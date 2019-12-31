« previous next »
General Manchester City thread

OneTouchFooty

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 02:53:36 PM
Never complained when Aguero scored when he was offside and then against Spurs when he handballed it in last season in pivotal games. Or Silva scoring against Villa when he was offside. Then VAR 3 times against Wolves helped them out.

A selective memory and confirmation bias with added pure seething rage is a poor combination for objectivity.
« Last Edit: December 31, 2019, 02:59:00 PM by OneTouchFooty »
T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 02:59:26 PM
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on December 31, 2019, 10:00:39 AM
Seeing these Man City fans banging on makes me feel a bit stupid with all my previously pissed ranting.

:lmao

Fucking hell

Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 03:27:12 PM
Quote from: Yiannis on December 31, 2019, 09:54:28 AM
Yes please, ban Atkinson from officiating our games.

Yep, you'd get more Livrepool fan's signatures n that petition than City ones!
AnfieldIron

  • Water Like a Stone. Local laundry service ...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 03:45:09 PM
#TaintedTitle
Medellin

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 03:49:30 PM
Quote from: Damian V on December 31, 2019, 11:13:19 AM
I think they've locked/made the Liverpool and Game Is Bent topic unviewable for non-members now

Their heads have gone on there ::) ::)

No longer in meltdown..officially melted.  ;D
red_Mark1980

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 03:51:40 PM
Quote from: Damian V on December 31, 2019, 02:52:14 PM
They also think they wouldve had 9 points more if the calls if the Spurs, Wolves and Liverpool games were correct...

I don't mind them having a moan about a decision. We all do it. But it's their absolute steadfast belief that no decisions go for them. Despite the actual evidence in front of them.

With the offside. We all think it's a joke that you can have a toenail offside and if we're honest that Wolves goal would have stood last year.

That's literally the standard the refs have set. We've fallen victim to that twice this season.

The fans don't deserve the team
So... Howard Phillips

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 03:57:31 PM
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on December 31, 2019, 02:53:36 PM
Never complained when Aguero scored when he was offside and then against Spurs when he handballed it in last season in pivotal games. Or Silva scoring against Villa when he was offside. Then VAR 3 times against Wolves helped them out.

A selective memory and confirmation bias with added pure seething rage is a poor combination for objectivity.

I think you're giving them too much credit by ascribing selective memory and confirmation bias to them. That requires some intellectual capacity.

I'll give you the 'pure seething rage' though. That doesn't require much intellect.
-Willo-

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 04:21:15 PM
I have never in my life seen a bigger cry arsing fanbase. Is it because the majority of their fanbase are young teenagers at best?

Yosser0_0

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 04:55:14 PM
Quote from: -Willo- on December 31, 2019, 04:21:15 PM
I have never in my life seen a bigger cry arsing fanbase. Is it because the majority of their fanbase are young teenagers at best?

Medellin

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 06:32:37 PM
Yosser0_0

Re: General Manchester City thread
December 31, 2019, 07:31:14 PM
Happy new year to all the City fans out there, we've had a couple of good battles this year!

https://twitter.com/i/status/1193977925676290054
KurtVerbose

Re: General Manchester City thread
January 1, 2020, 08:01:55 PM
What is Pep on? Leicester also won, at the same time, and by a bigger margin. If anything City are further away.

Quote
Three more points and closer to Leicester.
Mighty Zeus

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 08:21:53 PM
Fucking hell.

Quote
Transfer spending deficit since 2008. ($ million)

Manchester City: 1359
PSG: 937
Man United: 786
Barcelona: 742
Chelsea: 614
Real Madrid: 560
Juventus: 479
Bayern Munich: 447
AC Milan: 385
Liverpool: 369

https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/einnahmenausgaben
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 10:19:42 PM
Fuck off and cry over that performance you 6 fingered weirdos  :wave
Clint Eastwood

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 10:24:05 PM
No VAR to save them tonight.
Samie

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 10:35:17 PM
It's always LiVARpool mate. 8) ;D
swoopy

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 10:59:15 PM
Too many stupid twitter adverts distracting them from competing for the league. Special Agent Walker and Double 0 De Bruyne :lmao

https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1212727993006735360
DangerScouse

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 11:07:56 PM
Apparently the natives on Blue Loon are fucking seething over BT saying we set a passing record tonight. Talk about insecure, rattled bellends. :lmao :lmao

Please God we smash their points record. :lmao
swoopy

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 11:12:58 PM
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:07:56 PM
Apparently the natives on Blue Loon are fucking seething over BT saying we set a passing record tonight. Talk about insecure, rattled bellends. :lmao :lmao

Please God we smash their points record. :lmao

It's got it's own thread :lmao

Also like this comment:
"Cant knock that set of results. Takes some doing in this league to go unbeaten for that long. The one positive is that even though they will win the league with 6/7 games to spare, they wont have that Kompany moment or Aguero moment. I am sure they will be thrilled at the win but I found our 100 points season win a bit meh at the end. The Huddersfield celebration game was all a bit flat. I think they are that far ahead now they will also go for the cups. Imagine em winning the CL again too!"

Such a gang of entitled knobheads. Just broke the biggest points total ever. Bit meh.
RJH

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 11:19:45 PM
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:59:15 PM
Too many stupid twitter adverts distracting them from competing for the league. Special Agent Walker and Double 0 De Bruyne :lmao

https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1212727993006735360

So obsessed with all things Liverpool they've made Ringo Starr the villain.
Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 11:26:18 PM
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 11:19:45 PM
So obsessed with all things Liverpool they've made Ringo Starr the villain.
Mingo Starr is more like it
a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: General Manchester City thread
Yesterday at 11:36:13 PM
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Yesterday at 11:26:18 PM
Mingo Starr is more like it

Mingo Starr the Merciless?
Classycara

Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 01:00:05 AM
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:59:15 PM
Too many stupid twitter adverts distracting them from competing for the league. Special Agent Walker and “Double 0” De Bruyne :lmao

https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1212727993006735360

Hold up. Someone who's actually paid by Man City to run their public relations signed off on an advert where they all Gundogan 'Dark Illy' and record him saying "you'll never take me alive" driving a big car erratically? Err.. ok.
Skeeve

Re: General Manchester City thread
Today at 05:09:57 AM
Quote from: leftfooter on December 30, 2019, 10:33:59 PM
That DanielWood5 fella needs psychiatric assistance.

Also apparently Atkinson should be banned from reffing our games as he's obviously bent in our favour.

Given some of the decisions he has made against us as a ref and var official this season, I think most reds would be quite happy if that happened.
