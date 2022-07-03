« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Airport - Opinions  (Read 34386 times)

Offline Roady

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #160 on: July 3, 2022, 12:45:58 pm »
Liverpool airport has a free drop off and pick up car park .
Online kavah

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #161 on: July 3, 2022, 06:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Roady on July  3, 2022, 12:45:58 pm
Liverpool airport has a free drop off and pick up car park .

Across the roundabout over the main road - try doing that with suitcases and elderly relatives mate, it's quite a long way, it's almost quicker to walk to Dunlop road - and it was pissing down last week when I landed. The whole set up is quite embarrassing and smalltime.
Offline keano7

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #162 on: July 3, 2022, 06:11:06 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  1, 2022, 08:57:05 am
How does it work rob? I've got to pick my daughter up at T1 (Easyjet) there next week, do they allow 20 minutes like Speke
Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.
Online kavah

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #163 on: July 3, 2022, 06:16:44 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on July  3, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.


cheers
Offline rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #164 on: July 3, 2022, 07:55:04 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on July  3, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.

Is that patrolled? There are signs saying no drop off on the way in and I know they've been shit hot on grabbing people dropping off near the terminals and its £100 fine if they catch you. I also wouldn't fancy pulling a case that far, isn't it about a mile, its the other side of the M56 spur road if its the one I'm thinking of.
Offline keano7

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #165 on: July 3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm »
You receive a ticket as you drive in and then pop it in the machine on the way out. You could probably go in / out unlimited amount of times just as long as you dont go over the 40 mins wait time.

The walk is fine to departures. Theres a short cobble path but apart from that its flat all the way.
Offline rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #166 on: July 4, 2022, 09:05:14 am »
Quote from: keano7 on July  3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm
You receive a ticket as you drive in and then pop it in the machine on the way out. You could probably go in / out unlimited amount of times just as long as you dont go over the 40 mins wait time.

The walk is fine to departures. Theres a short cobble path but apart from that its flat all the way.

Sound, handy to know if I need to pick anyone up again.

Mad that you can park that long, I assume its to allow you to walk them to the terminal and then walk back to the car
Offline Roady

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #167 on: July 4, 2022, 10:59:36 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  3, 2022, 06:05:01 pm
Across the roundabout over the main road - try doing that with suitcases and elderly relatives mate, it's quite a long way, it's almost quicker to walk to Dunlop road - and it was pissing down last week when I landed. The whole set up is quite embarrassing and smalltime.

I've done it mate. It isn't quite that far .and to save the ridiculous fees it really isn't that bad. I could understand it being a hassle with elderly etc but it's deffo better than paying.
Offline John C

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #168 on: July 5, 2022, 04:20:04 am »
I've just dropped my daughter off with her mate, I was in the car park for 60 seconds and it was £4.50 get out. It would be too far for her and her mate with big cases to go to the free car park.

It's a licence to print money, absolute rip off.
Offline rob1966

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #169 on: July 5, 2022, 10:16:37 am »
Quote from: John C on July  5, 2022, 04:20:04 am
I've just dropped my daughter off with her mate, I was in the car park for 60 seconds and it was £4.50 get out. It would be too far for her and her mate with big cases to go to the free car park.

It's a licence to print money, absolute rip off.

Its an absolute disgrace isn't it.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #170 on: July 7, 2022, 01:37:45 pm »
As some of the guys on here predicted, I had no issues at Liverpool, was through security in less than 5 minutes. It was actually an enjoyable experience and we landed in Poland early.

Coming home was another matter, although Liverpool Airport can't be blamed. They changed our flight from 06.40am to 5.45pm but insisted we check in as normal at Katowice Airport. They then moved the flight to 7.00pm so this meant I sat on a shitty metal bench from 5.00am to when we took off at 7pm. Wizz Air will compensate us all I'm sure so no use crying about it.

My only complaint about Liverpool is its a shit hole when you get off, that long walk outdoors in what is like a cattle pen from the aircraft to some 1970's style passport control. It is in need of a make over.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #171 on: August 5, 2022, 05:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Roady on July  3, 2022, 12:45:58 pm
Liverpool airport has a free drop off and pick up car park .
Is this a new thing? I thought you had to pay for all of their car parks, it's better than nothing.
Online kavah

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #172 on: August 5, 2022, 10:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on August  5, 2022, 05:19:13 pm
Is this a new thing? I thought you had to pay for all of their car parks, it's better than nothing.

You take a right at the roundabout towards the car rental portacabins and it's down there, like roady says above it's fine if you have a wheel on case and it's not pissing down

PS don't stop on the roundabout or anywhere where there are red lines because you'll get a ticket
Offline bradders1011

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #173 on: August 31, 2022, 02:33:25 pm »
Train to pub through security at Manchester in about half an hour, can't complain at that. Maybe they're getting better
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #174 on: September 27, 2022, 01:08:50 pm »
Ryanair proper had the airport off the other day, flew back from Brussels and it was absolutely lashing down. Everyone was up and getting their bags as soon as the plane touched down. Next thing the captain comes on and says pretty much they had done their part getting us back on time, but Liverpool Airport doesn't have the facility to off-load two aircraft at the same time. So basically we had to sit on the tarmac for about 20 minutes before we could get off. Still a lot to improve on that gaff.
Offline John C

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #175 on: October 2, 2022, 06:32:27 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September 27, 2022, 01:08:50 pm
Ryanair proper had the airport off the other day, flew back from Brussels and it was absolutely lashing down. Everyone was up and getting their bags as soon as the plane touched down. Next thing the captain comes on and says pretty much they had done their part getting us back on time, but Liverpool Airport doesn't have the facility to off-load two aircraft at the same time. So basically we had to sit on the tarmac for about 20 minutes before we could get off. Still a lot to improve on that gaff.
Manchester can more than match that inferior service though, my daughter flew in last Friday, she waited an hour for a gate for the plane to rest in, then they waited an hour for the luggage as they were short of staff.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #176 on: October 2, 2022, 09:10:52 pm »
The gate situation at Manchester has always been dire. Seen some flights from Singapore and Hong Kong having to wait 40mins after landing just to get a proper gate. All you need after flying over 10 hours.

As for the baggage, it's Swissport that are utter shite at the moment, both at LPL and MAN. They were short staffed back in March, six months on and nothing's changed with them.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #177 on: October 4, 2022, 03:39:48 pm »
Waited two hours in Manchester for the conveyor belt to even start and then about another hour for my bag to arrive on Sunday.
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #178 on: October 14, 2022, 10:49:53 am »

Just saw in the holiday 2022 thread in The Boozer that you can now get flights from Liverpool direct to Iceland ( well spotted AlphaDelta  :wave ).

Even better news from a personal view is that the same airline ( PLAY ) are operating flights from Liverpool to the east coast USA ( changeover in Reykjavík ) - airports covered are Boston , New York , Baltimore and Washington . Had a quick look at the prices and really competitive  ( and quicker ) than a lot of the comparable flights operating from Manchester . Only slight downside is that the days the flights are operated are limited .i.e. flights out to NY are Mondays and Fridays .

Hope the routes get used enough otherwise they'll get binned off if not profitable .
Online kavah

Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:42:12 am »
Manchester airport

Anyone fly out of there recently - do you still have to put small toiletries / liquids in a poly-bag?

Cheers
