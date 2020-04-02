« previous next »
Great British Menu

Lfc19ynwa

Re: Great British Menu
April 2, 2020, 08:59:36 pm
Its gone from the sublime to the ridiculous now, how does someone who doesnt cook the main course still go through ??
TepidT2O

Re: Great British Menu
April 2, 2020, 10:15:09 pm
Quote from: Lfc18ynwa on April  2, 2020, 08:59:36 pm
Its gone from the sublime to the ridiculous now, how does someone who doesnt cook the main course still go through ??
Thats how dull the competition was....
RedSince86

Re: Great British Menu
April 5, 2020, 04:06:15 pm
Just watched the Scottish final.

I agree this is a terrible season so far with Chefs being unimaginative with the brief.

The London winner being the only one who nailed the brief so far.
bradders1011

Re: Great British Menu
April 5, 2020, 04:56:07 pm
One of the briefs one week should be "anything that isn't Harry Potter."

That'd throw the cat amongst the pigeons.
CHOPPER

Re: Great British Menu
April 5, 2020, 05:11:12 pm
I'd like to see something from the works of Paul Raymond.

Craig 🤔

Re: Great British Menu
April 5, 2020, 05:21:33 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  5, 2020, 04:56:07 pm
One of the briefs one week should be "anything that isn't Harry Potter."

That'd throw the cat amongst the pigeons.

I wouldn't mind but they aren't even doing the magic thing well and it should be the easiest thing to hit.
Libertine

Re: Great British Menu
April 6, 2020, 10:02:17 am
I actually like the new format. Well, the Wed/Thu shows in any case.

It's been largely the same for what, >10 years, now? Probably needed a shake-up. I think the presenter is a good addition and losing one chef after the fish course gives the competition some added urgency.

Problem is the Friday show - two extra course but still squeezed into 30 minutes. They should have removed the small courses or lengthened it to 45 mins.


Agree that the standards haven't been great this year though. Feels like there are fewer returning chefs this year? I get that they want to give new people a chance, but in previous years it seemed like more of an elite competition.
bradders1011

Re: Great British Menu
April 9, 2020, 11:11:09 pm
I'd never heard of sea buckthorn before last month and it must have been used 3 times an episode in this.
RedSince86

Re: Great British Menu
April 9, 2020, 11:14:29 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  9, 2020, 11:11:09 pm
I'd never heard of sea buckthorn before last month and it must have been used 3 times an episode in this.
Yeah that is true, must be a new Chef fad.

Tom Aikens hated those fish dishes today, a bit harsh on the scores I thought.
planet-terror

Re: Great British Menu
April 12, 2020, 11:45:44 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  9, 2020, 11:11:09 pm
I'd never heard of sea buckthorn before last month and it must have been used 3 times an episode in this.
Haha. It's doing my swede in. Especially with the annoying narrator.
Elzar

Re: Great British Menu
April 12, 2020, 11:50:13 pm
the onion, the cheese, the potato and the wardrobe
planet-terror

Re: Great British Menu
April 13, 2020, 06:57:20 pm
Quote from: Elzar on April 12, 2020, 11:50:13 pm
the onion, the cheese, the potato and the wardrobe
Walked into a bar?
bradders1011

Re: Great British Menu
May 13, 2020, 08:34:51 pm
These judges. You could put a cheque for £1m in their hand and they'd whinge it was 2.
bradders1011

Re: Great British Menu
December 3, 2020, 08:46:27 pm
Egg poached in the shell.



So....a soft-boiled egg then?
gazzalfc

Re: Great British Menu
December 3, 2020, 08:59:28 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  3, 2020, 08:46:27 pm
Egg poached in the shell.



So....a soft-boiled egg then?

You know what the difference is though?

Its about £70 :P
RedSince86

Re: Great British Menu
December 3, 2020, 09:02:38 pm
Didn't realise this was back.


Nice one.
bradders1011

Re: Great British Menu
December 4, 2020, 11:50:42 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  3, 2020, 08:59:28 pm
You know what the difference is though?

Its about £70 :P

 ;D ;D

Viz's Foodie Bollocks springs to mind.
RedSince86

Re: Great British Menu
March 25, 2021, 05:29:23 pm
It's back!!!!,  It looks a fantastic brief which is celebrating British innovation.
Craig 🤔

Re: Great British Menu
March 25, 2021, 05:31:33 pm
Love this show!
RedSince86

Re: Great British Menu
Today at 06:05:40 pm
Scotland this week and I don't think any region will have better inventions that came from a region than Scotland, immense what's been invented up there.
