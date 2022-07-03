As some of the guys on here predicted, I had no issues at Liverpool, was through security in less than 5 minutes. It was actually an enjoyable experience and we landed in Poland early.



Coming home was another matter, although Liverpool Airport can't be blamed. They changed our flight from 06.40am to 5.45pm but insisted we check in as normal at Katowice Airport. They then moved the flight to 7.00pm so this meant I sat on a shitty metal bench from 5.00am to when we took off at 7pm. Wizz Air will compensate us all I'm sure so no use crying about it.



My only complaint about Liverpool is its a shit hole when you get off, that long walk outdoors in what is like a cattle pen from the aircraft to some 1970's style passport control. It is in need of a make over.