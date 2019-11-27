« previous next »
General Manchester City thread

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37480 on: Today at 02:26:12 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 01:42:57 PM
I could do with one, Ive not been Wells.
Different Levels?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37481 on: Today at 02:26:26 PM
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:54:55 AM
Pep looks like hes left already. No CL and hell defo go. I think Poch would, sadly, do a job with this lot.
He'd do a job as in getting them a points total in the 80s. They won't get 100 again with Pochettino. It's mad to think some of those idiots want rid of Guardiola because they're probably gonna be finish 2nd. That would be like us wanting rid of Klopp next year if we don't retain the title (got to win it this year first, of course). Sheer entitled madness.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37482 on: Today at 02:33:12 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:02:22 PM
His bald head won't take another season, he's fucked.

The next manager is going to have a hell of a job though, for all his baldness he's an elite coach and nobody else is gonna match him. Nobody they can get anyway, because Kloppo isn't going anywhere.

Next bloke will probably win the CL...a la Hynkes IMO
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37483 on: Today at 02:34:35 PM
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37484 on: Today at 02:41:34 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:34:35 PM
Music to my ears..

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/egq5pt/heres_wonderwall/
Is he even relevant in the UK nowadays? Also, what a punchable face he has.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37485 on: Today at 02:42:17 PM
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 03:44:13 AM


 :wave

If that doesn't make you clap your hands and shout hooray i dont know what will  ;D cinematic masterpiece with superb plastiction values . Probably cost a lot to make. 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37486 on: Today at 02:44:33 PM
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37487 on: Today at 02:50:03 PM
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37488 on: Today at 02:51:32 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:59:51 PM
You're from that place where the bearded Jesus woman is from.  ;D :D

Yes I am. I bring you love and peace... :D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37489 on: Today at 02:53:12 PM
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 12:49:36 AM
I think that sums them up and their problems up too.

Everything has been too easy for them. Great facilities gifted to a club that didn't have to graft to earn them and achieve them. A top manager parachuted in and given unlimited monopoly money to play with. Top players brought in and vast money lavished on them. Trophies bought off the peg like gifts for a trophy wife. For a while, it looked impressive, but it's pretty shallow and without real backbone or heart. There is no soul within. It's actually less than the sum of its parts. It lacks substance and it lacks the desire for a fight when the playing field is levelled somewhat. Because it wasn't built the hard way it lacks resilience. So when things don't go their way, they all spit the dummy and throw their lavish toys out of the expensive pram then they go into a sulk.

Look at the antics of their increasingly grotesque 'support'. Mouth-foaming bitterness and anger. Conspiracy theories galore, just because they can't hack a bit of criticism and they can't deal with adversity. If it isn't going their way they kick off and go full-on victim. Look at their manager. A talented guy no doubt, but his head went at Anfield. Look at Sterling. He lost his head so badly he physically assaulted an International team-mate. Why? Because they lost and his fragile mentality could not hack it.

They knew at the end of last season that they could not maintain that level. They knew we had their measure. They knew it took a freakish, monumental effort to keep us at bay by a single point. It took absolutely everything they had ... then to add insult to injury we upstaged them anyway by lifting the big one in Madrid. Make no mistake, if we lift the title this season, it was last season when we did the most damage to them. We wrecked their heads, and now it's more a case of turning the screw. They were running at peak last season, but we hadn't even hit ours. We knew it, and they knew it. Liverpool built their resilience the hard way. It was sometimes painful, and the scars are there to prove it, but lessons were learned. There was no sulking. Just cold, steely determination to improve and come back stronger. Ruthless professionalism. Relentless desire. We have earned everything we've achieved, but Abu Dhabi were gifted it. One approach builds mentality, resilience and stamina. The other breeds arrogance and self-entitlement. It also leads to mental fragility, and that's exactly what we have seen from Abu Dhabi and its followers this season.

[/thread]
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37490 on: Today at 02:55:09 PM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 02:44:33 PM
:lmao

Fkn bigheaded Boring  tory c*nt

Any need? Hes right. Were not getting anywhere near them.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37491 on: Today at 03:30:05 PM
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37492 on: Today at 03:33:17 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:20:19 AM
It seems incredible the way things are now but that's true, I forget the maths and the particular games it involved, but City could have top just a few weeks ago!

As for now, psychologically I think they are done. If we beat (or are bearing Wolves tomorrow when their game kicks off) I think that will be the final straw. If a fired up Sheffield Utd take advantage and get a result against them it could turn nasty for Pep.

Yeah.  They got their last gasp winner against Soton.  If we'd lost the Villa game they would have cut our lead to three points.  Beat us at Anfield and they would have gone top on GD. 

As it was we beat Villa and kept the lead at six points - then made it nine points by tw@tting them at Anfield. ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37493 on: Today at 03:35:42 PM
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37494 on: Today at 03:38:16 PM
Anyone noticed how Guardiola's always agitated and on edge, constantly acting as if his mum has walked in on him wanking? Neurotic fella he is.

Think his players can smell that insecurity a mile off. Night and day between him and Klopp.
