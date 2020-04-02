I actually like the new format. Well, the Wed/Thu shows in any case.



It's been largely the same for what, >10 years, now? Probably needed a shake-up. I think the presenter is a good addition and losing one chef after the fish course gives the competition some added urgency.



Problem is the Friday show - two extra course but still squeezed into 30 minutes. They should have removed the small courses or lengthened it to 45 mins.





Agree that the standards haven't been great this year though. Feels like there are fewer returning chefs this year? I get that they want to give new people a chance, but in previous years it seemed like more of an elite competition.