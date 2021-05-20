« previous next »
Tranmere Rovers

CornerFlag

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 20, 2021, 06:13:21 pm
Anyone have a link to their game tonight?
Redsnappa

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 20, 2021, 06:23:43 pm
Dave McCoy

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 20, 2021, 06:29:01 pm
The pitch actually looks decent?  Kind of disappointing lol
Welshred

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 20, 2021, 06:30:19 pm
Well we paid for it so it should look good ;D
oojason

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 20, 2021, 06:39:40 pm

Knight-Percival goal for Morecambe on 15' - https://streamja.com/dmX9n

Peter Clarke equalising goal for Tranmere on 19' - https://streamja.com/rLV7e

McAlinden 45'+1' goal for Morecambe on 45+1; - https://streamja.com/1jLer


Decent backup streams - https://daddylive.co/stream/stream-35.php?sport=soccer http://worldstreams.net/2021/05/16/sky-sports-football-hd-stream-link-watch-live-here
CornerFlag

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 20, 2021, 08:03:06 pm
Cheers for the links.  Tranmere got it all to do in the second leg.
Redsnappa

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 20, 2021, 08:29:40 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on May 20, 2021, 08:03:06 pm
Cheers for the links.  Tranmere got it all to do in the second leg.

They have. Got to win at their place. Remarkably different Tranmere compared to under Hill though, they dominated possession and were on the front foot most of the match. Poor quality final ball and Morecambe defended well throughout to be fair.

They'll have to come out of their shell at home though in front of their own fans. That's Tranmere's chance of an away win.
Redsnappa

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 22, 2021, 09:29:58 am
Rumour going around that Tranmere Rovers will play a friendly v Glasgow Rangers at Prenton Park on July 10th. Not confirmed yet.
Redsnappa

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 23, 2021, 12:52:17 pm
1-0 down after 15 mins. Not the best of starts, 3-1 down on agg.
oojason

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 23, 2021, 01:08:14 pm

Aaron Wildig goal for Morecambe on 10' - https://streamja.com/Xan63
Redsnappa

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 23, 2021, 01:43:50 pm
James Vaughan gets one back, come on Rovers!
oojason

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 23, 2021, 01:47:03 pm

James Vaughan goal for Tranmere on 53' - https://streamja.com/dmX3v
Redsnappa

Re: Tranmere Rovers
May 23, 2021, 02:28:12 pm
Disappointing. As per, found it difficult to make decent chances. Well done Morecambe though, defended well throughout the tie.
Redsnappa

Re: Tranmere Rovers
Today at 11:11:59 am
Had to happen  ;D

The latest twist in the Tranmere Rovers soap opera script ...




Tranmere Rovers FC are delighted to announce that Micky Mellon will re-join the Club as first team manager with effect from 1st June.

Ian Dawes will be Mickys assistant manager and Andy Parkinson will act as first team coach.

Chairman Mark Palios said: It is great to have Micky back at Prenton Park.  We met up over the weekend to discuss matters and both felt it was a great fit for him to return, so we have moved swiftly to ensure that there is plenty of time to build a squad for the new season. 

In Micky, we have a proven manager who already has a bond with the SWA, having guided us to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.  I am very confident that with his knowledge and experience, and with Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson alongside him, we will be making a strong push for promotion next season.

New first team manager, Micky Mellon, said: It is great to be back.  When I went to Scotland following our demotion from League One, it left a sense of unfinished business and I am pleased to have the opportunity to right that wrong. Tranmere is a forward-thinking Club with an exciting future, and I wanted to be part of that, so I cant wait to get started and be reunited with the SWA once again.

https://www.tranmererovers.co.uk/news/2021/may/micky-mellon-confirmed-as-new-tranmere-rovers-manager/
Paisley79

Re: Tranmere Rovers
Today at 03:05:20 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:11:59 am

Tranmere Rovers FC are delighted to announce that Micky Mellon will re-join the Club as first team manager with effect from 1st June.

Ian Dawes will be Mickys assistant manager and Andy Parkinson will act as first team coach.

There's a name from the past. Andy Parkinson was part of the 1996 Owen/Carragher FA Youth Cup winning side. Never played for the 1st team though
