I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.



First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.



Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.







Why would you use the phrase 'favourable'. Surely the only think that matters is whether decisions are fair. I think the perfect example is the Wolves goal being correctly ruled out for offside. There were four tight decisions that weekend but only one was deemed controversial. Frankly I would love you to show your evidence for Liverpool's lead being reduced. The fact that you are unsure whether it should be 8 or could be 9 shows you haven't any evidence whatsoever.Are you seriously complaining about fixtures given we face Everton at the weekend and you face your customary piss easy cup draw.What is wrong with telling the truth. You are financially doped as evidenced by your despotic owners settling with UEFA and accepting a transfer ban and a huge fine. That season was 13/14 the one you pipped us to the title whilst overspending and failing to meet FFP. Regarding your owners are you seriousley suggesting they aren't human rights abusers ?Please explain what your club and authorities did to apprehend the City fans who attacked this coach. What your club and authorities did when your fans rioted at Wigan when a good cup draw went bad or what your club did about your fans pelting Fred at the last Manchester Derby.