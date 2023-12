Following the webcam on the Abbey Rd crossing whilst waiting to hear if the game was on or off.



Think it was against Fulham?



That pre-match thread with the cam stream was 67+ pages long - and the 1st mention of the cam link wasn't until page 50 or so www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311947.2000 & the splinter thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311990.0 "What sort of stuff did you used to watch when you were young, uncle ooj?" the nephews often ask... "road crossing streams, of course!" is my obvious reply!Reality tv and netflix are shit - this was the good stuff!