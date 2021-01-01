Goals will be influenced by how teams set up, who takes set pieces etc but, personally, Id say objectively that Ronaldo s clearly the better player. Hed be in the wider conversation, outside of a Liverpool forum, of being a Top 5 player ever. Im not sure Suarez is even a Top 5 Liverpool player despite being an incredible player and one of the best players in the World for a period.



But his performances, his contributions, his durability and duration of being an elite footballer make him stand out. In my opinion, only Messi is clearly better than him in the last 30-40 years. I suspect if you asked an unbiased audience youd get a similar answer in vast majority of cases.

Naaaahhhh. By this measure Ronaldo is hugely overrated. Did he have a stratospheric scoring record? Of course, but he was playing ahead of the likes of Ozil, Di Maria, Modric, Kroos, Isco, James, Asensio and Bale, in a structure set up more for him to score than for the team to win. How often did he create a goal out of nothing compared to Messi, Suarez or Ibra? How many did he set up? What did he do off the ball?As for his contributions, looking at how Real as a team performed, you could make the argument Benzema was a better focal point for the attack. They won just as much, with a considerably weaker team. Sure, Ronaldo's Real were up against peak Barca, but has anyone in history managed to put together a team with that level of Galactico at every position? As for his scoring record, they were so monumentally better than 17 teams in the league that he may as well have been playing in a lesser league. Don't even get me started on his flat track bullying at international level: eight goals in five World Cups says far more, not to mention Portugal have often looked better when he hasn't been playing.A top player for sure but top five all time? No one clearly better than him in a period that includes Maradona? Too many asterisks for me to agree.