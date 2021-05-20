Had to happen
The latest twist in the Tranmere Rovers soap opera script ...
Tranmere Rovers FC are delighted to announce that Micky Mellon will re-join the Club as first team manager with effect from 1st June.
Ian Dawes will be Mickys assistant manager and Andy Parkinson will act as first team coach.
Chairman Mark Palios said: It is great to have Micky back at Prenton Park. We met up over the weekend to discuss matters and both felt it was a great fit for him to return, so we have moved swiftly to ensure that there is plenty of time to build a squad for the new season.
In Micky, we have a proven manager who already has a bond with the SWA, having guided us to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One. I am very confident that with his knowledge and experience, and with Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson alongside him, we will be making a strong push for promotion next season.
New first team manager, Micky Mellon, said: It is great to be back. When I went to Scotland following our demotion from League One, it left a sense of unfinished business and I am pleased to have the opportunity to right that wrong. Tranmere is a forward-thinking Club with an exciting future, and I wanted to be part of that, so I cant wait to get started and be reunited with the SWA once again.https://www.tranmererovers.co.uk/news/2021/may/micky-mellon-confirmed-as-new-tranmere-rovers-manager/