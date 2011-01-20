« previous next »
General Manchester City thread

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37080
What the fuck are these on about? Talk about clueless.



Copy of this I suppose.

Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37081
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:13:56 PM
What the fuck are these on about? Talk about clueless.





Empty football grounds..
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37082
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37083
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 04:18:05 PM

Empty football grounds..

Why on earth would you copy a banner from another club word for word? Scratching my head, just don't get it. Can't even figure out if it's supposed to be ironic?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37084
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:20:34 PM
A baldy manager.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/SspFehoYEck" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/SspFehoYEck</a>
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37085
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:21:31 PM
Why on earth would you copy a banner from another club word for word? Scratching my head, just don't get it. Can't even figure out if it's supposed to be ironic?

Fuck all to do with us, it's lyrics from live forever
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,231
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37086
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:25:02 PM
Fuck all to do with us, it's lyrics from live forever

Ah, I see, so they had the banner first.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37087
What are they actually seeing that others don't, players on 300k+ a week?
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37088
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:24:47 PM
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/SspFehoYEck" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/SspFehoYEck</a>

Never gets old :)
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37089
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:27:38 PM
Ah, I see, so they had the banner first.

No idea, it's just lyrics from a song by a band who happen to support them, the border around it and font is the same as Oasis' logo

Think the one of ours you posted was made for Kiev? I've seen city flags with "we see things they'll never see" on going back to 2015, probably goes back further than that considering the song is from the early/mid 90's, nothing to see here
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37090
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:13:56 PM
What the fuck are these on about? Talk about clueless.



Copy of this I suppose.



Newsflash Blue Mancs: EVERYBODY'S seen your sister's fanny.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37091
Quote from: daveypauly on Today at 04:28:09 PM
What are they actually seeing that others don't, players on 300k+ a week?

Hence my clueless comment, useless they are referring to the creative accounting they have over there.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37092
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37093
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:07:52 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_2mWhfOhGU

Classic!

I know Noel has had some stick in this thread over not worrying about the Liverpool challenge but I just took that as Manc sarcasm. I get the impression that he's actually a sound bloke, years ago when I was doing my Master's at John Moores, I'd say about 2002 maybe? Some of the lads from my course were out in town and he was was having a pint in one of the pubs, I think they'd been playing concerts in the area. Anyway a few people spotted him and started asking him to play some songs, to which he replied 'I can't as I haven't got my guitar'. Barman promptly disappears into the back, produces a guitar and hands it to him. Sure enough and fair play to him, he plays a few hits and has the place in rapture's!
 ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37094
I remember reading that they had a gig the night of Istanbul and they delayed the start of it as they were watching the game backstage and then came out and sang youll never walk alone. That might be bollocks but remember that story doing the rounds
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37095
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:34:02 PM
No idea, it's just lyrics from a song by a band who happen to support them, the border around it and font is the same as Oasis' logo

Think the one of ours you posted was made for Kiev? I've seen city flags with "we see things they'll never see" on going back to 2015, probably goes back further than that considering the song is from the early/mid 90's, nothing to see here

Yeah, I think Ive said it before on here that I think its a bit cringe for us to use a manc song lyric on a banner. Feel the same about city playing out hey Jude at the emptihad.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37096
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:28:48 PM
Classic!

I know Noel has had some stick in this thread over not worrying about the Liverpool challenge but I just took that as Manc sarcasm. I get the impression that he's actually a sound bloke, years ago when I was doing my Master's at John Moores, I'd say about 2002 maybe? Some of the lads from my course were out in town and he was was having a pint in one of the pubs, I think they'd been playing concerts in the area. Anyway a few people spotted him and started asking him to play some songs, to which he replied 'I can't as I haven't got my guitar'. Barman promptly disappears into the back, produces a guitar and hands it to him. Sure enough and fair play to him, he plays a few hits and has the place in rapture's!
 ;D

I've always liked Noel, starting with Wibbling Rivalry. It was Liam who came across as a dickhead.

Hmm, it must have been in other interviews rather than this one, where Noel defines rock and roll as turning up at a venue and performing to the best of your ability, rather than any peripheral activities. I remembered Noel being agitated at Liam's idea that rock and roll was about the periphery.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37097
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:34:09 PM
Yeah, I think Ive said it before on here that I think its a bit cringe for us to use a manc song lyric on a banner. Feel the same about city playing out hey Jude at the emptihad.

In that case we should be sacking off the Virgil song. But no chance because its a belter. Doesn't bother me personally.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37098
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:34:09 PM
Yeah, I think Ive said it before on here that I think its a bit cringe for us to use a manc song lyric on a banner. Feel the same about city playing out hey Jude at the emptihad.

The difference is though that the lyric actually WORKS for us.

That banner of theirs might appropriate lyric from a song by a manc  band but let's face it - it smacks of Chelsea robbing our Torres El Nino banner because they can't come up with anything original of their own.

For one thing, who is the "They'll" they allude to in their banner?  The clubs that stand no chance of winning a Premier League title?  Our banner makes it clear who it's aimed at.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37099
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:38:00 PM
I've always liked Noel, starting with Wibbling Rivalry. It was Liam who came across as a dickhead.

Which was the twat that said hip hop at Glastonbury no way without checking the history of the festival or realising that its not a rock concert.

Cant stand him
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37100
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:38:07 PM
In that case we should be sacking off the Virgil song. But no chance because its a belter. Doesn't bother me personally.

And the Mo Salah song.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37101
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:34:06 PM
I remember reading that they had a gig the night of Istanbul and they delayed the start of it as they were watching the game backstage and then came out and sang youll never walk alone. That might be bollocks but remember that story doing the rounds

This?

https://www.nme.com/news/music/oasis-663-1354010
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37102
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:44:54 PM
Which was the twat that said hip hop at Glastonbury no way without checking the history of the festival or realising that its not a rock concert.

Cant stand him

I'd agree with his sentiment as I can't stand hip hop either!
 ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37103
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:42:41 PM
The difference is though that the lyric actually WORKS for us.

That banner of theirs might appropriate lyric from a song by a manc  band but let's face it - it smacks of Chelsea robbing our Torres El Nino banner because they can't come up with anything original of their own.

For one thing, who is the "They'll" they allude to in their banner?  The clubs that stand no chance of winning a Premier League title?  Our banner makes it clear who it's aimed at.

They've not robbed it though, this was from a game in Barcelona in 2015 so before it got stuck on one of our banners



It's just a shite saying cos they've seen fuck all apart from 100,000 against Gillingham
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37104
To be fair, we'll never see our team win Promotion from Division 2
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37105
What has two eyebrows and one brain cell?

The Gallagher brothers.
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37106
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:14:30 PM
They've not robbed it though, this was from a game in Barcelona in 2015 so before it got stuck on one of our banners



It's just a shite saying cos they've seen fuck all apart from 100,000 against Gillingham

Well that's fair enough.  And I suppose it applies well enough when you're always drawn against Oxford United in the cup. ;)
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37107
Fish77, weve been saying that saying for quite a well.
Quick google shows me 2009. Cba looking into it more but it werent just Kiev that it was produced by us

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=246769.0
Re: General Manchester City thread
Reply #37108
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:14:30 PM
They've not robbed it though, this was from a game in Barcelona in 2015 so before it got stuck on one of our banners

SNIP

It's just a shite saying cos they've seen fuck all apart from 100,000 against Gillingham

Bloody hell Openshaw, when I was at Manchester Uni, I ended up making friends with quite a few Mancs. One of my best mates was from Openshaw and I remember thinking that I couldn't believe how rough it was, he was quite proud of his tough upbringing, I got on well with him! Anyway thinking back he was a bit of a loon, 5'6" and into weight training and I remember having to hold him by the arm on a few occasions to stop him chinning somebody when we out around Manchester. Back in the 90s I often felt an atmosphere at night in Manchester that was slightly on edge and it could easily kick off. I got the impression many locals felt pride in it being a tough city, I was never involved in anything but saw a bit and actually had some brilliant nights out.

My point on their banner was about how appropriate the lyrics were for them. I suppose we nicked Allez Allez Allez off Porto was it so can't claim to be completely original but we have produced a lot of stuff that other fans have pinched.
