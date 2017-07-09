« previous next »
Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6720 on: July 9, 2023, 02:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July  9, 2023, 02:37:51 pm
I fucking love biscuits! ;D ;D ;D ;D
;D Had a biscuit today for first time in months. Jammy Dodger was great. Custard creams used to be quality as well but keep away from that.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6721 on: July 9, 2023, 02:58:20 pm »
Chocolate covered Hob Nobs are basically crack! They should come with a fucking warning label!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6722 on: July 9, 2023, 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July  9, 2023, 02:58:20 pm
Chocolate covered Hob Nobs are basically crack! They should come with a fucking warning label!

I just took a break from my diet and bought a box of those Ikea oatmeal cookies that are two thin cookies stuck together with chocolate, absolutely destroyed them.

Shockingly, my progress has been a little slow this month. I lost just over another kilogram a couple of weeks back but then between work trips, injuries and a bunch of distractions (and cookies) I've largely just maintained the last few weeks. It's odd how the closer I get to a weight goal the harder I find it to stay motivated, you'd think being close to the finish line would really drive you on but if anything I seem to get complacent and stop. I'm traveling home in about a month and that falls on the date one year after I started my diet, so it'd be nice to lose the last 2 kg's before then and should be easily achievable if I stop fucking around.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6723 on: July 30, 2023, 02:46:51 am »
My training has been stopped altogether the last two and a bit weeks.

Went to the gym a couple of Thursdays ago and worked out, no issues, felt good. Went to bed absolutely fine. Woke up the next morning and my back was in bits, to the extent that I could barely move. That was the case for about a week, more or less stuck in bed, and then across the last week it's (very) slowly eased up to the point that I had maybe 80% movement back, albeit it still wasn't right and I still couldn't lift anything, nor run, jump, etc. I felt like it was moving in the right direction, at least. And then yesterday I've gone to Ikea (first mistake) and grabbed a few bits, nothing heavy, but it seems like the act of picking up a few pretty light boxes has absolutely done me in again, and here I am struggling to get out of bed once more.

Now, I've pulled my back a few times before, mostly at the gym, and every single time I've felt it go instantly and therefore knew what I'd done. On those occasions it took maybe a week to a week and a half of resting (no gym, no lifting, etc) and it corrected itself. This time just feels different, in that I genuinely don't know what I did, I certaintly didn't feel anything go, and it's been over two weeks now and I'm more or less where I started. To say that I'm frustrated would be an understatement, and it's all made worse by the fact that I'm due to fly to Nepal to do the Everest Base Camp Trek in less than 5 weeks now. I had a training plan all laid out and this has killed it dead. Where I should be ramping up distance and testing myself with back-to-back hikes, I'm laid in bed covered in Tiger Balm, chewing on Ibuprofen. Along with the worry of whether that lack of training is going to catch up with me on the trek, the overriding concern is whether I'm even going to get to a point where I'm fit enough to go.

A friend of mine recommended a physio/chiropractor that they'd used when suffering with back pain a while back, and I'm due to see him for an initial assessment tomorrow. I'm praying that he clarifies what the issue is here, and gives me some level of reassurrence around recovery steps and timeframe, because up to now I feel like what I'm doing currently isn't working.
« Last Edit: July 30, 2023, 02:52:13 am by Grobbelrevell »
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6724 on: July 30, 2023, 08:26:49 am »
Could be a slipped disc, physio will confirm it.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6725 on: July 30, 2023, 08:55:18 am »
Definitely sounds like a slipped disc that is probably pressing on a nerve. Light exercise is still encouraged if this is the case, and a good chiropractor should be able to help at least relieve the pain.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6726 on: July 31, 2023, 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 30, 2023, 08:26:49 am
Could be a slipped disc, physio will confirm it.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 30, 2023, 08:55:18 am
Definitely sounds like a slipped disc that is probably pressing on a nerve. Light exercise is still encouraged if this is the case, and a good chiropractor should be able to help at least relieve the pain.

Well you were both correct! Saw the chiropractor today and he's confirmed as being a slipped disc on my left side.

Through a combination of him cracking my back a few times (which hurt like hell), a touch of acupuncture, and some specific stretches/movements, I came out feeling better than I went in. Mostly, if I'm honest, just pleased that he seemed confident in the diagnosis, along with the chances of (more or less) full recovery, and hopefully within the < 5 week timeframe that I have before flying to Nepal.

Booked in to see him again the next three Monday's, and getting stuck into the stretches he outlined (a few times daily), plus the general advice on how to move better in ensuring less load on the lower back. Some of it is a bit alien because the movements aren't natural to me, but if it helps then fuck me I'll stand on my head if necessary.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6727 on: July 31, 2023, 12:01:14 pm »
Hope it sorts itself out buddy and you get to go to Nepal in the best shape you can :wave
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6728 on: August 1, 2023, 12:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 31, 2023, 12:01:14 pm
Hope it sorts itself out buddy and you get to go to Nepal in the best shape you can :wave

Thanks mate  :wave
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6729 on: August 10, 2023, 11:25:53 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on July 31, 2023, 11:58:09 am
Well you were both correct! Saw the chiropractor today and he's confirmed as being a slipped disc on my left side.

Through a combination of him cracking my back a few times (which hurt like hell), a touch of acupuncture, and some specific stretches/movements, I came out feeling better than I went in. Mostly, if I'm honest, just pleased that he seemed confident in the diagnosis, along with the chances of (more or less) full recovery, and hopefully within the < 5 week timeframe that I have before flying to Nepal.

Booked in to see him again the next three Monday's, and getting stuck into the stretches he outlined (a few times daily), plus the general advice on how to move better in ensuring less load on the lower back. Some of it is a bit alien because the movements aren't natural to me, but if it helps then fuck me I'll stand on my head if necessary.

Thought it might be, I slipped a disc a few years ago, it was agony. The valium I was given for 3 days was ace though, knocked me right out ;D

Hopefully its a lot better now.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6730 on: August 14, 2023, 12:30:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 10, 2023, 11:25:53 am
Thought it might be, I slipped a disc a few years ago, it was agony. The valium I was given for 3 days was ace though, knocked me right out ;D

Hopefully its a lot better now.

Nice! I could've done with some valium at various points!  ;D

Thanks mate, it's getting there. Range of movement in my back is mostly there again now, more soreness at this point than excruciating pain accompanying every movement, which feels like solid progress.

Issue now is less the back directly, but more the sciatica nerve. No real issues for most of the day, but overnight and especially in the morning, it's agony until I get stretched out and moving again. Wouldn't mind that packing up pronto as well.

The chiro cracking your back and neck though. Christ Almighty. Thought I'd died on that table there. The sound of my own neck cracking will never leave me.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6731 on: August 21, 2023, 02:07:58 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on July  5, 2023, 01:43:52 pm
Coming up to the end of my 12th week now. 10.9kg down and sitting at 76.8kg. Around 72kg is the initial aim before I re-assess, so less than 5kg to go which should be achievable within the next 6-7 weeks or so if I remain consistent.  I'll be going over the 12-week timeframe most dieticians recommend for any form of severe calorie restriction so going to be mindful of that too. However, still within touching distance! Have started to work out and lift weights again to preserve some muscle mass as I know a fair bit of the weight I've lost is muscle as my cut has been fairly aggressive.

Ended up falling off the bandwagon re calorie control since this post... Had quite a few work and social trips booked which meant I ate and drank a lot more loosely. I could've made some better choices for sure but a couple weeks in I thought it may be better to use this period as a maintenance period of sorts to get my body to adjust to this level of body weight.

I've still done my best to track on MyFitnessPal and my current streak is 130 days, so still keeping up with the habit. My last few weeks since the above post have been as below, with some lower intake days mixed in with really high intake days:

W/C 4 July: avg of 1700 calories
WC 11 July: avg of 1800 calories
W/C 18 July: avg of 1950 calories
W/C 25 July: avg of 2200 calories
W/C 1 Aug: avg of 1750 calories
W/C 8 Aug: avg of 2000 calories
W/C 1 Aug: avg of 2200 calories

There were days I had a hefty meal out with colleagues at a restaurant that didn't publish their calories, so I just banged in 2000 calories on MFP. I believe some of those meals would've been closer to 1,200-1,500 but I rather way overestimate than underestimate and think I'm on target when in reality I'm not. The average of the above would be around 1,900 calories/day over the last 7 weeks, which is still around 100-200 calories under my maintenance calories, albeit 700 calories more than I was consuming for the initial diet phase.

Fluctuating between 75kg and 75.7kg at the moment, likely due to the fluctuating/higher carb intake too, but I haven't gained anything and I'm anywhere between 1-1.8kg down from the post above, so no damage done in reality. 75kg would mean I've lost 12.7kg from when I started the diet this year, and 22.5kg down from my highest back in mid-2020.

I'm away with the family for the upcoming bank holiday so will no doubt have a few crazy days again - plenty of 'rubbish' food and beer expected! - but I'm making up for that this week by keeping calories below 1,400/day at the very most, and will then stick to that again for another couple of months following that. Staying within the 70-72kg range is the aim for me in the medium-long term, so just need to crack that range now and also start lifting again.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2023, 02:11:43 pm by El Denzel Pepito »
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6732 on: August 25, 2023, 02:52:51 pm »
Got 2 kettlebells other week. Had to order some wrist bands with some plastic guard in. they were bruising my outer forearms and killing when leaning against them.

get used to the weight for a while then ease off on the bands.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6733 on: November 20, 2023, 05:26:45 pm »
Gone from 15.2 to 12.10 since July, watching calories on MyFP and doing the following:

20 x 25m swim x3 per week
15 Mile bike ride x1 per week
Referee x1 per fortnight
Walk Dogs 2.5 Miles x 2 per day
30 mins body weight exercise x 3 per week
1hr casual tennis or badminton x1hr per week

Sounds a lot more written out that way than it does on my calendar, on a busier day I might do 4 bouts of exercise if you include the 2 dog walks. I'm 53, so it can be done at any age, if you have the time and the mobility. My wife and I are now very much of the mentality use it or lose it, and try to make the most of our time.

Always with me, the key is to start doing something, anything., and build up to doing lots of different things, whatever you like. Once you see the scales start to move, which you should in a couple of days, that's all the motivation you need. And a good counter like MyFP keeps you on track.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6734 on: March 8, 2024, 08:22:31 am »
As i said in the gym thread I have started with a personal trainer

was 19 stone after xmas, been stuck around that for ages. Its not a great weight at all but I have refocused and he has got me in the zone. 10 sessions booked, I have done 4 so far.

16 pounds off

Target is to get to 16 stone
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6735 on: March 8, 2024, 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March  8, 2024, 08:22:31 am
As i said in the gym thread I have started with a personal trainer

was 19 stone after xmas, been stuck around that for ages. Its not a great weight at all but I have refocused and he has got me in the zone. 10 sessions booked, I have done 4 so far.

16 pounds off

Target is to get to 16 stone

Great job mate. The rate of weight loss will start to slow the more you lose, but don't let that deter you!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6736 on: March 8, 2024, 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  8, 2024, 04:59:04 pm
Great job mate. The rate of weight loss will start to slow the more you lose, but don't let that deter you!
thanks

It's.been slow and steady. 2-3 pounds a week.

3 weight sessions a week so muscle will be building

Been a steady loss so.far

Monday to Friday I watch everything food wise

Can't wait for cheat day tomorrow
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6737 on: May 13, 2024, 04:38:03 pm »
Currently working hard during the week and saturday and sunday I let loose

17 stone 5, so 23 pounds lost this year. 19 more to go

Just pumped in a ten mile run at lunch, burned over 2000 calories. flying
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6738 on: May 13, 2024, 08:06:40 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 13, 2024, 04:38:03 pm
Currently working hard during the week and saturday and sunday I let loose

17 stone 5, so 23 pounds lost this year. 19 more to go

Just pumped in a ten mile run at lunch, burned over 2000 calories. flying

Brilliant work Razor. Being able to workout at lunch time makes all the difference to squeezing in the targeted number of workouts in a week. You are also likely to be able to push the body more at that time of day.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6739 on: May 13, 2024, 10:08:37 pm »
Yeah it's a big help. And it's a good time
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6740 on: June 21, 2024, 08:27:28 am »
Down now to 16-13, I havent done much cardio since June 1 as I got a bad injury playing football and my knee hasnt been right since

However I have kept the weight off, concentrated on upper body weights and done a few ski machines and circuits to work around it

16 is the target, first time in the 16s this morning since 2016
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6741 on: July 11, 2024, 06:43:21 pm »
How do people deal with the cravings? That's my biggest challenge. Can have an OK day and like yesterday, I get offered a £7 voucher and it's an excuse to let go. Then once the first one is done, it spirals like.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6742 on: July 12, 2024, 06:57:27 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on July 11, 2024, 06:43:21 pm
How do people deal with the cravings? That's my biggest challenge. Can have an OK day and like yesterday, I get offered a £7 voucher and it's an excuse to let go. Then once the first one is done, it spirals like.

Everyone caves into cravings from time to time. You've just got to realise the damage that can be done from one bad meal or one bad day is completely negligible and get back to it. You can also fit any craving you want into your daily calorie allowance if you plan it properly - then it can be guilt free.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6743 on: July 15, 2024, 01:58:02 pm »
Need some advice on how to encourage hubby to be more active. 

He's put on so much weight since we moved here but apart from bathroom breaks or occasionally cutting the grass he's just sat doing nothing.

It worries me that he's so unhealthy and that he doesn't think it's a problem but apart from scaring the bejesus out of him, how the hell do I get him up and moving?
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6744 on: July 15, 2024, 02:31:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 15, 2024, 01:58:02 pm
Need some advice on how to encourage hubby to be more active. 

He's put on so much weight since we moved here but apart from bathroom breaks or occasionally cutting the grass he's just sat doing nothing.

It worries me that he's so unhealthy and that he doesn't think it's a problem but apart from scaring the bejesus out of him, how the hell do I get him up and moving?

I'm only suggesting this because I remember you being in this thread previously speaking of your own weight loss needs/goals, so I don't mean any offence when I say this.. but have you tried suggesting that you tackle it together? Diet together, exercise together, have cheat meals together, go to classes?

Just thinking it might not come across as harshly as calling him out for being a fat mess ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6745 on: July 15, 2024, 03:27:38 pm »
that is a tricky one, have you said your concerns to him? Tell him you are worried

You dont want him to have a wake up call AFTER getting diabetes, cancer or having a banger

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6746 on: July 15, 2024, 03:30:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 15, 2024, 02:31:47 pm
I'm only suggesting this because I remember you being in this thread previously speaking of your own weight loss needs/goals, so I don't mean any offence when I say this.. but have you tried suggesting that you tackle it together? Diet together, exercise together, have cheat meals together, go to classes?

Just thinking it might not come across as harshly as calling him out for being a fat mess ;D

My weights fine now and seeing as I prep and cook all the meals it would be easy enough to improve that.

It's the inactivity that bothers me.  He's never bothered with "exercise" before as he always walked or cycled to work and the dogs got 2 good walks everyday.  Now he only works 2 days a week and is driven to and from and the dog walks are a leisurely stroll down the lane.

Not a cat in hells chance of getting him to a gym for classes but he's got a bench, free weights and we have a cross trainer, he just won't use them as "his shoulder hurts, or his legs hurt, or he's too tired".
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6747 on: July 15, 2024, 04:29:02 pm »
Can I suggest that there's a good chance he knows himself that he has put on weight... so he may not appreciate/want you to be so direct about it? Saying this as someone who doesn't know you both but I recycle the same 7-10lbs all my life! And I know myself when it has happened/is happening.

Have you suggested something really simple, normal that would encourage some steps? e.g. going out for a walk to get a coffee or maybe visit a local park or something that involves just getting some more steps?

Going from 0-100 will always put someone off imo, especially if they are unfit and knackered after it but if you can get to 0-10 and then incrementally increase it, maybe the endorphins will kick in and it becomes a habit he can build on but each time it's more steps or a slightly longer walk. Although exercising for rewards (e.g. my suggest walk to the coffee shop isn't great if he enjoys a loaded hot choc or frappe! but you get what I mean).

I can almost guarantee you he will know himself and feel bad about it. Sometimes that can allow people to spiral and think 'fuck it'. Sometimes they might just need a delicate nudge. You will know him the best, so could judge his reaction but I honestly don't think he won't have noticed it.

Shame about the weather atm.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6748 on: July 15, 2024, 08:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 15, 2024, 04:29:02 pm
Can I suggest that there's a good chance he knows himself that he has put on weight... so he may not appreciate/want you to be so direct about it? Saying this as someone who doesn't know you both but I recycle the same 7-10lbs all my life! And I know myself when it has happened/is happening.

Have you suggested something really simple, normal that would encourage some steps? e.g. going out for a walk to get a coffee or maybe visit a local park or something that involves just getting some more steps?

Going from 0-100 will always put someone off imo, especially if they are unfit and knackered after it but if you can get to 0-10 and then incrementally increase it, maybe the endorphins will kick in and it becomes a habit he can build on but each time it's more steps or a slightly longer walk. Although exercising for rewards (e.g. my suggest walk to the coffee shop isn't great if he enjoys a loaded hot choc or frappe! but you get what I mean).

I can almost guarantee you he will know himself and feel bad about it. Sometimes that can allow people to spiral and think 'fuck it'. Sometimes they might just need a delicate nudge. You will know him the best, so could judge his reaction but I honestly don't think he won't have noticed it.

Shame about the weather atm.

I understand the suggestions and the concept of building up gradually it's how to take that first step.

We live in the middle of nowhere, with beautiful countryside, hills and beaches all around us but there's always an excuse as to why he doesn't want to do anything or go anywhere.

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6749 on: July 16, 2024, 09:05:40 pm »
There is no easy way to bring it up reddebs but you'll know him better than anyone here. I find people open up a bit more while the endorphins are flowing, so you could suggest a walk together and then bring up the subject of doing it more. If there's some pushback, you can ask if there's anything else going on. If it's me, and someone I love is worried and just checking if there's anything they can do to help, I'm going to be grateful, not offended.

The other thing is it kind of sounds like 2 separate (although related) issues. From experience, a healthy waist can be maintained just by eating right, with minimal exercise. But you can't out exercise a bad diet. Has he been eating more calorie dense foods of late than normal? That would be the first issue, trying to keep more healthy options in the house.

On the exercise, I'd be wary of the sudden stop. If it's something he really enjoyed, I'd be asking is everything alright with his mental health rather than pointing out the weight gain per se. Anytime I'm struggling, I lose the motivation for doing things I previously loved and had a healthy habit of doing. It can be deadly attempting to get out the door for a walk when it feels like the head is caving in, even though I know deep down 99% of the time I feel better after one. Once you get out of the routine though, it's easy to forget how something so simple can keep you afloat mentally.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6750 on: July 21, 2024, 12:45:18 pm »
yeah. weight is sensitive for most people. Would definitely take the "are you alright" track.. weight gain is just a symptom

I like my routine, it's plenty active, running til I feel sick is a hit like few other. But I do battle almost daily with the black dog, most of the time I manage to get out in spite of it, lucky me, but is sort of a going-into-automatic thing where you're just acting without overthinking it

Is tricky, not sure how to activate that in other people
But drawing awareness to it via compassion is probably how
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6751 on: Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm »
Anyone tried building muscle and trimming fat at the same time?

I've been trying to kill 2 birds with 1 stone but apparently it's quite hard/slow going. "Body recomposition" is the fancy term. Not because I particularly want to get JACKED but because I like doing exercise to supplement weight loss rather than just starving myself, and if I can get more toned in the process well wouldn't that be nice?

I've been sticking to my usual weight loss strategy of only eating between 12-8pm, 2 meals a day, cutting out booze and sugar etc but then also hitting the weights for an hour 5-6 days a week (also go for a 45 min walk/run every day). I try to get as much protein as possible on the days I'm at the gym. Despite being at or below maintenance calories the scales have barely moved in the 6-8 weeks I've been doing this, though I've definitely noticed more definition, less of a belly and can even see the rough outline of abs for the first time in years! So I guess it's kind of working?
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6752 on: Yesterday at 02:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm
Anyone tried building muscle and trimming fat at the same time?

I've been trying to kill 2 birds with 1 stone but apparently it's quite hard/slow going. "Body recomposition" is the fancy term. Not because I particularly want to get JACKED but because I like doing exercise to supplement weight loss rather than just starving myself, and if I can get more toned in the process well wouldn't that be nice?

I've been sticking to my usual weight loss strategy of only eating between 12-8pm, 2 meals a day, cutting out booze and sugar etc but then also hitting the weights for an hour 5-6 days a week (also go for a 45 min walk/run every day). I try to get as much protein as possible on the days I'm at the gym. Despite being at or below maintenance calories the scales have barely moved in the 6-8 weeks I've been doing this, though I've definitely noticed more definition, less of a belly and can even see the rough outline of abs for the first time in years! So I guess it's kind of working?

In simple terms you cannot build muscle and lose fat at the same time. You can only build muscle in a calorie surplus and you can only lose fat in a calorie deficit. That being said, a caveat to this if you've never really been the gym before (or for a while), in which instance you'll get some "newbie gains" even in a deficit or at maintenance.

Those that successfully do body recomposition will either be new to working out, on PEDs, or doing small bulking and cutting cycles without realising.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:44:35 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6753 on: Yesterday at 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 21, 2024, 12:45:18 pm
yeah. weight is sensitive for most people. Would definitely take the "are you alright" track.. weight gain is just a symptom

I like my routine, it's plenty active, running til I feel sick is a hit like few other. But I do battle almost daily with the black dog, most of the time I manage to get out in spite of it, lucky me, but is sort of a going-into-automatic thing where you're just acting without overthinking it

Is tricky, not sure how to activate that in other people
But drawing awareness to it via compassion is probably how
It really annoyed me over the years when people went on about my weight

I put on two stone quickly after an injury once, once I got fit I lost a stone, someone who hadnt seen me in ages then bumped into me one day, first thing he says he is "jesus youve put the weight on havent you"

nice encouragement

Had a good go back over the years at a few, one fat lad I know went on at me for weeks, I eventually told him
"as if you can talk, you cant run the length of yourself without busting your knees, look at the state of you, if only your Mrs had boobs like you"

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6754 on: Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm
Anyone tried building muscle and trimming fat at the same time?

I've been trying to kill 2 birds with 1 stone but apparently it's quite hard/slow going. "Body recomposition" is the fancy term. Not because I particularly want to get JACKED but because I like doing exercise to supplement weight loss rather than just starving myself, and if I can get more toned in the process well wouldn't that be nice?

I've been sticking to my usual weight loss strategy of only eating between 12-8pm, 2 meals a day, cutting out booze and sugar etc but then also hitting the weights for an hour 5-6 days a week (also go for a 45 min walk/run every day). I try to get as much protein as possible on the days I'm at the gym. Despite being at or below maintenance calories the scales have barely moved in the 6-8 weeks I've been doing this, though I've definitely noticed more definition, less of a belly and can even see the rough outline of abs for the first time in years! So I guess it's kind of working?


If your plan is to do it at once - it likely won't work, not sure it's even possible.

You should set up bulk-cut phases and rotate through them. Basically gain muscle and weight at a set pace for 6 weeks, then lose weight and maintain muscle for 6 weeks or so. It's tricky, but it's really the only way to do recomposition. This way after several cycles you'll have more less same weight where you started but more muscle.

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6755 on: Today at 12:52:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:40:24 pm
In simple terms you cannot build muscle and lose fat at the same time. You can only build muscle in a calorie surplus and you can only lose fat in a calorie deficit. That being said, a caveat to this if you've never really been the gym before (or for a while), in which instance you'll get some "newbie gains" even in a deficit or at maintenance.

Those that successfully do body recomposition will either be new to working out, on PEDs, or doing small bulking and cutting cycles without realising.

Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm

If your plan is to do it at once - it likely won't work, not sure it's even possible.

You should set up bulk-cut phases and rotate through them. Basically gain muscle and weight at a set pace for 6 weeks, then lose weight and maintain muscle for 6 weeks or so. It's tricky, but it's really the only way to do recomposition. This way after several cycles you'll have more less same weight where you started but more muscle.

Fair enough, thanks both. Since fat loss is a higher priority for me, sounds like I need to look into cutting i.e trim fat while trying to just maintain as much muscle as possible?
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6756 on: Today at 02:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:52:32 pm
Fair enough, thanks both. Since fat loss is a higher priority for me, sounds like I need to look into cutting i.e trim fat while trying to just maintain as much muscle as possible?

Yep that's it. Work out how many calories you need to be eating daily to stay at your current weight, then eat 500 less than that. This should lead you to losing around 1lb a week - if you lose more than that then you can up the calories a bit, if you don't lose anything then you need to drop them further or increase your expenditure e.g. through cardio. Keep protein consumption high (at least 0.7g per lb) and work out as you would normally to help sustain your muscle mass.

Notwithstanding the above, just also note that weight loss isn't exactly linear and can fluctuate through a variety of factors including the type of food eaten, water consumption, stress, temperature and sleep. Sometimes the scales will go up even if you're in a deficit, but don't sweat it because it'll soon correct itself. You can somewhat negate this by ensuring you weigh yourself in similar circumstances each time, or what many people myself included do is weigh themselves everyday and then just use an average across the week to determine loss/gain.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:10:12 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6757 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
A very simple thing is any time you feel you are hungry have a pint of water.
