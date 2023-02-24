« previous next »
Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 09:31:37 am
I hate the format. Imagine being a Michelin star chef, have a whole curated 6 course meal with props, expensive produce that have probably had months of technique and practice to perfect. You're all ready to go. You're ready to win and showcase your food to 200 people.

Then you get binned off after the fish because 1 'expert' didn't like your food  :lmao
Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 11:58:31 am
Quote from: Elzar on February 24, 2023, 09:21:06 am
Do you watch them when they are on? We watch on iplayer so just do one course at a time whenever we want.

The Wales week was so bad when comparing to that North east week. You feel like any of the North East chefs could have won the Wales week and this North West week,

I reckon the judges were probably a bit gutted they managed to eliminate Cal from North East, as he had the best 2 concepts so far with regards to making it look spectacular.
Yeah we watch them when they are on.

Seems when a Simon Rogan Chef is on, he has a out 4-5 restaurants in UK and Hong Kong that they just blitz through the heats and end up at the Banquet, one Chef from North West went to the Banquet 3 times from his Manchester Restaurant, and another one a couple of years ago who was head chef at a Hong Kong one and a Chef from L' Enclume as well I recall as well.

Rogan did the Dessert course at the honouring British Olympians in 2012, he had one star then. He just got his 3rd star in November at L'Enclume. I reckon 3-4 of his Chefs have done the Banquet since then.
Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 12:31:36 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 24, 2023, 11:58:31 am
Yeah we watch them when they are on.

Seems when a Simon Rogan Chef is on, he has a out 4-5 restaurants in UK and Hong Kong that they just blitz through the heats and end up at the Banquet, one Chef from North West went to the Banquet 3 times from his Manchester Restaurant, and another one a couple of years ago who was head chef at a Hong Kong one and a Chef from L' Enclume as well I recall as well.

Rogan did the Dessert course at the honouring British Olympians in 2012, he had one star then. He just got his 3rd star in November at L'Enclume. I reckon 3-4 of his Chefs have done the Banquet since then.

I know one of his guys won North West a few years ago, the head Chef up in Cartmel. Started off slow but made it to the banquet on the main course I think. Just remember he sounded exactly the same as my mate from work so he stuck in my head

Got a lot of time for Simon Rogan. I seem to remember the real heavyweights of this series over the years have been him and Marcus Wearing (who reached the Banquet like 3 times if I remember right). And Tommy Banks more recently as well, who always blew people away and waltz into a Banquet dish every year he competed

Still think my favorite was that Middleborough glam rock chef who did like proper mad modern art interpretations of dishes, Michael O'Hare
Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 12:44:54 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 24, 2023, 12:31:36 pm
I know one of his guys won North West a few years ago, the head Chef up in Cartmel. Started off slow but made it to the banquet on the main course I think. Just remember he sounded exactly the same as my mate from work so he stuck in my head

Got a lot of time for Simon Rogan. I seem to remember the real heavyweights of this series over the years have been him and Marcus Wearing (who reached the Banquet like 3 times if I remember right). And Tommy Banks more recently as well, who always blew people away and waltz into a Banquet dish every year he competed

Still think my favorite was that Middleborough glam rock chef who did like proper mad modern art interpretations of dishes, Michael O'Hare
Yeah the Avant Garde take on Fish and Chips,  looked like art than cuisine, one of the best dishes ever on GBM.
Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 04:58:48 pm
He's a judge on there now. Still looks a total twat (but very likeable)



Other memorable events/chefs for me:

Mark Hix and his mad stargazey pie
Glynn Purnell
Tom Kerridge getting the banquet main course two years running
Richard Corrigan
Chris Fearon (had to look up his name) and his bags of crispy chicken winning the starter (WTF?) then cooking like a backstreet cafe cook the following year
Simon Rogan and his brilliantly unique take on food
Marcus Wareing being an utter c*nt towards contestant Johnnie Mountain (read there was some history there)


Looking back over the whole lifetime of the show, the standard of chefs in recent series is hugely below that of the earlier ones.

And I can't stand Wareing, the Tory twat.

Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 08:10:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 24, 2023, 04:58:48 pm
He's a judge on there now. Still looks a total twat (but very likeable)



Other memorable events/chefs for me:

Mark Hix and his mad stargazey pie
Glynn Purnell
Tom Kerridge getting the banquet main course two years running
Richard Corrigan
Chris Fearon (had to look up his name) and his bags of crispy chicken winning the starter (WTF?) then cooking like a backstreet cafe cook the following year
Simon Rogan and his brilliantly unique take on food
Marcus Wareing being an utter c*nt towards contestant Johnnie Mountain (read there was some history there)


Looking back over the whole lifetime of the show, the standard of chefs in recent series is hugely below that of the earlier ones.

And I can't stand Wareing, the Tory twat.
Johnny Mountain was lucky he got a 2.

He never actually cooked anything on that starter, was a tin of anchovies and some other bits he'd bought. Was ridiculous, I remember Simon Morgan's face when Mountain was smashing things up in the Kitchen. The brief was pushing the boundaries ( like Olympians do) culinary wise , Mountain was taking the piss, sadly no footage of that episode exists, taken down off YouTube and can't find it in Google search.

That was one of the very first Episodes of GBM I ever watched, came over from USA and was staying in London for 3 months to spend summer there around the Olympics, for me the best ever season.
Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 10:04:49 pm
If you've got Prime, it's on there (along with all GBM episodes)

Disagree absolutely about Johnnie Mountain. The brief, as you say, was to push boundaries. He used a combination of molecular cooking (and there was cooking) to try to create a fish dish with minimal actual fish (he did put on a couple of small smoked anchovy fillets and a couple of clams). Instead he sought to create elements (the jelly, the sand) that had the fish flavour within them.

In terms of pushing boundaries, he nailed that brief.

Was the food good? According to fellow competitors Rogan and Byrne, it fell short.

But Wareing was obtuse about it tight from the off, and seemed to barely disguise his glee giving that 2, which effectively put him out of the entire competition and made the finalists a formality.

Wareing had been almost as sneeringly scathing the previous year about Mountain's dishes (despite the competitors being more complimentary) and there's a rumour there was some personal history there.

Wareing could have said he didn't get the dish, but appreciated what Mountain was trying to do, along with the technical skill required, and give a 6 or 7.

I personally think that in the tasting, Wareing was trying get Mountain to admit the dish needed an actual fish element, but Mountain was resolute. And that pricked Wareing's overblown ego.

I remember reading a Guardian article a couple of years ago where Wareing was interviewed by [the brilliant] Jay Raynor, and Raynor made the point that Wareing kept referring to himself in the third person as "Marcus".

The other thing I recall is that he'd got his young son prepping vegetables in the kitchen to drill into him a work ethic or some such bullshit, and threatened him with sending him back to a state school if he didn't want to work hard.

The utter c*nt.

Can you tell I can't stand him?
Re: Great British Menu
February 24, 2023, 10:17:44 pm
To add, I'd bet my left bollock that if Rogan had put that dish up, Wareing would have proclaimed him a genius and given a big mark.
Re: Great British Menu
March 17, 2023, 12:44:35 pm
Catching up on this weeks. The starter course was horrendous!
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Great British Menu
March 17, 2023, 01:34:12 pm
The northern Irish guy was probably the worst one they have ever had on there.

The overall quality of this series has been very very poor.
Re: Great British Menu
March 17, 2023, 01:54:09 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 17, 2023, 01:34:12 pm
The northern Irish guy was probably the worst one they have ever had on there.

The overall quality of this series has been very very poor.
It really has! I have no idea how so many come on and serve up dishes without any kind of connection to the brief.

Such a shame some of those dishes from the North East couldn't make it through.
Re: Great British Menu
March 17, 2023, 05:30:02 pm
Worst season ever.

The Chef's who are self taught didn't look great in this, they were totally out of their comfort zone and struggled technically.

North East and South West were the heats that stood out.
Re: Great British Menu
Today at 12:09:38 am
The Central chefs must be the nicest group of contestants they've ever had on. Throw in Paul Ainsworth, who's also a lovely guy, and the always so pleasant (I think she's perfect for this programme) Andi Oliver presenting, and it was just such a warm set of episodes. The three who got to cook all the courses were quality.

And Tom Shepherd is the stand-out chef of the whole series. What a brilliant chef.
