Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 2, 2023, 01:29:22 pm
0-0 half time. Tranmere extremely fortunate. Wrexham absolutely camped in Tranmere's half and their grocks battering the Rovers defence. Nine Wrexham corners to one for Tranmere.



Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 2, 2023, 01:33:37 pm
Typical Wrexham performance, missing chances. Ollie Palmer has ben poor. Tranmere will score and probably avoid defeat
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 2, 2023, 01:45:26 pm
... and there it is, Wrexham's umpteenth corner pays off. 0-1
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 2, 2023, 02:28:46 pm
Good win for Wrexham, they really controlled the game. If they carry on like this, they'll be right up there.

Rovers however, toothless, outmuscled and bar a very late flurry absolutely no threat at all. Going to be a long fruitless season unless something changes.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 2, 2023, 02:41:41 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  2, 2023, 02:28:46 pm
Good win for Wrexham, they really controlled the game. If they carry on like this, they'll be right up there.

Rovers however, toothless, outmuscled and bar a very late flurry absolutely no threat at all. Going to be a long fruitless season unless something changes.

Tranmere were much better 2nd half, but very poor over all. That dive by Kristian Dennis summed it up really
They may struggle to stay up if Im being brutally honest.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 5, 2023, 09:17:45 pm
Lost again tonight 2-0 away at Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy.

The wolves, coyotes and hyenas have joined last week's vultures in circling the quivering form of the desperately wounded Ian Dawes.

He'll be lucky to see the weekend.  ;D

This thread:  :o

https://twitter.com/TranmereRovers/status/1699148978195931158
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 5, 2023, 09:24:11 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  5, 2023, 09:17:45 pm
Lost again tonight 2-0 away at Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy.

The wolves, coyotes and hyenas have joined last week's vultures in circling the quivering form of the desperately wounded Ian Dawes.

He'll be lucky to see the weekend.  ;D

This thread:  :o

https://twitter.com/TranmereRovers/status/1699148978195931158
I reckon they're down the shitter this season.
I know it's hard to generate money for new players, etc. But I would be a bit pissed off if I were a regular supporter of theirs as there doesn't seem to be any sort of ambition from them these days.
What's going on with the likes of owner and ex-Rovers player Mark Palios.
Does he or they actually give a shit about the club? 
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 5, 2023, 09:42:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  5, 2023, 09:24:11 pm
I reckon they're down the shitter this season.
I know it's hard to generate money for new players, etc. But I would be a bit pissed off if I were a regular supporter of theirs as there doesn't seem to be any sort of ambition from them these days.
What's going on with the likes of owner and ex-Rovers player Mark Palios.
Does he or they actually give a shit about the club?

Palios has done the same trick in three seasons. Instead of getting in a proven Manager, he's promoted the first team coach (Dawes) after sacking Mellon and previous first team coach Mike Jackson after Mellon moved to Dundee Utd. Supporters accuse him of being a cheapskate.

Most of the players are free agents and loanees. No money paid out (Undisclosed they say  ::) )

No doubt money's tight at PP and Palios has done a great job keeping the Club financially afloat as far as I am aware, but supporters want something better. One of the most expensive Season Tickets in League 2, £400 ish. Think Bradford City is c £250.

I think there is still an element of being hard done by around the Club after they were relegated by the EFL in the shortened Covid season.

The fans have snapped out of it and want better, but the upper echelons seem to have lost the drive to get out of the League. Needs a big management change and a new direction or it'll be back to the National League pretty damn quick as you say Terry  ::)
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 6, 2023, 08:37:05 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  5, 2023, 09:42:04 pm
Palios has done the same trick in three seasons. Instead of getting in a proven Manager, he's promoted the first team coach (Dawes) after sacking Mellon and previous first team coach Mike Jackson after Mellon moved to Dundee Utd. Supporters accuse him of being a cheapskate.

Most of the players are free agents and loanees. No money paid out (Undisclosed they say  ::) )

No doubt money's tight at PP and Palios has done a great job keeping the Club financially afloat as far as I am aware, but supporters want something better. One of the most expensive Season Tickets in League 2, £400 ish. Think Bradford City is c £250.

I think there is still an element of being hard done by around the Club after they were relegated by the EFL in the shortened Covid season.

The fans have snapped out of it and want better, but the upper echelons seem to have lost the drive to get out of the League. Needs a big management change and a new direction or it'll be back to the National League pretty damn quick as you say Terry  ::)

They went down to non league under Palios in the first place and stayed there a few years. He doesn't make the wisest of decisions on the football side of things.

They had the back-to-back promotions but they were both by scraping through the play offs rather than taking the division by storm. Had they lost that first final against Boreham Wood, they may still be trying to get out of non league now. When they got to League One they were a bit out their depth. Although they were hard done by with the relegation they were down the bottom all that season and didn't use that momentum.

Luton have shown it's not all just about budgets. Stevenage with good management, and low crowds and modest budget, have gone from regularly bottom of league two to going well in League One.

The stadium is an issue though. It costs a big 6 figure annual sum on maintenance and doesn't bring in enough revenue compared to modern stadiums with more modest facilities. It hasn't really changed in 30 years either and they're reliant on money we give them to hire the ground.

Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 6, 2023, 10:35:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  6, 2023, 08:37:05 am

...

Luton have shown it's not all just about budgets. Stevenage with good management, and low crowds and modest budget, have gone from regularly bottom of league two to going well in League One.

The stadium is an issue though. It costs a big 6 figure annual sum on maintenance and doesn't bring in enough revenue compared to modern stadiums with more modest facilities. It hasn't really changed in 30 years either and they're reliant on money we give them to hire the ground.

I see the point you are making, but your two examples of financial/budgetary success are both clubs in leafy Herts/Beds, two counties with little of the experience nor history of Birkenhead, so badly served since Thatcher with a large proportion of the population that doesn't have the spending power of the football fans in the Home Counties.

Agreed, the huge old stadium takes up a massive part of the budget. What can you do though? it is what it is. All kinds of outside projects (including our Women's teams playing at PP) take place to just try and keep up with paying for it, though the investment in the new pitch & drainage has been a feather in the cap for Palios, and the Tranmere Trust is doing it's best to bring more outside income into the Club with the new Fan Park, which will open soon.

All gone quiet on the proposed new stadium at Bidston Dock. Palios said in January:

'One thing we have not progressed since the start of the season is the new stadium project.  The feasibility study has been put on ice for most of this year, mainly due to a lack of bandwidth to push things forward as we deal with all of the day-to-day challenges of running a club through a global cost of living crisis. As and when the feasibility study gets underway, we will engage fully with the fans and supporter groups.  For now, though, there is nothing further to say as the feasibility study has not yet been done.'

Really, now these infrastructure projects are nearing completion, Palios has to now concentrate on the team and it's management. A bumper crowd of 10k plus for the Wrexham derby will be back to the usual 5/6 k as once again Tranmere wasted an opportunity to convince supporters it's worth spending your hard-earned on a Saturday afternoon at PP.

Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 6, 2023, 11:29:33 am
Sadly in big trouble this year. I think there's worse teams than them in the league but not many, and it doesn't help that two very strong teams came up from the league below last year.  I've got a mate who's massively close to the club and his demeanour gives it away when I speak to him about things.  Club needs investment or they're fucked.

They'd do worse by sacking off Dawes and installing Nigel Adkins if he'd be up for the challenge for me.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 6, 2023, 11:59:07 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  6, 2023, 10:35:39 am
I see the point you are making, but your two examples of financial/budgetary success are both clubs in leafy Herts/Beds, two counties with little of the experience nor history of Birkenhead, so badly served since Thatcher with a large proportion of the population that doesn't have the spending power of the football fans in the Home Counties.

I'd bet that Tranmere had a higher budget than Stevenage last season. Accrington another club that with low crowds and low budget have punched above their weight. Finally went down last season but had several years in League One. Burton Albion another one.

League Two is particularly competitive this season with Wrexham and Notts coming up, clubs like Salford with the money behind them and Bradford (huge crowds) still there and MK Dons dropping down. Tranmere i'd guess have a mid-tier budget for the league, it's not like it's a bottom 2 budget. Mid-table with a possible push for the play offs is about par which is less than the fans would want, but if they're struggling near the bottom, trying to fight off non league football again, then it's bad management.

Quote from: Redsnappa on September  6, 2023, 10:35:39 am
Agreed, the huge old stadium takes up a massive part of the budget. What can you do though? it is what it is. All kinds of outside projects (including our Women's teams playing at PP) take place to just try and keep up with paying for it, though the investment in the new pitch & drainage has been a feather in the cap for Palios, and the Tranmere Trust is doing it's best to bring more outside income into the Club with the new Fan Park, which will open soon.

All gone quiet on the proposed new stadium at Bidston Dock. Palios said in January:

'One thing we have not progressed since the start of the season is the new stadium project.  The feasibility study has been put on ice for most of this year, mainly due to a lack of bandwidth to push things forward as we deal with all of the day-to-day challenges of running a club through a global cost of living crisis. As and when the feasibility study gets underway, we will engage fully with the fans and supporter groups.  For now, though, there is nothing further to say as the feasibility study has not yet been done.'

Really, now these infrastructure projects are nearing completion, Palios has to now concentrate on the team and it's management. A bumper crowd of 10k plus for the Wrexham derby will be back to the usual 5/6 k as once again Tranmere wasted an opportunity to convince supporters it's worth spending your hard-earned on a Saturday afternoon at PP.

Palios has ultimately banked on a new ground but hasn't delivered one yet. It's difficult because Tranmere has been a money pit since Peter Johnson stopped bankrolling them. Comparable clubs have either been bankrolled, better ran or improved their facilities and income.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 6, 2023, 01:06:03 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on September  6, 2023, 11:29:33 am
Sadly in big trouble this year. I think there's worse teams than them in the league but not many, and it doesn't help that two very strong teams came up from the league below last year.  I've got a mate who's massively close to the club and his demeanour gives it away when I speak to him about things.  Club needs investment or they're fucked.

They'd do worse by sacking off Dawes and installing Nigel Adkins if he'd be up for the challenge for me.

I see that as inevitable. Adkins must know he's Plan B for Palios. He'll at least take over temporarily when the inevitable happens to Dawes I think.

Palios had his fingers burned getting in an 'outsider' with plenty of experience, Keith Hill. The fans pretty much hated him by the end, though he was never going to be a popular choice due to his Bolton connections. Sacking him before they started the Play-off matches which Hill had at least got them to, despite the dour football - it was a notable achievement when you look at what's happened since - was a bizarre decision.  :o

Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 6, 2023, 01:26:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  6, 2023, 11:59:07 am
I'd bet that Tranmere had a higher budget than Stevenage last season. Accrington another club that with low crowds and low budget have punched above their weight. Finally went down last season but had several years in League One. Burton Albion another one.

All small grounds, not a stadium that has evolved into a Champioship-level stadium with the associated costs on bottom of League Two income. The ground is a millstone, but the land it's on must be worth a fortune, prime residential area of Birkenhead. The Council reckoned 13k homes could be built on the site. But yes, money's been wasted on the playing side, I guess that's why Adkins is in.

Quote
League Two is particularly competitive this season with Wrexham and Notts coming up, clubs like Salford with the money behind them and Bradford (huge crowds) still there and MK Dons dropping down. Tranmere i'd guess have a mid-tier budget for the league, it's not like it's a bottom 2 budget. Mid-table with a possible push for the play offs is about par which is less than the fans would want, but if they're struggling near the bottom, trying to fight off non league football again, then it's bad management.

Absolutely. Palios needs to get his finger out on the playing side or at least let Adkins do the hiring and firing with a bigger budget. Or sell up. I suspect he's between a rock and a hard place because the value of the club must be plummeting being favourites for relegation.

Quote
Palios has ultimately banked on a new ground but hasn't delivered one yet. It's difficult because Tranmere has been a money pit since Peter Johnson stopped bankrolling them. Comparable clubs have either been bankrolled, better ran or improved their facilities and income.

Yes it all looked so good just over a year ago.

https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/tranmere-rovers-100m-stadium-plans-advance-16-06-2022/
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 6, 2023, 08:45:05 pm
Just seen this from last night. Second yellow card dismissal for Dan Pike for being the victim of this outrageous dive  ;D

No appeal possible because it's a second yellow  ::)

When your luck's out, it's out.

@1.20 in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-CGVtkI1csE&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTranmereRovers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-CGVtkI1csE&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTranmereRovers</a>
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 7, 2023, 11:57:35 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  6, 2023, 08:45:05 pm
Just seen this from last night. Second yellow card dismissal for Dan Pike for being the victim of this outrageous dive  ;D

No appeal possible because it's a second yellow  ::)

When your luck's out, it's out.

@1.20 in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-CGVtkI1csE&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTranmereRovers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-CGVtkI1csE&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTranmereRovers</a>


That dive was proper Kane-esque.

Shocker.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
September 7, 2023, 12:04:23 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  6, 2023, 08:45:05 pm
Just seen this from last night. Second yellow card dismissal for Dan Pike for being the victim of this outrageous dive  ;D

No appeal possible because it's a second yellow  ::)

When your luck's out, it's out.

@1.20 in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-CGVtkI1csE&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTranmereRovers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-CGVtkI1csE&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTranmereRovers</a>
:lmao Its so bad it looks  like a comedy sketch!
Re: Tranmere Rovers
Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm
Nice leg-up for second bottom Colchester to double their points tally to six with a 2-0 win  ::)





As you can imagine, the pitchforks are in hand and the flaming torches are being lit  ;D

https://twitter.com/TranmereRovers/status/1700541469960851761
Re: Tranmere Rovers
Today at 12:27:20 pm
Dawes out, Nigel Adkins on an interim basis.

Quote
The Club can confirm that lan Dawes has today been relieved of his duties as First Team Manager.

Nigel Adkins will take over responsibility for the first team on an interim basis.

Mark Palios said: "Ian Dawes got the team playing some attractive football but we haven't been able to convert that into points on the table. Injuries have no doubt played a significant part in that, but football is a results game and I felt we needed someone more experienced at the helm to steer us through this period with a depleted squad, as confidence will be key.

I would like to thank lan for his time with us, including his three periods as interim manager during which he won a remarkable 7 games in a row, and I wish him all the best for the future."[/qoute]

https://www.tranmererovers.co.uk/news/2023/september/club-statement/#:~:text=Nigel%20Adkins%20will%20take%20over,into%20points%20on%20the%20table.
