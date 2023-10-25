« previous next »
Author Topic: Tranmere Rovers  (Read 98515 times)

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #720 on: October 25, 2023, 11:02:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 25, 2023, 10:50:14 am
Seems like Tranmere are hoping to copy Everton this season, in that they stay up because teams are shittier than they are. :o

Many a true word spoken in jest! They are lucky it's only two relegated from this Division  ;D

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #721 on: October 25, 2023, 07:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 25, 2023, 10:50:14 am
Seems like Tranmere are hoping to copy Everton this season, in that they stay up because teams are shittier than they are. :o

You have to be really bad to go down from League Two but they've managed it before quite recently, so they haven't got Everton's stuffiness in their DNA.

If they can't make it work with Adkins it's hard to know where they'd go from there. Palios has run out of ideas (starting from bringing Mellon back which didn't work). Budget wise though they must be a lot better off than the likes of Sutton.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #722 on: October 27, 2023, 04:18:37 pm »
I had an hour or so spare today so I did this comparison of League Two clubs because of the question over Tranmere's finances and what exactly Palios is doing with the money ;D Needs a proper figures bozo to interpret it all, but a couple of things I noticed:

Tranmere is the most expensive S/T.

Salford must be massively subsidised at that price and that attendance.

Bradford's amazing crowd figures considering they are 5 points off the play-offs.



League Two 2023/24

most costlly S/T - least costly S/T - ave attendance - ground capacity


Accrington Stanley: £285 - £239 - 2,479 - 5450

AFC Wimbledon £550 - £375 - 7,719 - 9369

Barrow: £345 - £345 - 3,776 - 5045

Bradford City: £300 - £300 - 17,922 - 25,126

Colchester United: £488.00 - £385 - 3,711 - 10,105

Crawley Town: £289 - £255 - 3,657 - 5996

Crewe Alexandra: £380 - £380 - 4,746 - 10,153

Doncaster Rovers: £345 - £275 - 6,715 - 15,231

Forest Green Rovers: £391 - £391 - 2,149 - 5147

Gillingham: £450 - £340 - 6,395 - 11,582

Grimsby Town: £475 - £420 - 6,168 - 9052

Harrogate Town: £395 - £365 - 2,182 - 5000

Mansfield Town: £395 - £315 - 7,528 - 9186

Milton Keynes Dons: £579.60 - £386.40 - 6,159 - 30,500

Morecambe: £469 - £319 - 3,930 - 6476

Newport County: £337 - £337 - 3,728 - 7850

Notts County: £374 - £299 - 11,166 - 19,588

Salford City: £250 - £180 - 2,687 - 5108

Stockport County: £435 - £405 - 8,856 - 10,852

Sutton United: £449 - £359 - 3,240 - 5032

Swindon Town: £400 - £350 - 8,978 - 15,728

Tranmere Rovers: £500 - £440 - 6,941 - 16,789

Walsall: £527 - £397 - 5,136 - 11,300

Wrexham: £374 - £340 - 10,114 - 10,771


Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #723 on: October 29, 2023, 11:09:43 am »
This cheered me up after yesterday's latest in a series of diabolical results  ::)

https://xcancel.com/uppo1976/status/1718566721605218712


Tranmere now well and truly in the relegation places after all three around them won yesterday - FGR, Colchester & Sutton.

Mark Palios had appeared on a Tranmere podcast Friday night claiming he's still 100% behind the Club and still looking for a Buyer/Investment. On the Adkins/new manager situation, he bizarrely said it's tough to choose from a list of candidates who are all failures  ???

Grimsby sacked their manager Paul Hurst yesterday after a poor run of results. Could be that this 'failure' who Palios has chased twice in the past might take over from Adkins, whose record since taking the interim role has been frankly shocking.

Loads of Joey Barton, Gareth Ainsworth (but thankfully not Robbie Fowler) shouts, but Tranmere are hardly an attractive proposition at the moment and League 2 football and management is a different kettle of fish to the Championship (as Adkins is finding out) ::)
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #724 on: October 29, 2023, 12:19:00 pm »
Feel sorry for Adkins or any other poor bastard taking the reins there.
Joke of a club from top to bottom and their fans deserve better.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #725 on: November 2, 2023, 01:40:19 pm »
Adkins gets the job permanently, contract till 25/26.  :o

He's going to have to buck his ideas up ... it's not been the greatest audition for a role so far  ;D

Next three games are crucial. Away at League One Stevenage in the Cup Saturday (an awful draw against L1 high fliers) and then two crunch six-pointer games against fellow strugglers Forest Green and Sutton United.



https://www.tranmererovers.co.uk/news/2023/november/nigel-adkins-appointed-permanent-tranmere-rovers-manager/
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #726 on: November 2, 2023, 06:28:35 pm »
If they lose to Sutton and Forest Green he's already on a hiding to nothing. He needs a good return from those games.

A 3 year contract for an interim manager for a team in freefall seems odd.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #727 on: November 2, 2023, 06:39:15 pm »
I was in the home end last Saturday and Tranmere are in massive trouble. Just look doomed but would rather Crawley, MK Dons or Salford drop (plastic clubs)
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #728 on: November 2, 2023, 07:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November  2, 2023, 06:28:35 pm
If they lose to Sutton and Forest Green he's already on a hiding to nothing. He needs a good return from those games.

A 3 year contract for an interim manager for a team in freefall seems odd.

Won two games out of 10, lost the last five in a row yet gets rewarded with a bumper contract. Maybe the players will take him seriously now he's the proper gaffer. I guess that's Palios' thinking.

Has to do better than this buzz-word bingo tactics whiteboard snapped in the PP car park a little while back  ;D

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #729 on: November 2, 2023, 09:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on November  2, 2023, 07:02:04 pm
Won two games out of 10, lost the last five in a row yet gets rewarded with a bumper contract. Maybe the players will take him seriously now he's the proper gaffer. I guess that's Palios' thinking.

Has to do better than this buzz-word bingo tactics whiteboard snapped in the PP car park a little while back  ;D


Fella with the white hair there is a good mate of mine.
Jock Kelly.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #730 on: November 2, 2023, 09:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  2, 2023, 09:10:36 pm
Fella with the white hair there is a good mate of mine.
Jock Kelly.

Nice one! Is he an ex-player then Terry?
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #731 on: November 3, 2023, 10:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on November  2, 2023, 09:56:51 pm
Nice one! Is he an ex-player then Terry?
No, he's just a massive fan who goes to all the homes and aways.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #732 on: January 1, 2024, 03:04:25 pm »
Massive game today at PP vs Notts County.

The coaching wizard Sir Nigel Adkins has the Rovers on three wins in a row, playing exciting attacking football, scoring goals for fun and screaming up the League.

A real test today against another free scoring side, well placed in the play-offs with Longstaff coming off a hat-trick v Morecambe the other day.

Loan signing of the season Rob Apter is available today surprisingly considering his loan was meant to finish today.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #733 on: January 1, 2024, 05:19:27 pm »
Well, that was an absolute cracker of a game. Tranmere coming back from 2-1 down to win 4-2. County are a very good footballing side, had long periods of possession, but there's a steel behind Rovers now, they don't give in easily.

Connor Jennings got two, one a pen after already missing one and Rob Apter having another stormer of a game. Nigel Adkins managed to get himself sent off  ;D

Four wins in a row, six points off the play-offs, Happy New Year  8)
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #734 on: January 1, 2024, 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January  1, 2024, 05:19:27 pm
Well, that was an absolute cracker of a game. Tranmere coming back from 2-1 down to win 4-2. County are a very good footballing side, had long periods of possession, but there's a steel behind Rovers now, they don't give in easily.

Connor Jennings got two, one a pen after already missing one and Rob Apter having another stormer of a game. Nigel Adkins managed to get himself sent off  ;D

Four wins in a row, six points off the play-offs, Happy New Year  8)
Doing well, keep it up.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #735 on: January 1, 2024, 10:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January  1, 2024, 05:19:27 pm
Well, that was an absolute cracker of a game. Tranmere coming back from 2-1 down to win 4-2. County are a very good footballing side, had long periods of possession, but there's a steel behind Rovers now, they don't give in easily.

Connor Jennings got two, one a pen after already missing one and Rob Apter having another stormer of a game. Nigel Adkins managed to get himself sent off  ;D

Four wins in a row, six points off the play-offs, Happy New Year  8)

Fingers crossed they make the play offs this season.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #736 on: January 1, 2024, 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January  1, 2024, 10:34:40 pm
Fingers crossed they make the play offs this season.
Indeed.
Not that long ago they were in the bottom 3.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #737 on: January 1, 2024, 10:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  1, 2024, 10:35:48 pm
Indeed.
Not that long ago they were in the bottom 3.

Yes, it's been a great recovery by them.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #738 on: January 1, 2024, 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January  1, 2024, 05:19:27 pm
Four wins in a row, six points off the play-offs, Happy New Year  8)
Fingers crossed they keep this up, great news.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #739 on: January 1, 2024, 10:54:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January  1, 2024, 10:34:40 pm
Fingers crossed they make the play offs this season.

Current form gives them a chance. It's a very competitive division this season though, probably the strongest it's been in a long time, so it'd be some effort. More likely mid-table but Adkins has got a good track record in the EFL.

Just hope the Salford shitbags go down.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #740 on: January 2, 2024, 12:06:31 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UZHE-pBFs0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UZHE-pBFs0Y</a>
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #741 on: January 2, 2024, 01:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  2, 2024, 12:06:31 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UZHE-pBFs0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UZHE-pBFs0Y</a>

Thanks for that Terry.  :D

Rob Apter (25) is the man to watch in those highlights, particularly second half all down that right side. Has sparked the team into this incredible turnaround. Notts County manager said he was the difference post match. His loan from Blackpool was meant to finish yesterday, but no-one seems to know what's happening. Critchley doesn't fancy him seeing as Blackpool play with wingbacks, but the Division's heavy hitters will be eyeing him up, he's been that good.

He's like a 20 yo Ben Doak. Tranmere forums saying he's the best since Koumas. I hope the Reds are keeping a close eye on him. Scouser, was at Rovers' academy till he was 16. His brother Matthew (18) plays for Everton, both are on Scotland's books.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #742 on: January 2, 2024, 07:15:13 pm »
 :-\

Blackpool Football Club can announce that Rob Apter has returned to the Club following the conclusion of his loan at Tranmere Rovers.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, scoring five goals across 21 appearances in all competitions.

Welcome back to Blackpool, Rob.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #743 on: January 12, 2024, 01:14:52 pm »
Guess who's back till the end of the season  8)

https://xcancel.com/TranmereRovers/status/1745762567836909679
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #744 on: January 13, 2024, 07:36:05 pm »
In the absence of an LFC game this weekend, I took a trip to Prenton Park for the MK Dons game. It was the first time I had been for over a year and I had hoped that I would find a Rovers team in some sort of form. I was wrong. Although the opposition only scored the winner right at the death, they were the better side throughout.

The hopes of the fans seem to be on Apter. Hes only a young lad and, skilful as he is, I doubt hell save them if they go in to free fall again.

Disappointed that Aldos no longer sell the local Peerless beers too. All generic crap in plastic glasses.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #745 on: January 13, 2024, 09:05:08 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on January 13, 2024, 07:36:05 pm
In the absence of an LFC game this weekend, I took a trip to Prenton Park for the MK Dons game. It was the first time I had been for over a year and I had hoped that I would find a Rovers team in some sort of form. I was wrong. Although the opposition only scored the winner right at the death, they were the better side throughout.

The hopes of the fans seem to be on Apter. Hes only a young lad and, skilful as he is, I doubt hell save them if they go in to free fall again.

Disappointed that Aldos no longer sell the local Peerless beers too. All generic crap in plastic glasses.
Don't think they'll have a massive freefall, but they'll be also runs again.
Adkins has done a good job with them by getting them away from the bottom two places and they have had a good few wins of late.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #746 on: October 13, 2024, 01:35:33 pm »
Caught their 2nd half v Bradford yesterday on Sky +.
My Christ, they were shite.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #747 on: October 13, 2024, 01:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 13, 2024, 01:35:33 pm
Caught their 2nd half v Bradford yesterday on Sky +.
My Christ, they were shite.

Just in case anyome wasn't aware and the Tranmere thread seems as good a place as anywhere to put this. 
There is a thing called i-follow that enables you to watch any  EFL club for £10

It is subject to the 3pm blackout.  I have NORD VPN
however all midweek games are available as are Saturday 3pm games during international week.

Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #748 on: October 14, 2024, 03:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2024, 01:45:03 pm
Just in case anyome wasn't aware and the Tranmere thread seems as good a place as anywhere to put this. 
There is a thing called i-follow that enables you to watch any  EFL club for £10

It is subject to the 3pm blackout.  I have NORD VPN
however all midweek games are available as are Saturday 3pm games during international week.

Those of us in the UK ifollow has been scrapped, & replaced by sky sports+, but ifollow is still up for viewers overseas like you have done you need a VPN to get around it
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #749 on: October 14, 2024, 03:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 14, 2024, 03:49:41 pm
Those of us in the UK ifollow has been scrapped, & replaced by sky sports+, but ifollow is still up for viewers overseas like you have done you need a VPN to get around it

bloody hell, didnt realise that, only used it once this year and that was a Sat 3pm so used the vpn

Thats a bit shit



Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #750 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 am »
Has anybody else heard the rumours about rapper A$AP Rocky buying a stake in the club?
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #751 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:16:07 am
Has anybody else heard the rumours about rapper A$AP Rocky buying a stake in the club?
No, but that's hilarious. I can't wait to see Rihanna freezing her tits off in the Cowshed.

Genuinely though, I've felt Tranmere are a club that could easily be a consistent Championship performer given how big the Birkenhead (and North Wirral in general) area is. The massive challenge is how to overcome the appeal that teams like Liverpool, Everton (and to a further extent, both Manc teams) that consistently remain in the Premier League present to Rovers.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #752 on: Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 11:57:27 am
No, but that's hilarious. I can't wait to see Rihanna freezing her tits off in the Cowshed.

Genuinely though, I've felt Tranmere are a club that could easily be a consistent Championship performer given how big the Birkenhead (and North Wirral in general) area is. The massive challenge is how to overcome the appeal that teams like Liverpool, Everton (and to a further extent, both Manc teams) that consistently remain in the Premier League present to Rovers.

Similar to Wrexham who are the only professional club in north Wales, they have a huge catchment area through the Wirral.

They've been mostly pretty crap and rudderless since the days of Aldo. They missed the boat in the mid 90s when they fell just short of the Prem and then Peter Johnson buggered off to Everton just after they nearly swapped divisions
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #753 on: Yesterday at 01:07:50 pm »
A$AP Rock Ferry
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #754 on: Today at 01:10:47 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:16:07 am
Has anybody else heard the rumours about rapper A$AP Rocky buying a stake in the club?

The original source of the rumours is from the rag so i'd ignore it for now.
