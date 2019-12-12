« previous next »
Author Topic: General Manchester City thread  (Read 2522098 times)

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37040 on: December 12, 2019, 11:15:13 AM »
Quote from: WhoHe on December 12, 2019, 11:13:18 AM
RAWK has lost all sense of humour, is this a piss take thread ? Honest question because its like everyone wants to be serious and show how liberal and woke they are, its actually sad to see and happens in every decent supposedly "fun" thread.
We have a racism in football thread for you know serious discussion if that's your thing on a football forum.

Can you not see the problem with this post?

People trying to prove we are 'liberal' and 'woke'. Do you understand how offensive that accusation is?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37041 on: December 12, 2019, 11:19:08 AM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 12, 2019, 11:09:47 AM
Good post thanks,  however regarding the FA they showed far too much leniency. Once he put it the public domain he shoulf have  been looking at 8-10 games

8 games would've been really harsh, but I have to say I was expecting it to be 3 matches minimum.. We don't know what he said in his response to the charges. Maybe that swayed it in his favour.
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37042 on: December 12, 2019, 11:20:27 AM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 12, 2019, 11:15:13 AM
Can you not see the problem with this post?

People trying to prove we are 'liberal' and 'woke'. Do you understand how offensive that accusation is?
Ah diddums.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37043 on: December 12, 2019, 11:21:27 AM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37044 on: December 12, 2019, 11:33:28 AM »
Quote from: WhoHe on December 12, 2019, 11:13:18 AM
RAWK has lost all sense of humour, is this a piss take thread ? Honest question because its like everyone wants to be serious and show how liberal and woke they are, its actually sad to see and happens in every decent supposedly "fun" thread.
We have a racism in football thread for you know serious discussion if that's your thing on a football forum.

Nah. The moment we reduce discussions about racism to a matter of 'humour' we hand a win to racists.

I do agree that this thread is more fun when we're talking about the fact that Manchester City is owned by literal, genuine torturers like Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, caught on video torturing, and that Manchester City's owners are responsible for the deaths of children in Yemen, and that Manchester City is a club the size of Leeds with less European pedigree than Nottingham Forest somehow talking about buying Neymar, and that their staff, players and fans are obsessed with us to a pathological degree, and that their match day support is embarrassing, and that Pep Guardiola is a hypocritical and often pretentious knob aperture almost certainly paid off the books like Mancini whose brother was bought a football club in northern Spain, and that their fans have become ghastly conspiracy-theorist #MAGA-ised dildos.

But none of this changes the fact that Raheem Sterling is not obliged to speak out on every instance of racism in football.

IF, say, he's specifically asked in an interview about the racism in Manchester City's support and glosses over it then OK, whatever, go to town.

Until then he's still going to be enough of a twat for his twatitude to be the subject of discussion. He is a twat. A gigantic penis, if it's possible to be both 'penis' and 'twat' simultaneously. Let's just maybe focus on what actually makes him a twat, like the way he runs with his arms slightly bent like a miniature bipedal dinosaur, and cannot contain his immaturity when things go his way, and so on.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37045 on: December 12, 2019, 11:52:32 AM »
Quote from: Mighty Zeus on December 12, 2019, 11:33:28 AM
Nah. The moment we reduce discussions about racism to a matter of 'humour' we hand a win to racists.

I do agree that this thread is more fun when we're talking about the fact that Manchester City is owned by literal, genuine torturers like Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, caught on video torturing, and that Manchester City's owners are responsible for the deaths of children in Yemen, and that Manchester City is a club the size of Leeds with less European pedigree than Nottingham Forest somehow talking about buying Neymar, and that their staff, players and fans are obsessed with us to a pathological degree, and that their match day support is embarrassing, and that Pep Guardiola is a hypocritical and often pretentious knob aperture almost certainly paid off the books like Mancini whose brother was bought a football club in northern Spain, and that their fans have become ghastly conspiracy-theorist #MAGA-ised dildos.

But none of this changes the fact that Raheem Sterling is not obliged to speak out on every instance of racism in football.

IF, say, he's specifically asked in an interview about the racism in Manchester City's support and glosses over it then OK, whatever, go to town.

Until then he's still going to be enough of a twat for his twatitude to be the subject of discussion. He is a twat. A gigantic penis, if it's possible to be both 'penis' and 'twat' simultaneously. Let's just maybe focus on what actually makes him a twat, like the way he runs with his arms slightly bent like a miniature bipedal dinosaur, and cannot contain his immaturity when things go his way, and so on.

Well said.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37046 on: December 12, 2019, 12:51:40 PM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37047 on: December 12, 2019, 01:48:26 PM »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on December 10, 2019, 08:51:38 AM
I'll just leave this here 😀 sorry if it's been posted before....

https://mobile.twitter.com/5liveSport/status/1203760344952258560

Must be hard for their players feeling like they are already 1-0 to a VAR decision in every match and their manager isn't helping to change this mentality with his comments - it must feel like you are playing against 12 men every week! It almost felt like they were beaten in their mind before they even took to the field at Anfield, and look at how they reacted to that referee non-decision, the players the manager, the fans - pathetic. Compare that to our team's reaction to the rough decisions we've had at Villa Park and Old Trafford, head down, keep playing and grind out a result.

As for their game against United, they were battered and should been about 4-0 down at half time. Did they lose their heads again after a correct VAR decision? Or was it a mixture of arrogance and complacency, like they could just rock up and put them to the sword as they think United are just crap. They might not be the best side in the league but they are still dangerous opponents and that should be respected and prepared for, I certainly don't think Liverpool ever underestimate a United regardless of their league position - its still the biggest club game in world football.

A couple of seasons ago when we draw them in the Champions League I was working in an office with a City fan and a few United fans. He'd be say in his 50's, a keen match goer watching them abroad too, but a proper old school bitter. His worse nightmare was drawing Liverpool in the Champions League because of their terrible record at Anfield but he said to me that 'has to change at some point'. I queried it, why 'has' it to change, its based on the assumption that they would continue on an upward trajectory and Liverpool just remaining at the same level or regressing, it also seemed to be based on their 5-0 victory, ignoring the rest of the results between the sides. I pointed out that it took Spurs 70 years to win at Anfield and that was with some good sides over the years, not a club that's only been around for 5 minutes.

Anyway after the 3-0 at Anfield he reckons they were robbed, offside in the build up to the first goal which apparently would have 'changed everything'. The 2-1 at the Emptihad, they were also robbed due a goal being disallowed which would have 'changed everything'. I said to him, surely you expected Liverpool to get at least one away goal though? He admitted that they probably would but thought my thinking was very blinkered. United fan piped up '5-1 is pretty comprehensive', he was chuffed that they got beat because it 'shut them the fuck up'. He said to me that even when United were good he doesn't remember United fans giving City fans so much shit and bile and said the older one's are the worse as they are so bitter.       
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37048 on: December 12, 2019, 02:00:46 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on December 12, 2019, 11:03:12 AM
Some of what you say here is correct. Yes, when you know someone personally you're more likely to get the good-hearted nuance when they make bad jokes, and forgive them for saying dumb shit. However, it shows tremendous ignorance on everybody's part when you bring that banter into the public domain and are so shocked that outsiders are horrified by it. The problem was not that Pep and "Raz" defended their guy and vouched for his character... It's that they themselves appeared not to know why using that image was problematic. All they had to say was "Yes, it was a stupid thing to put on social media, but he didn't mean any harm. He's a good person and they joke like this all the time between themselves." Instead, they got upset that other people were offended. Then there was all this weeping and wailing, like Silva had been victimised.  He wasn't. He was rightly criticized for being ignorant.

But I  don't agree that John Barnes defended Silva in the same way... Johnny was trying to explain that while he doesn't think Silva is racist, the comment evidences a general state of ignorance and insensitivity towards race matters in society, which are going to continue to rear their ugly heads until we tackle the problem.  Singling out Silva for a public lashing is no way of addressing the deeper societal issues. And when you consider the fact that the FA took so long to deliberate on it, only issued a 1-match ban and probably allowed City to decide on which match he'd be suspended for,  I think they agreed with Barnes. If nothing else it showed the importance of education, and probably the need to coach players (employees in general) on how to use social media appropriately.

He did, though:
 
Quote
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with it. It's ridiculous. It's a cartoon, and in many respects I've seen it, and I think he looks like a young Mendy. I don't see what the issue is.

"This has got nothing to do with racism. They are friends. Regardless of whether it looks like Mendy or not, why is that offensive? Are Kick It Out and the FA wrong? Yes."

"Showing a caricature of a little black boy, and a real black boy, how is that racial stereotyping? He did not show the cartoon, all he did was put up two pictures. If he talked about the cartoon they [the FA and Kick It Out] can then say, 'yes that's discriminatory'. It's just a picture of two people and some may argue they look alike."

And Sterling...

Quote
"I don't feel there's any racism in it,".

"It's a situation between two friends, Bernardo and Mendy, as everyone knows. I can see exactly the point where some people can get touchy-feely on it but I feel in that situation Bernardo made a joke to his friend.

Are the responses much different?
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37049 on: December 12, 2019, 02:42:57 PM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37050 on: December 12, 2019, 03:05:17 PM »
Raheem Sterling speaks out about racism, and since doing so comes under ever increased scrutiny to weigh in on any instance of racism and give a perfectly articulate and considered response to them.

If he doesn't he's talked down, ridiculed, discredited and told to get back in his box.

Also isnt allowed to enjoy himself at his birthday party, acting in a manner which is not unknown to lads in their 20s, because again he's spoken up now and must be seen to be 'better than that'.

Honestly, there's no small amount of racism in the attitude to Sterling this past week its mad how blind so many people are to it.

Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37051 on: December 12, 2019, 03:26:22 PM »
Nah, I don't think that there are racist overtones to the ridiculous criticism of Sterling in the main by Liverpool fans. Sure there might be a lunatic fringe element that takes glee in stamping their feet and joining in the chorus, but that's clearly not the majority.

It's just a rankling sense of betrayal from how he left the club and plain old vicious tribalism against a City player. Amusingly, many of the same folks would still defend a certifiably racist ex-player with exceptional enthusiasm and also wouldn't be averse to claiming linguistics expertise in the bargain.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37052 on: December 12, 2019, 03:40:36 PM »
Personally, Im annoyed that he got the writers award over VVD because he spoke out against racism. There was no other reason.

Hes still quite immature, which isnt surprising. I dont really harbor any ill-will towards him, but I surely would never hold him up as a role model at all.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37053 on: December 12, 2019, 03:43:09 PM »
Quote from: demain on December 12, 2019, 03:26:22 PM
It's just a rankling sense of betrayal from how he left the club and plain old vicious tribalism against a City player.
Ugly and juvenile way for people to show this though. 

Quote from: demain on December 12, 2019, 03:26:22 PM
Amusingly, many of the same folks would still defend a certifiably racist ex-player with exceptional enthusiasm and also wouldn't be averse to claiming linguistics expertise in the bargain.
Really? You're really going to say the FA are experts on culture and linguistics in South American Spanish?

That's just madness on it's own, but also suggests you haven't read the 'certification' that you're citing. If you did, you might want to see what the academic expert they consulted had to say of the word Suarez and Evra said he used. You'd see the point you're making isn't just false equivalence, but just generally a bad one too.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37054 on: December 12, 2019, 03:51:31 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on December 12, 2019, 03:43:09 PM
Ugly and juvenile way for people to show this though. 
Really? You're really going to say the FA are experts on culture and linguistics in South American Spanish?

That's just madness on it's own, but also suggests you haven't read the 'certification' that you're citing. If you did, you might want to see what the academic expert they consulted had to say of the word Suarez and Evra said he used. You'd see the point you're making isn't just false equivalence, but just generally a bad one too.

Probably not the thread for it, but my girlfriends a South American Spanish speaker and I am in the process of learning Spanish, currently live in Spain and have spent time in South America.

You don't need to be a linguistic expert to know that running around trying to wind up a black player by calling him 'negrito' is anything but racist. It might be considered more acceptable in South America, but that is because South America is a generally racist place (and with a lot less self-awareness of it - likewise Spain, Portugal and Italy) with most countries continuing to operate under a racial caste system.

As for this thread, I think the Sterling thing should surely be dropped now? The criticism after the Fred incident has been ridiculous.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37055 on: December 12, 2019, 03:53:10 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on December 12, 2019, 08:56:20 AM
Whoa der hold that fucking phone a min. All this fucking talk of Sterling this and Sterling that, he`s a twat, his girls there, he should have protected Fred , he`s hasn`t said anything since blah blah blah No ones pointed to the actual real issues here. Has anyone took the time to notice that the beacon of light himself is dressed like a fucking c*nt in the video  ;D
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37056 on: December 12, 2019, 04:17:23 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on December 12, 2019, 03:05:17 PM
Raheem Sterling speaks out about racism, and since doing so comes under ever increased scrutiny to weigh in on any instance of racism and give a perfectly articulate and considered response to them.

If he doesn't he's talked down, ridiculed, discredited and told to get back in his box.

Also isnt allowed to enjoy himself at his birthday party, acting in a manner which is not unknown to lads in their 20s, because again he's spoken up now and must be seen to be 'better than that'.

Honestly, there's no small amount of racism in the attitude to Sterling this past week its mad how blind so many people are to it.

Exactly.

It is, sadly, true that Raheem Sterling is a massive knob.

He it also true that he deserves props for the way he's provoked the conversation about racism. Good for him.

The two issues are pretty simple to separate. If you want to discuss Raheem Sterling being a knob, simply don't discuss his stance on racism.

In much the same way, I am a massive knob.

AND YET: I also voted Labour today (albeit by postal vote last week). I hope you voted today, and if you haven't, you should go now. You don't need your polling card. You don't need ID. Just go down there and vote out your fucking Tory.

You don't even need to vote Labour if Labour are in third place and the Lib Dems have a chance of beating your Tory. Just vote out your Tory. If you haven't voted, go now, and vote out your Tory.

Forgot where I was going with this.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37057 on: December 12, 2019, 04:19:49 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on December 12, 2019, 03:43:09 PM
Ugly and juvenile way for people to show this though. 



The fact he gets singled out as not helping Fred and Lingard concerns me. 
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37058 on: December 12, 2019, 08:27:02 PM »
Thread has turned into kak.
Just one steaming pile of donkey kak!

I won't be back in here for a few weeks. You can smell the bitterness from here to eternity.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37059 on: December 12, 2019, 08:36:17 PM »
Alright then. Maybe go and post some of your views on a platform like twitter if you're aggrieved that this is locked.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37060 on: Today at 09:09:56 AM »
Personally feel Pep will move on after this season , watching  him on the side lines  even last season he just seems its all getting to much for him , his recent interview about him been there 4 years and does he deserve a new contract just adds to what I already think , if there not busy in the Jan transfer market think it will add to my thoughts of him going .
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37061 on: Today at 09:35:17 AM »
It will depend on the Champions League in the end. If he wins it or gets to the final, hell have enough credit to squeeze another major spending spree out of their poor owners. But getting knocked out early, not winning the league and his demands for spending could instanly turn into an excuse for leaving.

He won so much and built a formidable team, but the overarching feeling is that Klopp and Liverpool really rained on his parade.
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37062 on: Today at 09:36:52 AM »
Next month feels crucial to me. We have a tough set of fixtures. They have some tricky ones but February looks tougher for them. Just dont want any scenario when they get a sniff and then were looking around wondering who is going to take points off them while they build up a head of steam.

At least we play them later this season. Playing them twice by 3rd Jan last year meant we had less control over things. At least now, even if we close the gap we know we can end them again with a win at their place.

To calm myself down I keep thinking back. They can only get 98. While working wouldnt want to need anywhere near that amount to win it we know that 90+ does look realistic for us. The sooner they can chuck away that extra 8 points or so the easier Ill breathe I think!
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37063 on: Today at 09:38:13 AM »
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37064 on: Today at 09:42:31 AM »
Up the reds Pep..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uiW7QuvVm5M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uiW7QuvVm5M</a>
Re: General Manchester City thread
« Reply #37065 on: Today at 09:50:15 AM »
Wolves will be tough for them, I think.
