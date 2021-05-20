Had to happenThe latest twist in the Tranmere Rovers soap opera script ...Tranmere Rovers FC are delighted to announce that Micky Mellon will re-join the Club as first team manager with effect from 1st June.Ian Dawes will be Mickys assistant manager and Andy Parkinson will act as first team coach.Chairman Mark Palios said: It is great to have Micky back at Prenton Park. We met up over the weekend to discuss matters and both felt it was a great fit for him to return, so we have moved swiftly to ensure that there is plenty of time to build a squad for the new season.In Micky, we have a proven manager who already has a bond with the SWA, having guided us to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One. I am very confident that with his knowledge and experience, and with Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson alongside him, we will be making a strong push for promotion next season.New first team manager, Micky Mellon, said: It is great to be back. When I went to Scotland following our demotion from League One, it left a sense of unfinished business and I am pleased to have the opportunity to right that wrong. Tranmere is a forward-thinking Club with an exciting future, and I wanted to be part of that, so I cant wait to get started and be reunited with the SWA once again.