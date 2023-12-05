Following the webcam on the Abbey Rd crossing whilst waiting to hear if the game was on or off. Think it was against Fulham?
The whole Moyes thing at Man U was a huge comedy.
It has been so long I can't even remember if this originated on RAWK or not, but RAWK is definitely where I first saw it and that's good enough for me.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>
Crosby Nick never fails.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Absoutley legendary vid. I first saw it on hereLove the bit with him walking through the Hurricane
I remember RAWK when the Acca Pool used to win a few quid every now and then.
Sounds like you need me, the good luck charm, to come back.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
i'm still in disbelief that he is on our books as one of our managers, was the lowest of times
Things are that bad that I've made more successful picks than anyone else so far this season
Over the years, the piss take of all of the managers has been superb on RAWK. Moyes at Everton - the peoples supermarket thread, then at Man U. Mourhino and then Luis Van Gaal in particular. That man was a legend on RAWK.
That pre-match thread with the cam stream was 67+ pages long - and the 1st mention of the cam link wasn't until page 50 or so www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311947.2000 & the splinter thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311990.0What a day this was, hilarious all around too, and didn't one of the old posters call out the final score ahead of the match, it was a wild one of I recall....^ https://www.earthcam.com/world/england/london/abbeyroad/?cam=abbeyroad_uk"What sort of stuff did you used to watch when you were young, uncle ooj?" the nephews often ask... "road crossing streams, of course!" is my obvious reply!Reality tv and netflix are shit - this was the good stuff!
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
