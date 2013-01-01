« previous next »
General Manchester City thread

debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37800 on: Today at 08:57:39 PM
Ya gotta love their bare faced cheek though and how the fuck they manage to keep a straight face whilst believing the shite they spout.

One thing their ownership has managed perfectly though is the brainwashing/sportswashing programme has been a resounding success within the fanbase.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Red Berry

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37801 on: Today at 09:00:14 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 08:28:31 PM

Yep, and rightly so.

Your owners are scum.

Your team isn't deserving of an ounce of respect.

And it absolutely kills you :-*

And to think we're the ones who get the chants of "murderers" and "victims" hurled at us.
Al 666

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37802 on: Today at 09:14:56 PM
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 08:12:39 PM
I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Why would you use the phrase 'favourable'. Surely the only think that matters is whether decisions are fair. I think the perfect example is the Wolves goal being correctly ruled out for offside. There were four tight decisions that weekend but only one was deemed controversial. Frankly I would love you to show your evidence for Liverpool's lead being reduced. The fact that you are unsure whether it should be 8 or could be 9 shows you haven't any evidence whatsoever.

Quote from: Damian V on Today at 08:12:39 PM
Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Are you seriously complaining about fixtures given we face Everton at the weekend and you face your customary piss easy cup draw.


Quote from: Damian V on Today at 08:12:39 PM
Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

What is wrong with telling the truth. You are financially doped as evidenced by your despotic owners settling with UEFA and accepting a transfer ban and a huge fine. That season was 13/14 the one you pipped us to the title whilst overspending and failing to meet FFP. Regarding your owners are you seriousley suggesting they aren't human rights abusers ?

Quote from: Damian V on Today at 08:12:39 PM
Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY</a>


Please explain what your club and authorities did to apprehend the City fans who attacked this coach. What your club and authorities did when your fans rioted at Wigan when a good cup draw went bad or what your club did about your fans pelting Fred at the last Manchester Derby.
petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37803 on: Today at 09:22:31 PM
Looks like tickets for the home leg of their league cup semi with Utd are on general sale, two per person! In fact, for loads of their home games you can buy 6 tickets per member!
T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37804 on: Today at 09:29:36 PM
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 08:12:39 PM
I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave
You were aware that Liverpools fixture congestion has been so bad that we had to play two games in 24 hours.

But oddly you decided to ignore it.

You were aware that Liverpool have had decisions go against us this season.

But oddly you decided to ignore it.
rebel23

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37805 on: Today at 09:55:06 PM
BTW  there are FAKE Liverpool fans on bluemoon who call us 'Pool' and apologise for their alleged injustices. They can't be LFC fans.

Anyway i can't stand that place... [*closes tab*]
So... Howard Phillips

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37806 on: Today at 10:03:59 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 08:36:02 PM
I've never heard such rubbish in all my life.  City have spent 1.3 billion pounds since 2008 building that team and we have spent 300 million and  since Klopp £85m.  We  have found a way to compete in a smart fashion rather then being financially doped. talk of which, the FIFA investigation reports at the end of the season so that should be interesting.  Hopefully they kick City out of the CL.

Don't go down their route of twisting facts.

You can't compare the spends in those terms without taking into account our outgoings.
Mighty Zeus

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37807 on: Today at 10:08:42 PM
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 08:12:39 PM
I They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Hey, Damian. Welcome to RAWK.

Here is a video of Sheikh Sssa bin Zayed al-Nahyan torturing a former business associate with the help of the Abu Dhabi police. He uses a cigarette lighter, a home-made mace, a gun, and his Mercedes G-Wagen. He was acquitted in a totally fair trial and the man who posted the video is now wanted by the police.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ks_MIRvmx9E

Your football club is owned by human rights abusers. Human rights abusers own it. The people who own your club, they abuse peoples human rights. They are human rights abusers. The abuse rights. Of people. Because they abuse the human rights of human beings, we call them 'human rights abusers'. We call them this because if you abuse peoples human rights, you are doing what is known as 'abusing human rights', which makes you a human rights abuser.

Now go back to BlueMoon and post this link. I'm sure they're all terribly keen to discuss it there, right? Looks like the kind of place where it might get a thread?

Your club is owned by human rights abusers.
