Liverpool airport has a free drop off and pick up car park .
How does it work rob? I've got to pick my daughter up at T1 (Easyjet) there next week, do they allow 20 minutes like Speke
Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.
You receive a ticket as you drive in and then pop it in the machine on the way out. You could probably go in / out unlimited amount of times just as long as you dont go over the 40 mins wait time. The walk is fine to departures. Theres a short cobble path but apart from that its flat all the way.
Across the roundabout over the main road - try doing that with suitcases and elderly relatives mate, it's quite a long way, it's almost quicker to walk to Dunlop road - and it was pissing down last week when I landed. The whole set up is quite embarrassing and smalltime.
