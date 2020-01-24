« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tranmere Rovers  (Read 42761 times)

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • YNWA
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #480 on: January 24, 2020, 01:20:56 AM »
Absolutely brilliant. Shame it's such short notice, would love to go over to this!
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #481 on: January 24, 2020, 09:14:57 AM »
Just catching up on this game#

Hightights for UK users:

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/51230312#

Their keeper made some good saves.  The pitch is awful.. Man Utd won't like playing there.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,128
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #482 on: January 24, 2020, 09:15:13 AM »
Made up for Tramcar. Mr and Mrs Palios seem to have the club on a good trajectory, and last night and the United visit should provide them with the cash they need to sort out their pitch. It was interesting reading their statement about the pitch. Apparently our grounds staff have been advising them. They have spent a fortune in their terms on trying to keep the pitch playable, but it needs a complete renewal of the drainage system.
Given where they were when Mark Palios and his wife took over, it is good to see them flourish.
I just hope they dont batter Oles boys and get him sacked. A nice 2-1 will do, with plenty of confusion and controversy about the winner so that Ole can claim they were unlucky.
When Tranmere play their strongest side against you, you know you are going in the right direction!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Greyfox

  • Silver Fox's less distinguished brother
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
  • Liverbird on my chest
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #483 on: January 24, 2020, 09:19:00 AM »
Mike Dean to ref on Sunday...
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,128
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #484 on: January 24, 2020, 10:02:54 AM »
Quote from: Greyfox on January 24, 2020, 09:19:00 AM
Mike Dean to ref on Sunday...
Taylor surely.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #485 on: January 24, 2020, 10:24:23 PM »
You could argue that Micky Mellon is the more experienced  manager than Ole... back to back promotions and all that. I'm sure he's going to have a few tricks up his sleeve and that pitch is awful so United won't be able to zip it around and grind the lower league team into submission. I don;t think that will happen.  Will be an interesting game.
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #486 on: January 24, 2020, 10:32:00 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on January 24, 2020, 10:24:23 PM
You could argue that Micky Mellon is the more experienced  manager than Ole... back to back promotions and all that. I'm sure he's going to have a few tricks up his sleeve and that pitch is awful so United won't be able to zip it around and grind the lower league team into submission. I don;t think that will happen.  Will be an interesting game.
Stop with the clever baiting, rebel.  :)
Does Ole realise he must win, so go full strength, risking more injuries, or play the kids, who are not that great anyway.
He'll half and half.
Hope they literally get ploughed into the ground.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #487 on: January 24, 2020, 10:45:12 PM »
Quote from: idontknow on January 24, 2020, 10:32:00 PM
Stop with the clever baiting, rebel.  :)
Does Ole realise he must win, so go full strength, risking more injuries, or play the kids, who are not that great anyway.
He'll half and half.
Hope they literally get ploughed into the ground.


I think it will be direct football, lots of long balls etc. and the Tranmere players  getting in their face on an awful pitch should knock the United side off their stride. I'm hopeful.

Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #488 on: January 25, 2020, 01:47:22 PM »
11000 odd sold, 1000 tickets left according to Nicola Palios a half hour ago. Ticket office visit or phone only.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,704
  • JFT96
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #489 on: January 25, 2020, 01:49:08 PM »
In 2 days as well. Tremendous effort.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #490 on: January 25, 2020, 01:54:35 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on January 25, 2020, 01:49:08 PM
In 2 days as well. Tremendous effort.

Absolutely. Considering the ticketing website crashed and burned with 19k applications for the 12k seats. 2 x 12 hour shifts for the ticket office!
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #491 on: January 25, 2020, 01:59:59 PM »
Be good if they can get a replay at least...
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #492 on: January 25, 2020, 02:09:27 PM »
They just barred a whole batch of tickets ... some tout called 2020tickets was selling them at £110 each but tweeted a pic of the tickets so Palios  nailed them  ;D
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #493 on: January 25, 2020, 02:17:03 PM »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January 25, 2020, 02:09:27 PM
They just barred a whole batch of tickets ... some tout called 2020tickets was selling them at £110 each but tweeted a pic of the tickets so Palios  nailed them  ;D

:thumbup
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,034
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #494 on: February 4, 2020, 07:57:54 PM »
Game in hand being played tonight, home to Doncaster. New strikers James Vaughan and Andy Cook up top.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #495 on: February 5, 2020, 12:42:43 PM »
and they got battered.  Looking like an uphill struggle for them to stay up really
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,034
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #496 on: June 9, 2020, 04:50:34 PM »
Relegated back to League 2. Shame really, they brought in some decent players during January and looked like they were going to turn a corner.

Before the season ended, they won three games in a row. Had a game in hand, and only three points off safety. 12 games left to play.

AFC Wimbledon who finished one place above them, Tranmere beat them earlier in the season and they still had to play eachother.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,754
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #497 on: June 9, 2020, 04:53:38 PM »
My best mate is a Rovers fan. She's fuming. Their ppg had been starting to improve and there wasn't much in it when it came to staying up. Shame :(
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • YNWA
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #498 on: June 9, 2020, 05:00:30 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  9, 2020, 04:53:38 PM
My best mate is a Rovers fan. She's fuming. Their ppg had been starting to improve and there wasn't much in it when it came to staying up. Shame :(

Wouldnt blame her, if they're doing playoffs I don't see why they don't hold a one off relegation playoff between Tranmere and Wimbledon considering they were due to play each other anyway.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,034
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #499 on: July 8, 2020, 08:14:12 AM »
Micky Mellon has left to join Dundee United.

The football wasn't great at times, but he did a job. Back to back promotions from the notoriously hard national league Conference to League 1. He's left the club in much better place, despite them being relegated this season.

Massive opportunity for a new manager to come in, God knows what the squad will look like next season. Be interesting to know who is on the shortlist.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,034
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #500 on: August 5, 2020, 05:13:28 PM »
Jay Spearing has signed has a two year contract. Fantastic signing for them. Very good league one player, who should stand out in league Two. Much needed leadership for the season ahead.
« Last Edit: August 5, 2020, 05:18:32 PM by OOS »
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #501 on: August 6, 2020, 12:50:53 PM »
Yeah, very good signing for them.  Only 31, would still be a good League One player so to drop down is a great sign for them.  Could easily get 4-5 good years out of them given he grew up literally a two-minute drive from their current training base.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #502 on: November 1, 2020, 03:38:48 PM »
Sacked their manager.  Really not good enough at all.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:15:33 PM »
3-2 down in the 92nd minute at Port Vale, 3-4 winners in the 96th  :lickin

https://twitter.com/i/status/1327672646281154562

An old LFC face, David Amoo scored Vale's first, and Vale's second came from the Ref giving them a Pen after being conned by a dive over Jay Spearing in the Rovers box.



Fourth win on the trot since sacking Mike Jackson.
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:19:14 PM »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 07:15:33 PM
3-2 down in the 92nd minute at Port Vale, 3-4 winners in the 96th  :lickin

https://twitter.com/i/status/1327672646281154562

An old LFC face, David Amoo scored Vale's first, and Vale's second came from the Ref giving them a Pen after being conned by a dive over Jay Spearing in the Rovers box.



Fourth win on the trot since sacking Mike Jackson.
Tell you what, that's a cheat and a half from that Vale player.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Tranmere Rovers
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:23:41 PM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:19:14 PM
Tell you what, that's a cheat and a half from that Vale player.

... and people say Harry Kane's cheating doesn't set an example  ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 