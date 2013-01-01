« previous next »
Re: General Manchester City thread
Im pretty sure I signed up to Blue Moon back in 2008 to do a Spyin Kop. They were owned by the Thai PM at the time and had t get gone fully deluded. The usual mixed response but plenty of decent enough responses and the common enemy of United meant that it wasnt full of anti Scouse shite. Sounds like its gone massively downhill since then.
Re: General Manchester City thread
The problem with them is they're like the lottery winner who, instead of staying true to themselves and building their new circumstances with grace and steadiness, decides they're suddenly the new aristocracy, and must surely dine with Kings and Queens

A few years ago, definitely pre Pep, it wasn't hard to like City, and it was often mutual, in terms of the fans I met. Interesting how our success has evaporated that and a new narrative has been developed to dress it up. In their eyes, we can't be Liverpool, and win for ourselves - it is to spite City, it is to build the "rivalry", all the trappings of the elite problems elite clubs have that is manufactured.

We are City's enemy now as it furthers the utter illusion that they belong at this, our, level.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 10:49:10 AM
Im pretty sure I signed up to Blue Moon back in 2008 to do a Spyin Kop. They were owned by the Thai PM at the time and had t get gone fully deluded. The usual mixed response but plenty of decent enough responses and the common enemy of United meant that it wasnt full of anti Scouse shite. Sounds like its gone massively downhill since then.

So no one answered your questions calling us Littlewoods FC? Shame.
Re: General Manchester City thread
So no one answered your questions calling us Littlewoods FC? Shame.
So no one answered your questions calling us Littlewoods FC? Shame.

Strangely not because wed been under the brutal Moores family regime for a number of years even back then. But thats the thing with despots, everyones so afraid of them when theyre still in power.
Re: General Manchester City thread
;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 12:38:25 AM

Though the ones who don't are often the more memorable. Like shooting stars burning bright for a moment before vanishing. Oh Primativ and Cantona, where art though? :)

Ah, Primativ.  He was the Spud who was so bad he embarrassed his fellow Spurs' fans on here right?  Even they couldn't stand him. ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Re: General Manchester City thread
Re: General Manchester City thread
Top winding up of City fans from Port Vale's Tom Pope, especially like the plant pots line   ;D

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/tom-pope-tweet-john-stones-17509007

Just watched the highlights of the England game! I know Im a league 2 player, I know he plays for England, I know hes on £150k a week, I know hes a million times better player than me but Id love to play against John Stones every week! Id get 40 a season!

He also tangled with City fans who had a pop at him on Twitter, saying: I feel absolutely honoured to be getting abuse from Man City fans, its made me emosh! You lot should be worrying and tweeting Mane and Salah not Tom the carthorse Pope, you plantpots."
Re: General Manchester City thread
Story on there about Aguero getting his car wrapped in blue. What about him being a pavement blocking c*nt?  :wanker :wanker :wanker

Re: General Manchester City thread
On double yellows too.
Re: General Manchester City thread
where's the ticket officer?  :wanker
Re: General Manchester City thread
Parked in front of a tree on a bend, so when he needs to get out....  ???
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:38:52 PM
Top winding up of City fans from Port Vale's Tom Pope, especially like the plant pots line   ;D

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/tom-pope-tweet-john-stones-17509007

Just watched the highlights of the England game! I know Im a league 2 player, I know he plays for England, I know hes on £150k a week, I know hes a million times better player than me but Id love to play against John Stones every week! Id get 40 a season!

He also tangled with City fans who had a pop at him on Twitter, saying: I feel absolutely honoured to be getting abuse from Man City fans, its made me emosh! You lot should be worrying and tweeting Mane and Salah not Tom the carthorse Pope, you plantpots."

And hes scored. :D
Re: General Manchester City thread
And hes scored. :D
And hes scored. :D

Assist by ex red David Amoo..in front of another full house at the Etihad.

https://streamja.com/2bGr
Re: General Manchester City thread
Well done.  It's Port Vale.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:56:44 PM
Parked in front of a tree on a bend, so when he needs to get out....  ???

Hes well versed in motor vehicle accidents, no?

As a total aside, what the fuck has he done to that car... you cant buy taste. Loving the Helly Hanson jumper too ;-)
Re: General Manchester City thread
That photo should be enough for him to be prosecuted.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Ferraris in blue is just wrong
Re: General Manchester City thread
Ferraris in blue is just wrong
Ferraris in blue is just wrong
It's bitter behaviour that.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Imagine getting trolled to fuck by a League 2 lump. Take a bow, John Nesta.
Re: General Manchester City thread
