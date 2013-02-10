I know that only Liverpool bottle things by finishing on 97 points and losing one game all season, but Citys collapse has been quite remarkable. Last night they threw away a two goal lead with 40 minutes to go, threw the towel in at Newcastle with 5 minutes to go and let Man United walk all over them in their own gaff. Guardiolas head is doing cartwheels down the touchline every week and the entire fan base has bought into some properly bizarre conspiracies.



Its like they almost want to fail. They had a couple of injuries early on and decided that the title was effectively over. From then, theyve absolutely revelled in their victim status and seem determined to be some great martyrs.



Suck it up you weird Manc twats.