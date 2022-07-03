Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.



Is that patrolled? There are signs saying no drop off on the way in and I know they've been shit hot on grabbing people dropping off near the terminals and its £100 fine if they catch you. I also wouldn't fancy pulling a case that far, isn't it about a mile, its the other side of the M56 spur road if its the one I'm thinking of.