwindled away not long after it was uttered, relatively speaking.