« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 932 933 934 935 936 [937]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2541837 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37440 on: Today at 11:40:28 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:28:50 AM
Maybe it's just so far above all the other threads that it looks like it's not there at first glance?  :P

"If you look up up to the sky, far far beyond the moon and stars, you might just be able to see the faint outline of a Liverbird at the top of the league" :)
Logged

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37441 on: Today at 12:00:04 PM »
the state of blue moon  :butt :butt :butt

Quote
Innit go and and quote their forum when we won the league last season, or the season before that. Or from when Sane scores the winner last season or from when we beat them 5-0. Rawk is like a Scandinavian orgy but instead of fit birds its full of weird danish blokes who spend half their time on the internet wanking off over Firminos teeth
Logged

Online santa tubbytits

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37442 on: Today at 12:01:40 PM »
They're not wrong about Firmino's teeth.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,975
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37443 on: Today at 12:05:49 PM »
So that's what makes them whiter than white.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37444 on: Today at 12:10:30 PM »
Why do they and the Ev say Scandinavian like it's an insult
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,680
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37445 on: Today at 12:12:41 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 12:10:30 PM
Why do they and the Ev say Scandinavian like it's an insult

Tories, Brexiters take your pick. I'd rather be Scandinavian than a manc
Logged
I'm running Milan and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,693
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37446 on: Today at 12:16:37 PM »
So is Rodri a good player? Whenever I see them he looks a bit uncomfortable with keeping possession, and he doesn't seem to be able to get away with fouling the way Fernandinho does.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for a League Championship
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37447 on: Today at 12:19:03 PM »
I enjoyed what looked like a right fucking barney between Pip and #agent Rodolfo Borrell on the City bench last night.  8)
Logged

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,483
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37448 on: Today at 12:22:25 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:16:37 PM
So is Rodri a good player? Whenever I see them he looks a bit uncomfortable with keeping possession, and he doesn't seem to be able to get away with fouling the way Fernandinho does.

I think he's just uncomfortable full stop. What with being called Rodri and living in Manchester.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Umbarto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37449 on: Today at 12:31:40 PM »
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Today at 12:01:40 PM
They're not wrong about Firmino's teeth.



 :lickin
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,215
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37450 on: Today at 12:35:02 PM »
What teeth? ;D
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37451 on: Today at 12:44:16 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:35:02 PM
What teeth? ;D

Exactly... What the fuck is up with his tie and suit? :D
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,215
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37452 on: Today at 12:44:51 PM »
What tie & suit?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,527
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37453 on: Today at 12:45:13 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 12:10:30 PM
Why do they and the Ev say Scandinavian like it's an insult

Theyve never experienced what its like to have a truly international fanbase. Still think that the only fans a team have live in and around the same postcode.
Logged

Offline TravisBickle

  • KnowsVotersAreFickle!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,796
  • RAWK n' Roll
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37454 on: Today at 12:45:58 PM »
I know that only Liverpool bottle things by finishing on 97 points and losing one game all season, but Citys collapse has been quite remarkable. Last night they threw away a two goal lead with 40 minutes to go, threw the towel in at Newcastle with 5 minutes to go and let Man United walk all over them in their own gaff. Guardiolas head is doing cartwheels down the touchline every week and the entire fan base has bought into some properly bizarre conspiracies.

Its like they almost want to fail. They had a couple of injuries early on and decided that the title was effectively over. From then, theyve absolutely revelled in their victim status and seem determined to be some great martyrs.

Suck it up you weird Manc twats.
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea and he conquered the bloody world! And that's what I wanted; for Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,978
  • The first five yards........
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37455 on: Today at 12:54:21 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:02:53 AM
Shit the fucking bed that's embarrassing. I've never seen that before, what the actual fuck!

A pub with zero women in it, and no one drinking beer.

I wonder if a misogynistic religious nut case from a land full of oil dreamt that one up.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,659
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37456 on: Today at 12:55:40 PM »
Turns out they're bad losers after all ay. What are they gonna be like when they implode like Utd? The only time their stadium will be full is when Jurgen's elite are in town.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37457 on: Today at 12:55:53 PM »
10 games in about a month and a half for them coming up

29/12 - Sheff Utd (H)
01/01 - Everton (H)
04/01 - Port Vale (H) FA Cup
08/01 - Man Utd (A) League Cup
12/01 - Villa (A)
18/01 - Palace (H)
22/01 - Sheff Utd (A)
30/01 - Man Utd (H) League Cup
02/02 - Spus (A)
09/02  - West Ham (H)

And then it doesn't get any easier after the winter break

22/02 - Leicester (A)
26/02 - Real Madrid (A)
01/03 - Arsenal (H)
07/03 - Man Utd (A)
14/03 - Burnley (H)
18/03 - Real Madrid (H)
21/03 - Chelsea (A)
04/04 - Liverpool (H)

Plus they'd have to squeeze in potentially the League Cup Final and FA Cup 4th and 5th round fixtures...

I'd expect them to win their last 6 league games but the damage would've been done by then
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,659
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37458 on: Today at 12:56:24 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:54:21 PM
A pub with zero women in it, and no one drinking beer.

I wonder if a misogynistic religious nut case from a land full of oil dreamt that one up.
;D
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,417
  • Buck Dancer
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37459 on: Today at 12:58:25 PM »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 09:52:28 AM
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/is-the-game-bent.341835/page-210

Do you never get tired of posting inflammatory shite from the opposition forums you spend your time on....? Fuck knows how youre still getting away with it!
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,859
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37460 on: Today at 01:17:46 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:45:13 PM
Theyve never experienced what its like to have a truly international fanbase. Still think that the only fans a team have live in and around the same postcode.

Funny that because I had a look on Blue Moon yesterday and within a couple of minutes I saw a lifelong City fan from Somerset ;D
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37461 on: Today at 01:25:15 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 10:40:29 AM
I honestly think he's off.  Just the fact that he hasn't signed a contract extension and his irritated manner leaves me to believe he could be going especially if Real knock them out of the CL which i'm fully expecting.

Hes not going anywhere. The Abu Dhabi royal family own him and his brother.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,937
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37462 on: Today at 01:32:52 PM »
Have Sheffield United still not lost away in the League this season?
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Layer 2

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37463 on: Today at 01:37:25 PM »
Dont know if its been mentioned but it felt like sweet karma to see Ederson sent off. Mane got red unfairly because he decided to rush out of his area and put his head where he had no right to when Mane was just trying to control the ball, I dont think Mane even expected him to be out that far, or his head so low. It was lovely to see the shoe on the other foot.
Logged

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,253
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37464 on: Today at 01:39:05 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:17:46 PM
Funny that because I had a look on Blue Moon yesterday and within a couple of minutes I saw a lifelong City fan from Somerset ;D

I hope the others were Taunton him for being an out of towner?
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,589
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37465 on: Today at 01:41:50 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 01:39:05 PM
I hope the others were Taunton him for being an out of towner?

Early Bath for you lad
Logged
He's got a tattoo on his wrist that says "I hate blackie blackie blackie blacks, and I fucking love handballing it into the opponent's goal and away from my own goal, and biting people, and kicking young kids in the bollocks when they ask for autographs. And diving. I fucking love that."

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,253
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37466 on: Today at 01:42:57 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 01:41:50 PM
Early Bath for you lad

I could do with one, Ive not been Wells.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,693
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37467 on: Today at 01:48:45 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:17:46 PM
Funny that because I had a look on Blue Moon yesterday and within a couple of minutes I saw a lifelong City fan from Somerset ;D

My favourite thing to do on bluemoon is check the dates people signed up there, I think it's on the left. Check a few of them and you might start to notice a pattern!
Logged

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,633
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37468 on: Today at 01:52:18 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 12:10:30 PM
Why do they and the Ev say Scandinavian like it's an insult
Because deep down both clubs and fanbases are insular, smalltime and xenophobic. It's in their blood. They think they are the chosen ones, so anything outside their tiny bubbles is a threat.

Personally, I love our global fanbase, and the Scandinavians I see around Liverpool when we play could teach both blueshites a thing or two about class, style, humility, respect and dignity. Lovely people to be around. I'm proud that they come here and support our club and our city.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37469 on: Today at 01:53:47 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 01:52:18 PM
Because deep down both clubs and fanbases are insular, smalltime and xenophobic. It's in their blood. They think they are the chosen ones, so anything outside their tiny bubbles is a threat.

Personally, I love our global fanbase, and the Scandinavians I see around Liverpool when we play could teach both blueshites a thing or two about class, style, humility, respect and dignity. Lovely people to be around. I'm proud that they come here and support our club and our city.

Well if they don't like white people from Scandinavia, they're REALLY not gonna like a brown guy from India if I turn up there :lmao
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,210
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37470 on: Today at 01:56:42 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 01:52:18 PM
Because deep down both clubs and fanbases are insular, smalltime and xenophobic. It's in their blood. They think they are the chosen ones, so anything outside their tiny bubbles is a threat.

Personally, I love our global fanbase, and the Scandinavians I see around Liverpool when we play could teach both blueshites a thing or two about class, style, humility, respect and dignity. Lovely people to be around. I'm proud that they come here and support our club and our city.

Don't forget some of them who come around are absolute beauties mate.  ;D :D
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37471 on: Today at 01:58:19 PM »
I just want to make clear. I'm NOT from Denmark... :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,210
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37472 on: Today at 01:59:51 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:58:19 PM
I just want to make clear. I'm NOT from Denmark... :D

You're from that place where the bearded Jesus woman is from.  ;D :D
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37473 on: Today at 02:00:49 PM »
Well just keep chipping away at them

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 932 933 934 935 936 [937]   Go Up
« previous next »
 