They've not robbed it though, this was from a game in Barcelona in 2015 so before it got stuck on one of our banners



SNIP



It's just a shite saying cos they've seen fuck all apart from 100,000 against Gillingham



Bloody hell Openshaw, when I was at Manchester Uni, I ended up making friends with quite a few Mancs. One of my best mates was from Openshaw and I remember thinking that I couldn't believe how rough it was, he was quite proud of his tough upbringing, I got on well with him! Anyway thinking back he was a bit of a loon, 5'6" and into weight training and I remember having to hold him by the arm on a few occasions to stop him chinning somebody when we out around Manchester. Back in the 90s I often felt an atmosphere at night in Manchester that was slightly on edge and it could easily kick off. I got the impression many locals felt pride in it being a tough city, I was never involved in anything but saw a bit and actually had some brilliant nights out.My point on their banner was about how appropriate the lyrics were for them. I suppose we nicked Allez Allez Allez off Porto was it so can't claim to be completely original but we have produced a lot of stuff that other fans have pinched.