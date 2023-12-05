« previous next »
I remember RAWK when...

oojason

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 04:18:03 am
Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December  4, 2023, 08:40:00 pm
Following the webcam on the Abbey Rd crossing whilst waiting to hear if the game was on or off. 

Think it was against Fulham?

That pre-match thread with the cam stream was 67+ pages long - and the 1st mention of the cam link wasn't until page 50 or so ;D

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311947.2000 & the splinter thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311990.0







^ https://www.earthcam.com/world/england/london/abbeyroad/?cam=abbeyroad_uk


"What sort of stuff did you used to watch when you were young, uncle ooj?" the nephews often ask... "road crossing streams, of course!" is my obvious reply!

Reality tv and netflix are shit - this was the good stuff!

« Last Edit: December 5, 2023, 04:28:48 am by oojason »
Statto Red

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 04:33:08 am
Terry's Chocolate Orange on December  4, 2023, 02:05:17 pm
The whole Moyes thing at Man U was a huge comedy.

That season Moyes was United manager was hilarious, teams started winning at United who hadn't won at United for years, & teams started scoring late equalisers & winners against them [reverse Fergie time ;D], United have been even funnier since then, particularly the last few seasons. ;D
I've been a good boy

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 08:57:35 am
Moyes was great. Teams that hadn't won at Old Trafford since Genghis Khan was alive coming there and taking three points.

That Fulham pre-match was brutal, just couldn't get any work done! Remember commuting back home laughing, wondering why the fuck I had just spent the afternoon watching people cross a road ;D
kellan

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 08:58:14 am
It has been so long I can't even remember if this originated on RAWK or not, but RAWK is definitely where I first saw it and that's good enough for me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 09:10:25 am
kellan on December  5, 2023, 08:58:14 am
It has been so long I can't even remember if this originated on RAWK or not, but RAWK is definitely where I first saw it and that's good enough for me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>

:lmao

When Sammy Lee first appears cracks me up every time.

Also reminded me that the Hodgson Christmas Carol thread is probably due a bump!
Buck Pete

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 12:21:09 pm
kellan on December  5, 2023, 08:58:14 am
It has been so long I can't even remember if this originated on RAWK or not, but RAWK is definitely where I first saw it and that's good enough for me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>

Absoutley legendary vid.  I first saw it on here

Love the bit with him walking through the Hurricane :lmao
bradders1011

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 01:22:51 pm
I remember RAWK when the Acca Pool used to win a few quid every now and then.
Armand9

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 02:37:45 pm
Buck Pete on December  5, 2023, 12:21:09 pm
Absoutley legendary vid.  I first saw it on here

Love the bit with him walking through the Hurricane :lmao

i'm still in disbelief that he is on our books as one of our managers, was the lowest of times
Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 02:53:15 pm
bradders1011 on December  5, 2023, 01:22:51 pm
I remember RAWK when the Acca Pool used to win a few quid every now and then.

Sounds like you need me, the good luck charm, to come back.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 02:54:59 pm
Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time on December  5, 2023, 02:53:15 pm
Sounds like you need me, the good luck charm, to come back.

Things are that bad that I've made more successful picks than anyone else so far this season  ;D
Buck Pete

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 04:04:02 pm
Armand9 on December  5, 2023, 02:37:45 pm
i'm still in disbelief that he is on our books as one of our managers, was the lowest of times

Yep. I think sat in the kop for that Northampton game was one of my lowest points supporting Liverpool.  (aside from the obvious of course)
Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 04:15:16 pm
Barneys Night Before Christmas on December  5, 2023, 02:54:59 pm
Things are that bad that I've made more successful picks than anyone else so far this season  ;D

Damn, it must be bad.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 5, 2023, 11:02:09 pm
Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time on December  5, 2023, 02:53:15 pm
Sounds like you need me, the good luck charm, to come back.
;D I thought you was returning to it.
John C

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 6, 2023, 09:29:05 am
Over the years, the piss take of all of the managers has been superb on RAWK. Moyes at Everton - the peoples supermarket thread, then at Man U. Mourhino and then Luis Van Gaal in particular. That man was a legend on RAWK.
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 6, 2023, 11:53:46 am
John C on December  6, 2023, 09:29:05 am
Over the years, the piss take of all of the managers has been superb on RAWK. Moyes at Everton - the peoples supermarket thread, then at Man U. Mourhino and then Luis Van Gaal in particular. That man was a legend on RAWK.

Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 6, 2023, 12:16:40 pm
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: I remember RAWK when...
December 6, 2023, 12:56:49 pm
Crimson_Tank

Re: I remember RAWK when...
Today at 11:08:13 pm
oojason on December  5, 2023, 04:18:03 am
That pre-match thread with the cam stream was 67+ pages long - and the 1st mention of the cam link wasn't until page 50 or so ;D

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311947.2000 & the splinter thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311990.0







What a day this was, hilarious all around too, and didn't one of the old posters call out the final score ahead of the match, it was a wild one of I recall....

^ https://www.earthcam.com/world/england/london/abbeyroad/?cam=abbeyroad_uk


"What sort of stuff did you used to watch when you were young, uncle ooj?" the nephews often ask... "road crossing streams, of course!" is my obvious reply!

Reality tv and netflix are shit - this was the good stuff!
