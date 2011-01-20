They 100 percent thought they were going to just run away with the league again. The arrogance of these meffs can't be measured. Their shit fake fan base, their self entitled tears and incessant moaning is a fucking joy to watch



Yeah, in that interview with Sterling on the bbc (at the beginning of Dec?) he actually made out like we were just in a bit of good form, even though were unbeaten since Jan, and theyd keep chipping away at us, even though we were adding to our lead over them. Quite revealing that interview really. There seemed to be no humility, he seemed to be of the mood that it was a temporary anomaly and normal service would be resumed soon. Entitled is the right word to use. Guardiola could hardly speak in the post match interview on Friday night. He definitely jut expected to win three titles in a row at a canter like the 2017/18 season.