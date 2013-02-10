I know that only Liverpool bottle things by finishing on 97 points and losing one game all season, but Citys collapse has been quite remarkable. Last night they threw away a two goal lead with 40 minutes to go, threw the towel in at Newcastle with 5 minutes to go and let Man United walk all over them in their own gaff. Guardiolas head is doing cartwheels down the touchline every week and the entire fan base has bought into some properly bizarre conspiracies.
Its like they almost want to fail. They had a couple of injuries early on and decided that the title was effectively over. From then, theyve absolutely revelled in their victim status and seem determined to be some great martyrs.
Suck it up you weird Manc twats.