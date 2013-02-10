« previous next »
Re: General Manchester City thread
The amount of piss being boiled over the number of passes we had last night.....

They'll have Fernandino and Stones giving each other 3yd fast passes to each other in the next game.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Do wish these pathetic tin foil hat wearing twat clubs wouldnt be at the top of the forum night noon and morning
Re: General Manchester City thread
The amount of piss being boiled over the number of passes we had last night.....


It's bananas how much all of this nonsense matters to them.

"They'll call themselves Centurions" I sincerely hope we don't. As it sounds quite wool.

"We scored more goals"

"They don't care about the FA cup"

If you thought we were unbearable last summer. Just you wait.
Re: General Manchester City thread
It's bananas how much all of this nonsense matters to them.

"They'll call themselves Centurions" I sincerely hope we don't. As it sounds quite wool.

"We scored more goals"

"They don't care about the FA cup"

If you thought we were unbearable last summer. Just you wait.

Ignoring the fact they really tried their best to make "Fourmidables" a thing.

Including the Charity Shield FFS  :lmao
Re: General Manchester City thread
Ignoring the fact they really tried their best to make "Fourmidables" a thing.

Including the Charity Shield FFS  :lmao

They do very well in embarrassing themselves. Have you seen the Nissan advert?
Re: General Manchester City thread
They do very well in embarrassing themselves. Have you seen the Nissan advert?

Yeah it's a friggin' cringe fest isn't it? Almost as bad as "If you're here for the champions clap your hands". Almost.
Re: General Manchester City thread
What's the odds of Pep being an insecure fucker and fielding a full-strength team against Port Vale just to fuck them around and win like 10-0?
Re: General Manchester City thread
They do very well in embarrassing themselves. Have you seen the Nissan advert?
They don't seem to understand that nicknames and tags that are valued and endure are conferred upon you by other people, not by you upon yourself, which is what they keep trying to do.

It's the same in day to day life. Try going out there and telling your mates that from now on you want your nickname to be Boss Man or something and they'll laugh themselves stupid and take the piss for evermore.
Re: General Manchester City thread
What's the odds of Pep being an insecure fucker and fielding a full-strength team against Port Vale just to fuck them around and win like 10-0?

Doesn't he do that every time he plays lower league clubs?

This is the line up he put out against my hometown club (League 2 Newport County). Embarrassing really.
Re: General Manchester City thread
What's the odds of Pep being an insecure fucker and fielding a full-strength team against Port Vale just to fuck them around and win like 10-0?

this stage last season they played Rotherham, at the Emptyhad, and he started Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Stones, Walker amongst others. And had the likes of Sane, Fernandinho, Laporte and Bernado on the bench 'just in case'. The only young non first team regular he started was Foden.

So yeah, baring injuries, no one would be surprised if that happens, and they like Rotherham will get an absolute spanking. Not just insecurity, but a total lack of faith in players he's not as yet had the time to turn into robots.
Re: General Manchester City thread
They don't seem to understand that nicknames and tags that are valued and endure are conferred upon you by other people, not by you upon yourself, which is what they keep trying to do.

It's the same in day to day life. Try going out there and telling your mates that from now on you want your nickname to be Boss Man or something and they'll laugh themselves stupid and take the piss for evermore.

I want my nickname to be Ghost Town...

What?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Worst fan base in football. If you can call it a fan base.
Re: General Manchester City thread
I want my nickname to be Ghost Town...

What?
:D

You should hear what they actually call me  :o
Re: General Manchester City thread
It's bananas how much all of this nonsense matters to them.

"They'll call themselves Centurions" I sincerely hope we don't. As it sounds quite wool.

"We scored more goals"

"They don't care about the FA cup"

If you thought we were unbearable last summer. Just you wait.

'Centurions' is a name cooked up in their in-house branding office and not used by anyone at all, ever, anywhere, apart from online and by Manchester City fans, and I cringe every single time I read it, so this a rather firm 'no' from me.
Re: General Manchester City thread
'Centurions' is a name cooked up in their in-house branding office and not used by anyone at all, ever, anywhere, apart from online and by Manchester City fans, and I cringe every single time I read it, so this a rather firm 'no' from me.

Yeah lets just settle on "The Most successful club in England"
Re: General Manchester City thread
The Liverpool topic on there gets more bonkers by the day.

They've about 20 pages cry-arsing over the fact that they in fact hold the record for most passes in a single game, as if we could give a shit about that record. Then a sound Liverpool supporter posts, without any single provocation in his post, and they tell him to fuck off too
Re: General Manchester City thread
Some of them have a fragile grasp on reality
Funny that. Abu Dhabi purchased the league title last season yet lost four games along the way.

The runners-up only lost once all season.

I don't suppose they are belittling their title though. 
Re: General Manchester City thread
Dont bother with the tin foil hat brigade on blueloon. Just look at the table as it tells the real story👍👍👍😍😍

Ah, you mean the table that all our detractors told us never lies ... well, until we were top of it, of course?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Ignoring the fact they really tried their best to make "Fourmidables" a thing.

Including the Charity Shield FFS  :lmao

Ah, would that be the Charity Shield that meant everything when they won it, as opposed to the European Super Cup, which meant nothing when we won it?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Ah, would that be the Charity Shield that meant everything when they won it, as opposed to the European Super Cup, which meant nothing when we won it?

Yes. The Charity Shield is a legitimately major trophy, unlike our Champion's League, the Supercup and the Club World Cup titles (none of these count unless you're also domestic champions, only logical. Also league competition and cup competitions are exactly the same thing, and it's impossible to be in more than one competition at once, everyone knows this).

They are FOURmidables because of their unprecedented domestic QUADRUPLE.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Yes. The Charity Shield is a legitimately major trophy, unlike our Champion's League, the Supercup and the Club World Cup titles (none of these count unless you're also domestic champions, only logical. Also league competition and cup competitions are exactly the same thing, and it's impossible to be in more than one competition at once, everyone knows this).

They are FOURmidables because of their unprecedented domestic QUADRUPLE.
I think my head's just fell off.  :-\
Re: General Manchester City thread
If we win every competition we are still in you can bet those City turds will say, "Ah, but they never won the League Cup did they?  They're shit!  Domestic treble, yo!"

And if we top their points record it will be, "Meh, they didn't do it with the same style and swagger we did - they just kind of fell into it.  Some shit performances in there!"
Re: General Manchester City thread
Yeah lets just settle on "The Most successful club in England"

World Champions is my current favourite.
Re: General Manchester City thread
World Champions is my current favourite.

Yeah I like that one.
Re: General Manchester City thread
I read their thicko posts in the voices of the Dingles from Emmerdale Farm. Luv reading the undercover reds on there as well pretending to be city bloonatics, can tell em a mile off
Re: General Manchester City thread
Shitty arse , dull , entitled bunch of pricks.  Liked them more when they were in the lower leagues.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Shitty arse , dull , entitled bunch of pricks.  Liked them more when they were in the lower leagues.

Funny enough, I think they liked themselves and their lives more when they were in the lower leagues. They certainly seemed happier and more humourous in those days. They actually seemed to have some fun back then, but these days they seem to hate life. They are so full of bitterness, anger and spite now.

Their self-pitying victimhood sort of suited them then too, because it was all centred around United, whereas these days it's all about life itself. Where it was once all laughs and inflatable bananas, it's now all about sitting, seething, in darkened rooms wearing tinfoil hats.
Re: General Manchester City thread
I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave
Re: General Manchester City thread
I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave

:lmao what a crock of shit.

What's even funnier is you think we care.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Oh look one of those spare seats writes.

Yeah that big fuck off slant to the playing field has finally been levelled meaning the rest of us get a chance to compete.

See ya next season after you've abused a few more humans to give you even more petro dollars to artificially inflate everything so that the slant goes back in your favour.

Now, where the fuck did his dummy go!

Re: General Manchester City thread
Points 1-4, we're not arsed.

Point 5, that was me :wave
Re: General Manchester City thread
Do the blue mancs have PTSD when it comes to buses now or something? They always bring that up.  ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Do the blue mancs have PTSD when it comes to buses now or something? They always bring that up.  ;D

Scarred them for life don't you know. Surprised they didn't wear black armbands.

RIP Bus.
Re: General Manchester City thread
What kind of liverpool fan registers and actually posts on that fucking cesspit they call a website 🤨
Re: General Manchester City thread
<snip the rest of this shit>

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave


Yep, and rightly so.

Your owners are scum.

Your team isn't deserving of an ounce of respect.

And it absolutely kills you :-*
Re: General Manchester City thread
Do the blue mancs have PTSD when it comes to buses now or something? They always bring that up.  ;D
Maybe they need something to compete with our candle lighting seeing as that's another insult they like throwing our way.
 
They should set up a "wrecked bus shrine" so they have somewhere to show their grief and mourn it's slightly cracked window that disturbed them so gravely their players forgot how to win and its ruined the game for the half dozen or so fans who bother to turn up at the emptihad.

Re: General Manchester City thread
Do the blue mancs have PTSD when it comes to buses now or something? They always bring that up.  ;D

It's fantastic, they are the softest bunch of fans in sports, never seen such a bunch of victims.

Added to that, I've never seen a fanbase that is so consantly angry about EVERYTHING. 
Re: General Manchester City thread
I've never heard such rubbish in all my life.  City have spent 1.3 billion pounds since 2008 building that team and we have spent 300 million and  since Klopp £85m.  We  have found a way to compete in a smart fashion rather then being financially doped. talk of which, the FIFA investigation reports at the end of the season so that should be interesting.  Hopefully they kick City out of the CL.
Re: General Manchester City thread
I'd like to explain to the Liverpool fans on here why we are reluctant to give their team credit.

First, the playing field hasn't been level wrt refereeing decisions. City haven't had any favourable decisions prior to the last 1-2 games, Liverpool have had several such decisions influencing the final results of some games. Had the playing field been level you would have been 8-9 pts clear and not 14 with a game in hand. In other words, knowing what happened last season, and that Laporte and Sane will be back soon, we would have stood a chance to win the league again.

Second, the playing field hasn't been level wrt the fixtures schedule. The Christmas schedule was blatantly weighted in Liverpool's favour.

Third, the media is full with Liverpool supporters who have been reluctant to give creidt to City. Some journos have gone to great lengths to criticise the club, its owners, etc.

Fourth, it's a myth that Liverpool fans were giving credit to City during the last two seasons. They were/are constantly talking about us being financially doped by human rights abusers etc.

Fifth, the attack on the coach was infuriating and your club and the local authorities did feck all to identify and punish the attackers.

 :wave

