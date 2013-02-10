« previous next »
Online John C

« Reply #37200 on: Today at 05:24:49 PM »
I've just had a little look at City's fixtures and they are getting run-ragged right up to their game away to Southampton on 11 April. After that they have a decent run-in.
But fucking hell those games from now until then will take it out of them and the prospect of the European and World Champions rocking up must be daunting.
Online Romford_Red

« Reply #37201 on: Today at 06:11:17 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 12:54:59 PM
Have the peasants realised they will be bowing down to not just European royalty, but World royalty, come April 4th?

One does hope they clean themselves before we visit. They have an odour.

Of course I'm not suggesting we won't have a blip, nor am I saying it's anything like impossible that they close the gap a bit before that game. However if the gap remained the same, we would clinch the title away to Brighton on April 18th. We play them just two fixtures before that, so win that and we could clinch it at home to Villa on the 15th. The game after.

My point? Simple really. If we could open up the gap by just a few more points, we could win it at their place :lmao
Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

« Reply #37202 on: Today at 06:15:41 PM »
Tonight Mathew, I'm going to be Morten Harket, from the synth/pop super group, A-ha, and I shall be singing their number 1 worldwide hit 'Cry Wolf'
Offline thaddeus

« Reply #37203 on: Today at 06:29:49 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:24:49 PM
I've just had a little look at City's fixtures and they are getting run-ragged right up to their game away to Southampton on 11 April. After that they have a decent run-in.
But fucking hell those games from now until then will take it out of them and the prospect of the European and World Champions rocking up must be daunting.
They may finally have the novel experience of squad management to contend with.

They've had gimme CL groups the past two seasons and then been put out early on in the knockout stages.  Their favourable domestic cup fixtures have been well documented and rather than making demands of their squad it's been a series of free hits for squad players to stay involved.

A two-legged semi final against Man U will take its toll as will the Real Madrid tie.  Pep may rotate a bit for the League Cup but I don't think their fans will accept being humiliated by their city rivals.
Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

« Reply #37204 on: Today at 06:35:36 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 06:15:41 PM
Tonight Mathew, I'm going to be Morten Harket, from the synth/pop super group, A-ha, and I shall be singing their number 1 worldwide hit 'Cry Wolf'
Ha! Then we'll beat the living daylights out of them. They'll be hunting high and low for excuses.

And when we play Burnley our strikers will take on Mee
Offline Red Berry

« Reply #37205 on: Today at 06:40:29 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:29:49 PM

A two-legged semi final against Man U will take its toll as will the Real Madrid tie.  Pep may rotate a bit for the League Cup but I don't think their fans will accept being humiliated by their city rivals. twice
Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

« Reply #37206 on: Today at 06:56:39 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 06:35:36 PM
Ha! Then we'll beat the living daylights out of them. They'll be hunting high and low for excuses.

And when we play Burnley our strikers will take on Mee

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
Online John C

« Reply #37207 on: Today at 06:57:45 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:29:49 PM
They may finally have the novel experience of squad management to contend with.

They've had gimme CL groups the past two seasons and then been put out early on in the knockout stages.  Their favourable domestic cup fixtures have been well documented and rather than making demands of their squad it's been a series of free hits for squad players to stay involved.

A two-legged semi final against Man U will take its toll as will the Real Madrid tie.  Pep may rotate a bit for the League Cup but I don't think their fans will accept being humiliated by their city rivals.
Spot on mate, you're right about how they always seem to have easy games but the next 3 months presents a proper challenge. When was the last time they had to endure 3-4 months of intense footballing opposition like this?
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

« Reply #37208 on: Today at 07:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 06:35:36 PM
Ha! Then we'll beat the living daylights out of them. They'll be hunting high and low for excuses.

And when we play Burnley our strikers will take on Mee

Before making a move for Spurs Korean forward who has impressed our scouts recently (although they couldnt see him in the stadium). The Son always shines on TV though.
Online royhendohohohoho!

« Reply #37209 on: Today at 07:26:02 PM »
Fair chance City are gonna Cry Wolf tonight.
Online royhendohohohoho!

« Reply #37210 on: Today at 07:28:15 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 06:15:41 PM
Tonight Mathew, I'm going to be Morten Harket, from the synth/pop super group, A-ha, and I shall be singing their number 1 worldwide hit 'Cry Wolf'

Ooyah bassturt! Youre quicker than me!

(Bit Touchy tonight.)
Online AnfieldIron

« Reply #37211 on: Today at 07:40:00 PM »
Check out the hashtag #TaintedTitle on Twitter haha
Online stoa

« Reply #37212 on: Today at 07:47:51 PM »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 07:40:00 PM
Check out the hashtag #TaintedTitle on Twitter haha

:lmao
That's just hilarious. Like some five year old kids throwing a tantrum because they can't get the sweets they want...
Offline rebel23

« Reply #37213 on: Today at 07:48:16 PM »
Jon Champion and Jim Beglin doing coms on Amazon. Decent.
