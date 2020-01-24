Made up for Tramcar. Mr and Mrs Palios seem to have the club on a good trajectory, and last night and the United visit should provide them with the cash they need to sort out their pitch. It was interesting reading their statement about the pitch. Apparently our grounds staff have been advising them. They have spent a fortune in their terms on trying to keep the pitch playable, but it needs a complete renewal of the drainage system.

Given where they were when Mark Palios and his wife took over, it is good to see them flourish.

I just hope they dont batter Oles boys and get him sacked. A nice 2-1 will do, with plenty of confusion and controversy about the winner so that Ole can claim they were unlucky.

When Tranmere play their strongest side against you, you know you are going in the right direction!

