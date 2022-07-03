« previous next »
Liverpool Airport - Opinions

Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
July 3, 2022, 12:45:58 pm
Liverpool airport has a free drop off and pick up car park .
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
July 3, 2022, 06:05:01 pm
Quote from: Roady on July  3, 2022, 12:45:58 pm
Liverpool airport has a free drop off and pick up car park .

Across the roundabout over the main road - try doing that with suitcases and elderly relatives mate, it's quite a long way, it's almost quicker to walk to Dunlop road - and it was pissing down last week when I landed. The whole set up is quite embarrassing and smalltime.
keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
July 3, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
Quote from: kavah on July  1, 2022, 08:57:05 am
How does it work rob? I've got to pick my daughter up at T1 (Easyjet) there next week, do they allow 20 minutes like Speke
Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
July 3, 2022, 06:16:44 pm
Quote from: keano7 on July  3, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.


cheers
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,275
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
July 3, 2022, 07:55:04 pm
Quote from: keano7 on July  3, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
Park in the Drop Off 2 car park which is about 8-10 minute walk to departures / arrivals. Its free parking for 40 mins.

Is that patrolled? There are signs saying no drop off on the way in and I know they've been shit hot on grabbing people dropping off near the terminals and its £100 fine if they catch you. I also wouldn't fancy pulling a case that far, isn't it about a mile, its the other side of the M56 spur road if its the one I'm thinking of.
keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
July 3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm
You receive a ticket as you drive in and then pop it in the machine on the way out. You could probably go in / out unlimited amount of times just as long as you dont go over the 40 mins wait time.

The walk is fine to departures. Theres a short cobble path but apart from that its flat all the way.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,275
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
Yesterday at 09:05:14 am
Quote from: keano7 on July  3, 2022, 10:02:00 pm
You receive a ticket as you drive in and then pop it in the machine on the way out. You could probably go in / out unlimited amount of times just as long as you dont go over the 40 mins wait time.

The walk is fine to departures. Theres a short cobble path but apart from that its flat all the way.

Sound, handy to know if I need to pick anyone up again.

Mad that you can park that long, I assume its to allow you to walk them to the terminal and then walk back to the car
Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
Quote from: kavah on July  3, 2022, 06:05:01 pm
Across the roundabout over the main road - try doing that with suitcases and elderly relatives mate, it's quite a long way, it's almost quicker to walk to Dunlop road - and it was pissing down last week when I landed. The whole set up is quite embarrassing and smalltime.

I've done it mate. It isn't quite that far .and to save the ridiculous fees it really isn't that bad. I could understand it being a hassle with elderly etc but it's deffo better than paying.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,599
Re: Liverpool Airport - Opinions
Today at 04:20:04 am
I've just dropped my daughter off with her mate, I was in the car park for 60 seconds and it was £4.50 get out. It would be too far for her and her mate with big cases to go to the free car park.

It's a licence to print money, absolute rip off.
