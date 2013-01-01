The problem with them is they're like the lottery winner who, instead of staying true to themselves and building their new circumstances with grace and steadiness, decides they're suddenly the new aristocracy, and must surely dine with Kings and Queens



A few years ago, definitely pre Pep, it wasn't hard to like City, and it was often mutual, in terms of the fans I met. Interesting how our success has evaporated that and a new narrative has been developed to dress it up. In their eyes, we can't be Liverpool, and win for ourselves - it is to spite City, it is to build the "rivalry", all the trappings of the elite problems elite clubs have that is manufactured.



We are City's enemy now as it furthers the utter illusion that they belong at this, our, level.