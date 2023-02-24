If you've got Prime, it's on there (along with all GBM episodes)



Disagree absolutely about Johnnie Mountain. The brief, as you say, was to push boundaries. He used a combination of molecular cooking (and there was cooking) to try to create a fish dish with minimal actual fish (he did put on a couple of small smoked anchovy fillets and a couple of clams). Instead he sought to create elements (the jelly, the sand) that had the fish flavour within them.



In terms of pushing boundaries, he nailed that brief.



Was the food good? According to fellow competitors Rogan and Byrne, it fell short.



But Wareing was obtuse about it tight from the off, and seemed to barely disguise his glee giving that 2, which effectively put him out of the entire competition and made the finalists a formality.



Wareing had been almost as sneeringly scathing the previous year about Mountain's dishes (despite the competitors being more complimentary) and there's a rumour there was some personal history there.



Wareing could have said he didn't get the dish, but appreciated what Mountain was trying to do, along with the technical skill required, and give a 6 or 7.



I personally think that in the tasting, Wareing was trying get Mountain to admit the dish needed an actual fish element, but Mountain was resolute. And that pricked Wareing's overblown ego.



I remember reading a Guardian article a couple of years ago where Wareing was interviewed by [the brilliant] Jay Raynor, and Raynor made the point that Wareing kept referring to himself in the third person as "Marcus".



The other thing I recall is that he'd got his young son prepping vegetables in the kitchen to drill into him a work ethic or some such bullshit, and threatened him with sending him back to a state school if he didn't want to work hard.



The utter c*nt.



Can you tell I can't stand him?