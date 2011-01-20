NO SUCH PLACE AS ABU DHABI

The way to beat conspiracy theory shite is to double down as hard as you can.Allow me to show you how.So you think that PGMOL in cahoots with UEFA are conspiring through VAR to prevent your team from winning what you have rightfully paid for?Oh, you poor, poor deluded sheeple let me give you a hug, it's so much worse than that.The truth is NONE OF THEM ARE EVEN FOOTBALLERS. They're all actors paid to produce a certain outcome for the benefit of the Moores brothers, still pulling the strings on their secret island base Mount Littlewoods.But what'll REALLY blow your noodle is that there's. It doesn't exist. Yup. His Highness the Great Sheikh Larry Deep-Pockets McHydrocarbon Al-I-Just-Want-to-Make-the-World-a-Bit-Better DOESN'T EXIST EITHER. He's not real. The Premier League is owned by the evil Scouse puppet masters hiding in the shadows. The referees are actors. Even the fans. Other than you.And I can fucking prove it. Look at this ACTUAL FOOTAGE OF CITY WINNING THE TITLE.Do they look like 'real' fans to you? Do the players look real? Where was this filmed? Do you remember this spontaneous celebration? Is there any other corroborating evidence this happened?IT'S A CON IT'S NOT REAL OPEN YOUR EYES SHEEPLE, THEY'RE ALL IN ON ITBLUEMOON ISN'T EVEN REAL