Following the webcam on the Abbey Rd crossing whilst waiting to hear if the game was on or off. Think it was against Fulham?
The whole Moyes thing at Man U was a huge comedy.
It has been so long I can't even remember if this originated on RAWK or not, but RAWK is definitely where I first saw it and that's good enough for me.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHYO3qdFnhg</a>
Crosby Nick never fails.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Absoutley legendary vid. I first saw it on hereLove the bit with him walking through the Hurricane
I remember RAWK when the Acca Pool used to win a few quid every now and then.
Sounds like you need me, the good luck charm, to come back.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
i'm still in disbelief that he is on our books as one of our managers, was the lowest of times
Things are that bad that I've made more successful picks than anyone else so far this season
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]