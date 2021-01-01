« previous next »
Most Overrated Footballers?

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Benzema is one I missed.

Are you saying Kane, Neymar and Robben are in that group with Lewandowski, Salah and Suarez? Im not sure personally. Kane and Benzema would be closest to it for me.

They all are, its laughable people on this forum say Neymar is overrated... What is he overrated at? What doesnt he do to a high level as a forward, what hasnt he won?


Neymar for the last 5-7 years has been one of the most productive footballers on the planet, check his stats, he scores goals at a high level, he assists and play-makes at a high level and he dribbled and ball carries at a high level. On top of that hes the top goalscorer for a nation that includes Pele R9 Rivaldo Ronaldinho Garrincha and Romario, if anything if going by this forum hes underrated.

Robben would be up there for me as well, for a good 5 years he was the next line of best players alongside Iniesta Suarez and a couple others after Ronaldo and Messi, he has the stats and he has the big game performances, he almost carried Netherlands to a World Cup that year they went to the final.

Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Neymar's had a very strange career. Came to Europe with massive hype, did very well at Barca then retired to a farmers league, ad now effectively retired in Saudi.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Neymar isn't even an out and out striker and he is Brazil's top scorer. Also the Brazilian with the most goals in Champions League history. Scored more goals in the Champions League than Cavani, Rooney, Eto'o, Rivaldo, Suarez, Kaka, and Gerrard. I think people are clouded by the villain image he has ended up with and the fact he went to PSG for the money. He's an exceptional player.
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Over a cafe breakfast a few years back a group of lads who have been watching since the mid 70's got this chat going and Franck Ribery featured highly..successful career with Bayern but rarely lit up a game that anybody in my group had watched...I present Franck Ribery to the judge & jury
Re: Most Overrated Footballers?
Goals will be influenced by how teams set up, who takes set pieces etc but, personally, Id say objectively that Ronaldo s clearly the better player. Hed be in the wider conversation, outside of a Liverpool forum, of being a Top 5 player ever. Im not sure Suarez is even a Top 5 Liverpool player despite being an incredible player and one of the best players in the World for  a period.

But his performances, his contributions, his durability and duration of being an elite footballer make him stand out. In my opinion, only Messi is clearly better than him in the last 30-40 years. I suspect if you asked an unbiased audience youd get a similar answer in vast majority of cases.
Naaaahhhh. By this measure Ronaldo is hugely overrated. Did he have a stratospheric scoring record? Of course, but he was playing ahead of the likes of Ozil, Di Maria, Modric, Kroos, Isco, James, Asensio and Bale, in a structure set up more for him to score than for the team to win. How often did he create a goal out of nothing compared to Messi, Suarez or Ibra? How many did he set up? What did he do off the ball?

As for his contributions, looking at how Real as a team performed, you could make the argument Benzema was a better focal point for the attack. They won just as much, with a considerably weaker team. Sure, Ronaldo's Real were up against peak Barca, but has anyone in history managed to put together a team with that level of Galactico at every position? As for his scoring record, they were so monumentally better than 17 teams in the league that he may as well have been playing in a lesser league. Don't even get me started on his flat track bullying at international level: eight goals in five World Cups says far more, not to mention Portugal have often looked better when he hasn't been playing.

A top player for sure but top five all time? No one clearly better than him in a period that includes Maradona? Too many asterisks for me to agree.
