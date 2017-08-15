My place is doing interviews again, I am running several, gaming industry so might not be applicable to all, I did this last year too, but since four years ago I was on the other side of the table on universal credit I will share some observations:- Make sure you understand the interview format. It should be explained to you and you should be made to feel as comfortable as possible. Any questions, do ask. You should be guided through the interview. It should be fair.- More the 'who do we interview?' phase: No cover letter = no interview. Sound harsh? I don't work with anyone who doesn't also do this. Exceptions may exist, but why hedge your bets? You will be passed over by the candidate who bothered.- Your CV and cover letter needs to be readable. People obsess about templates and fonts a bit too much. No comic sans though. If you're using font size 8 to bang on about all sorts you might want to think about what you're saying.Paragraph breaks. Use short, declarative sentences where possible and be honest. We want to know where you are 'at', what you think of us, what you've done, and where you want to go.- You don't need a selfie on your cv. Isn't an automatic No, I just ignore it, but does the role need it? Seeing this more and more- Research the company if you're interested in joining it. Back it up. You want to align to it, right? At least have a strong idea of what the company is about. If you're really into what they do, good. It isn't too much to ask for a quick Google, or to read a Wikipedia entry. This also saves your interviewer time, which can tick this internal box of 'oh, this one's a bright spark' it's not bad, yknow?- Don't give up. I didn't. I don't mean apply to the same place over and over; but it is like a football match: there's many variables in play, too many to truly predict, and the other candidates are the other team, the unseen enemy: you can't do anything about those.- I've had employment gaps, at the time I was probably posting here about taking care of family. I don't think employers generally mind, as long as it wasn't prison. I would say not to be embarrassed about time out of work; it doesn't matter and it is impossible to score. If you have genuine talent or skill, focus on selling what you have done with it, or failing that, how you will use it.Some of the people we said No to I still wish we said Yes to. There are sometimes slightly square things behind hiring decisions, at the moment it's budget. They are only rarely directly 'about' the candidateIn our place find it funny that not everyone is comfortable leading an interview. Sometimes the candidates are more confident than the interviewerWhen there is a test however I think you get a feel for them and don't feel they favour an academic background. If anything it's the format that seems to put those people offLinkedIn has nothing to do with any of itI don't even have one. Your mileage may vary but don't feel pressured.That's it I reckon. Might update over the next few weeks if more occurs to meLooking forward to it, fresh faces, there's a satisfaction in getting someone into the right position. There's still pressure on the interviewer side... But a nicer kind.Good luck everyone!