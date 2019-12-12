I'll just leave this here 😀 sorry if it's been posted before....



Must be hard for their players feeling like they are already 1-0 to a VAR decision in every match and their manager isn't helping to change this mentality with his comments - it must feel like you are playing against 12 men every week! It almost felt like they were beaten in their mind before they even took to the field at Anfield, and look at how they reacted to that referee non-decision, the players the manager, the fans - pathetic. Compare that to our team's reaction to the rough decisions we've had at Villa Park and Old Trafford, head down, keep playing and grind out a result.As for their game against United, they were battered and should been about 4-0 down at half time. Did they lose their heads again after a correct VAR decision? Or was it a mixture of arrogance and complacency, like they could just rock up and put them to the sword as they think United are just crap. They might not be the best side in the league but they are still dangerous opponents and that should be respected and prepared for, I certainly don't think Liverpool ever underestimate a United regardless of their league position - its still the biggest club game in world football.A couple of seasons ago when we draw them in the Champions League I was working in an office with a City fan and a few United fans. He'd be say in his 50's, a keen match goer watching them abroad too, but a proper old school bitter. His worse nightmare was drawing Liverpool in the Champions League because of their terrible record at Anfield but he said to me that 'has to change at some point'. I queried it, why 'has' it to change, its based on the assumption that they would continue on an upward trajectory and Liverpool just remaining at the same level or regressing, it also seemed to be based on their 5-0 victory, ignoring the rest of the results between the sides. I pointed out that it took Spurs 70 years to win at Anfield and that was with some good sides over the years, not a club that's only been around for 5 minutes.Anyway after the 3-0 at Anfield he reckons they were robbed, offside in the build up to the first goal which apparently would have 'changed everything'. The 2-1 at the Emptihad, they were also robbed due a goal being disallowed which would have 'changed everything'. I said to him, surely you expected Liverpool to get at least one away goal though? He admitted that they probably would but thought my thinking was very blinkered. United fan piped up '5-1 is pretty comprehensive', he was chuffed that they got beat because it 'shut them the fuck up'. He said to me that even when United were good he doesn't remember United fans giving City fans so much shit and bile and said the older one's are the worse as they are so bitter.