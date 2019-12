They've spent a billion or more on new players in recent years. They should be able to deal with injuries. It's just ridiculous to take that as an excuse...



Itís a crap excuse because if Guardiola had of invested in some centre backs instead of continuing with his weird fascination of buying fullbacks they probably wouldíve been able to react better to Laporte going down. As much of a beast as VVD is for us Iím sure if we had Gomez and Matip in we wouldnít completely capitulate like this.Plus like you said the amount they have spent lack of squad depth is such a cop out .