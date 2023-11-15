The following season, 2007/08, Crespo is gone and Ibra is the focal point of an attack that pushes Inter out front, until he gets a knee injury and a Totti-led Roma starts clawing back ground. Fast forward to the last game of the season, with Inter one point ahead of Roma, needing a win to seal the championship.
Ibra is on the bench in this game, against Parma, as the club don't want to risk his fitness, but they're unable to penetrate the Parma defence...
<snip>
That good enough for a third match, Rossi? I'm not going to bother posting every great game Ibrahimovic has had if you keep moving the goalposts.
Not sure if last game of the season needing a win and "risking his fitness" quite tallies but anyway. Ok he helped secure a Scudetto, fair enough.
Interesting you mention Inter 2007/8 though, because whilst on paper a really good team, all I remember of them was turning up at Anfield in the last 16 CL and a (fully fit) Ibrahimovic being completely anonymous. Likewise barely laid a glove on us in the return leg. I was there that night.
Two years later under Mourinho, they battled their way to win the whole thing. Of course, he'd gone by then in the infamous Eto'o plus 50m swap with Barcelona leaving with comments such as ""I was fed up of Italy, of Milan, of your football. You play badly, there's too much stress. I needed something else." Yet he was back in Milan after 18 months (Guardiola bullied him and Messi disrespected him apparently). Well, their city rivals anyway in a particularly classy move.
When you look at the years, list of clubs he played for, and list of their achievements within that period, that he has not one single CL win is either incredibly unlucky or he was massively overrated and disappeared when it mattered most.