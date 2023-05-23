« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 436196 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,903
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6720 on: May 23, 2023, 10:59:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 23, 2023, 10:52:55 am
Yeah like I said in the short-term it's fine. I imagine your increased energy is just coming from eating healthier, so your nutritional breakdown will be a lot more balanced and your body wont be working as hard to filter out all the crap. There will come a point though where you start to feel depleted because you're not giving you body enough of what it needs.

Think of it like this:

- Eating 4,000 calories of shit every day - feel like crap.
- Eating 1,300 calories of good food every day - feel much better.
- Eating 2,500 calories of good food every day - feel even better.

Nice one mate, will do. I'm aiming to get to around 11 stone, I was 14 in January.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,831
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6721 on: May 23, 2023, 02:33:31 pm »
little over indulgence at lunch, soup knocked me over the calorie intake i wanted and everything was ready to eat by time I realized.

Ham, cheese and coleslaw with it although reduced fat cheese and fat and carb intake is low

did a 10k at lunch before that so thats nearly every calorie eaten burned off for today, just need to lower intake slightly
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,459
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6722 on: June 10, 2023, 07:49:20 am »
If anyone is struggling to shift the pounds I'd recommend getting a bike. Get out for an hour a day - you might think you haven't got that sort of time but loads of people waste time. If you can't do that go for 30 mins or every other day.
After the first week, don't go for an easy ride, push yourself.

I didn't need to lose weight but it fell off me.

I've been running for 30 mins every day for over 20 years and I've never lost the weight like I have since I starting getting out on the bike in April.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,831
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6723 on: June 10, 2023, 07:56:06 am »
19.4 in January. From.above last weigh in was 18.10.

18.2 this morning. After a heavyish weekend I wanted to work hard as I have a match this morning for charity.

Monday. Off work. So 10k run followed by a big weights session . Tuesday 10k. Wednesday weights. Thursday football.

I'll take it for now as April wasn't great between weddings, stag, neck probs, two heavy colds

Holidays end of July I'm targeting further weight loss. Have start using my fitness Pal again.

1000 calories for a combined breakfast lunch and snacks. Leaves about 1000 for dinner.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6724 on: June 10, 2023, 09:11:13 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 21, 2023, 10:28:06 am
This week so far has been another slow one. I tend to hit the point 6-8 weeks into a diet where I'm quite sick of it and usually I end up taking a few weeks off. I decided to power through this time since I'm not far off my end goal, however it seems pretty clear now that I'm in need of a refeed/cheat of some kind as I've been quite tired and thinking about food more recently. I thought the tiredness was a result of me increasing my squat weight in the gym but the lack of weight loss points more to my body just adapting to the diet over time.

I think I'm gonna aim to eat 3000+ calories a day over this weekend and then start again next week and see if I can get my numbers moving again. Kind of frustrating as I was hoping to be done a month from now, but trying to rush to the finish line rarely tends to end well when it comes to weight loss.

I ended up hitting a brick wall for about a month with this after losing 15 kg's previously. Part of it was just from burned out on weight loss and not being strict enough, and part of it looks like my macros weren't great when I was being strict. In the end I lowered my carb intake by about 20 grams per day and replaced them with 20 grams of protein, and I lowered my calorie intake from ~1700 to ~1600. The weight has started coming off again, lost about 1.7 kg's in a couple of weeks so hopefully I'm not far off losing the final 3.3 kg's of my weight goal.

I started all of this in mid-August last year so even though it has taken longer than I'd hoped, it'd be nice to hit my goal before then.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6725 on: June 10, 2023, 11:00:19 am »
On a mission from today to start getting some weight off as I'm the heaviest I've ever been, including 2 full term pregnancies.

Stopping smoking, menopause and not doing as much intense exercise have all contributed to the gains although I'm not planning on being as skinny as I was.  I think as you age you need some weight or you just look scrawny.

8kgs is the target to lose so not exactly loads.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,741
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6726 on: June 21, 2023, 11:02:02 am »
Seem to have cracked the 70s for good now and still trending down :) came in at 78.4kg this morning - the lowest I've weighed in 6 years. Down by 9.3kg since 15 April, so just a little over 9 weeks, and overall down by 19kg since being at my heaviest at the start of the first lockdown. I know BMI isn't really the best metric to use and is pretty insignificant in some ways, but my BMI was 30 (obese) at my heaviest and I'm now 24.1, which is back in the 'healthy' weight range for my height (60kg-81kg). Aiming to get to the low 70s and end up in the middle of the range and then put some muscle on over the next 6-12 months.

Still keeping my daily calories between 1,200 and 1,400 - not feeling much hunger to be honest and I'm still getting a takeaway every 2-3 weeks as a bit of a reward, but making sure to not go over my maintenance calories for the day that I do indulge in one so I don't demolish my deficit for the week (which I know I'm more than capable of doing!).
« Last Edit: June 21, 2023, 11:09:56 am by El Denzel Pepito »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6727 on: June 21, 2023, 12:58:19 pm »
I think BMI gets criticised because it doesn't really account for muscle mass, so a bodybuilder might register as obese despite barely having any fat. If you have an ordinary build it's a fine metric to use.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,831
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6728 on: June 21, 2023, 03:24:53 pm »
Undone a lot of work by going to a gig last wednesday plus a serious amount of booze over weekend.

I hauled myself out yesterday and today, my times were WAY down but I had a bit of a muscle pull yesterday and some discomfort in upper leg and groin which accounts for some of the drop off, the heat isnt helping.

Legs like lead right now, however im back to keeping track of stuff yesterday. only had about 1500 calories yesterday.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6729 on: June 21, 2023, 05:08:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 21, 2023, 03:24:53 pm
Undone a lot of work by going to a gig last wednesday plus a serious amount of booze over weekend.

I hauled myself out yesterday and today, my times were WAY down but I had a bit of a muscle pull yesterday and some discomfort in upper leg and groin which accounts for some of the drop off, the heat isnt helping.

Legs like lead right now, however im back to keeping track of stuff yesterday. only had about 1500 calories yesterday.

You can't undo that much work in one day or over one weekend. Even you consume 3,500 more than your maintenance it's only theoretically a weeks worth of dieting (and probably less).
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,831
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6730 on: June 21, 2023, 06:52:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 21, 2023, 05:08:05 pm
You can't undo that much work in one day or over one weekend. Even you consume 3,500 more than your maintenance it's only theoretically a weeks worth of dieting (and probably less).
yes but need to get it right again.

About 2000 calories today but did burn off 650.


Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6731 on: June 22, 2023, 09:01:57 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 21, 2023, 06:52:11 pm
yes but need to get it right again.

About 2000 calories today but did burn off 650.

Yeah I'm just saying you shouldn't beat yourself up over it. So many people have a bad day of dieting and think they've fucked it so spiral further out of control, when in reality one bad day will have no material affect on your weight/image.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,066
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6732 on: June 22, 2023, 09:06:13 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 21, 2023, 12:58:19 pm
I think BMI gets criticised because it doesn't really account for muscle mass, so a bodybuilder might register as obese despite barely having any fat. If you have an ordinary build it's a fine metric to use.

I put David Hayes stats in when he was at his peak, came back as obese. I bet my PT would come back as obese, he's 6ft ish and solid as a rock

I'm obese on it, which is fair as I have a fat belly.  :-\
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,831
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6733 on: June 22, 2023, 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 22, 2023, 09:01:57 am
Yeah I'm just saying you shouldn't beat yourself up over it. So many people have a bad day of dieting and think they've fucked it so spiral further out of control, when in reality one bad day will have no material affect on your weight/image.
was a few bad days  but yeah just about getting back in the saddle
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6734 on: July 1, 2023, 10:44:33 am »
2.1kgs down in 20 days which I'm dead chuffed at ☺️

Just cut out the crap of alcohol, crisps, biscuits etc not that I ate loads anyway but I've definitely been eating more than I used to.

Another 6 or 7 to go and I'll be a happy Debs again 💪
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,741
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6735 on: July 5, 2023, 01:43:52 pm »
Nice one Debs! Always motivating to see the number go down even if it's not always linear. Definitely keeps me going anyway.

Coming up to the end of my 12th week now. 10.9kg down and sitting at 76.8kg. Around 72kg is the initial aim before I re-assess, so less than 5kg to go which should be achievable within the next 6-7 weeks or so if I remain consistent.  I'll be going over the 12-week timeframe most dieticians recommend for any form of severe calorie restriction so going to be mindful of that too. However, still within touching distance! Have started to work out and lift weights again to preserve some muscle mass as I know a fair bit of the weight I've lost is muscle as my cut has been fairly aggressive.

Been guilty in the past of losing all the weight I wanted to and then immediately eating everything in sight which saw me balloon back up and more. So once I'm happy with where I'm at, I'll more than likely go into a 4-month maintenance phase by slowly upping my calories to 1,600 for the first month, 1,800 for the second month, and 2,000 calories for the third and fourth month. Want to make sure I'm consistent with lifting during that time too to give myself some more leeway and build some muscle up.

Thought the below may be useful for some as it's something I didn't consider after the last time I lost weight. Your body is primed to put on fat after a diet, so going straight into eating whatever you want is going to quickly undo your hard work. I know this first-hand after going from 82kg to 69kg and then all the way up to 97kg within the space of 3 years!

Quote
When you kill your body’s fat, it needs some time to get over the loss and accept its new, lower-fat state. While the mechanism is not clear, data suggests that your body establishes a set point weight that, for lack of a better description, it “likes” to maintain.  The good news is that this set point can be changed. The bad news is that it takes time and care to move this point.

It doesn’t end with the diet. To make fat loss a permanent change, a good maintenance phase is as important as the fat loss diet itself.

The changing of the set point actually occurs during the maintenance phase. So when the diet is over, diving back into Chinese buffet, pizza, ice cream extravaganza immediately will just send you right back to your body’s previous set point. You need to give your body some time to grieve over the lost fat and accept its new weight. This time is generally 8-12 weeks following a 12 week cut.  Over this period as you slowly increase food intake, your metabolism ramps back up, mental and physical fatigue begin to dissipate, and your body begins to establish a new set point at your lighter weight so that your food intake can increase and become more relaxed without weight gain.

https://rpstrength.com/the-importance-of-maintenance/
« Last Edit: July 5, 2023, 01:45:52 pm by El Denzel Pepito »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6736 on: July 5, 2023, 03:05:15 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on July  5, 2023, 01:43:52 pm

Very much linked to what you quoted, look up "reverse dieting". A similar method to prevent anyone piling on the lbs once the diet is finished.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6737 on: July 9, 2023, 08:37:05 am »
I know weight issues are about feeling comfortable as much as the numbers but is that ok even if the recommendation is saying your overweight?

My Fitbit is telling me my ideal weight is 48kgs which is pretty much what it was all through my life but I'm 63 now and although I loved being skinny when I was younger I feel I would look haggard if I went that low.

I'm aiming for around 55kgs which I feel is a good weight as I'll feel happier and my clothes will have something to hang on instead of covering a stick. 

I quite like my curves now 😂

What do our fitness folks think!  Go with the recommended or what I feel ok with?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6738 on: July 9, 2023, 09:06:14 am »
I dont give a single fuck any longer. My ideal weight should be around 81-82kg. But is that intended for 20 years olds or a 44 year old like me? I had that weight not a year ago and I felt weak and drained trying to maintain it. Only way to maintain it was to keep my calorie intake unreasonably low, like under 1500 calories. So I went about it a different way, eat more but work out even more. Replaced cardio workouts with weights, pretty much gained 6-7kg since, half of it muscle and never felt stronger or better. BMI says Im borderline obese, which tells you how fucked up those metrics are.

So yeah, how I feel means more. Am I mobile, do I have energy, am I having back pain issues and so on. At the moment I can easily do one hour heavy weight sessions every day of the week without any issues. Year ago, at my ideal weight, Id struggle to put together 15 minutes of intense cardio and 15 minutes of light weights three times a week.

I know which body I feel better in.
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6739 on: July 9, 2023, 10:44:24 am »
Not a 'fitness folk', but I agree that certain body types wouldn't fit a recommended weight. I'm 15st at the moment (lost 7lbs in just under 3 weeks) and aiming for 12 1/2 stone. My recommended is 11 1/2 and I reckon I'd look all sorts of wrong (my family are normally big built).

On the losing weight part, I find 4 things work for me. Small breakfast (about 2/3rds what I used eat), drink at least 2-3 litres water a day (and cut tea down a fair whack as a consequence of drinking water instead), don't eat after 8pm and track what you're eating.

The downside is that the last one is such a chore to do, so I usually end up binning that off (although managed to maintain it this time). Anyone tracking food any tips for making it easier or for keeping it going?
« Last Edit: July 9, 2023, 11:06:18 am by Wullie160975 »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6740 on: July 9, 2023, 11:23:58 am »
Anyone who has ever lifted weights for a sustained period of time should absolutely ignore BMI and similar metrics. It is useless for anyone with any sort of muscle.

Quote from: Wullie160975 on July  9, 2023, 10:44:24 am
Not a 'fitness folk', but I agree that certain body types wouldn't fit a recommended weight. I'm 15st at the moment (lost 7lbs in just under 3 weeks) and aiming for 12 1/2 stone. My recommended is 11 1/2 and I reckon I'd look all sorts of wrong (my family are normally big built).

On the losing weight part, I find 4 things work for me. Small breakfast (about 2/3rds what I used eat), drink at least 2-3 litres water a day (and cut tea down a fair whack as a consequence of drinking water instead), don't eat after 8pm and track what you're eating.

The downside is that the last one is such a chore to do, so I usually end up binning that off (although managed to maintain it this time). Anyone tracking food any tips for making it easier or for keeping it going?

So I'm the opposite to you really when I'm trying to lose weight and I consume the large majority of my calories as the last meal of the day, usually after 8pm as I wait for the kids to be asleep! Having a big meal to look forward to really helps me get through the morning and afternoon, mentally, whilst basically depriving myself. If I eat too much early on I can't not continue to eat later on.

Why do you not eat after 8pm currently? Your digestive system doesn't know what time it is - it handles food the same at 8am as it does at 8pm. It doesn't make a difference what time you eat your calories. Obviously this approach might work best for you, but I'm just wondering.

My only other tip is just not to deprive yourself of things you enjoy. You can fit absolutely anything into a diet, and ensuring you continue to eat your favourite foods can help you keep it going, whether that be chocolate or a fry up or whatever else.

Similarly don't be afraid to program in a cheat day if you do need to eat in excess every so often - again having something like this to look forward to can help you mentally get through the bad days when dieting. I tend to tell myself when I get to XX lbs I'll have a day of eating crap and then back to it. It's also then motivation.
« Last Edit: July 9, 2023, 11:29:29 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6741 on: July 9, 2023, 11:42:23 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  9, 2023, 11:23:58 am
Anyone who has ever lifted weights for a sustained period of time should absolutely ignore BMI and similar metrics. It is useless for anyone with any sort of muscle.

So I'm the opposite to you really when I'm trying to lose weight and I consume the large majority of my calories as the last meal of the day, usually after 8pm as I wait for the kids to be asleep! Having a big meal to look forward to really helps me get through the morning and afternoon, mentally, whilst basically depriving myself. If I eat too much early on I can't not continue to eat later on.

Why do you not eat after 8pm currently? Your digestive system doesn't know what time it is - it handles food the same at 8am as it does at 8pm. It doesn't make a difference what time you eat your calories. Obviously this approach might work best for you, but I'm just wondering.

My only other tip is just not to deprive yourself of things you enjoy. You can fit absolutely anything into a diet, and ensuring you continue to eat your favourite foods can help you keep it going, whether that be chocolate or a fry up or whatever else.

Similarly don't be afraid to program in a cheat day if you do need to eat in excess every so often - again having something like this to look forward to can help you mentally get through the bad days when dieting. I tend to tell myself when I get to XX lbs I'll have a day of eating crap and then back to it. It's also then motivation.

Because that's when I usually sit on the couch and watch TV and eat crap, so this helps me stop doing that :D. Also, it means I can kind of have a 12 hour fast (except maybe a cup of tea after 8pm) each day 8pm-8am, and then eat during the day.

I'm currently on a 5-week push, so trying to avoid bad days (which I'm finding easier because I have the deadline of 2 more weeks). I previously did 9 months of tracking food and lost around 2 stone (which I've since put most of it back on) and I was of the same mindset of it's OK to have bad days, shake it off and go again tomorrow rather than beating myself up about.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6742 on: July 9, 2023, 12:17:49 pm »
I'm the opposite in that I prefer to eat less for tea than during the day.  In fact if I was to try the fasting thing it would definitely be from 4pm to 8am.

I'm down exactly 3kgs in a month now by just cutting out snacks, alcohol and bread.

I used to do weights regularly about 40yrs ago and have always been very active so my core is still pretty good for my age but I do need to start working on my cardio.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,581
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6743 on: July 9, 2023, 12:42:44 pm »
Didn't drink for 6 months, 8-15 hours cardio a week, still fat, have lost no weight at all 🤣
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,394
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6744 on: July 9, 2023, 02:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July  9, 2023, 12:42:44 pm
Didn't drink for 6 months, 8-15 hours cardio a week, still fat, have lost no weight at all 🤣
Why do you think that is? That's surprising no?
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,581
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6745 on: July 9, 2023, 02:37:51 pm »
I fucking love biscuits! ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,394
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6746 on: July 9, 2023, 02:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July  9, 2023, 02:37:51 pm
I fucking love biscuits! ;D ;D ;D ;D
;D Had a biscuit today for first time in months. Jammy Dodger was great. Custard creams used to be quality as well but keep away from that.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,581
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6747 on: July 9, 2023, 02:58:20 pm »
Chocolate covered Hob Nobs are basically crack! They should come with a fucking warning label!
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6748 on: July 9, 2023, 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July  9, 2023, 02:58:20 pm
Chocolate covered Hob Nobs are basically crack! They should come with a fucking warning label!

I just took a break from my diet and bought a box of those Ikea oatmeal cookies that are two thin cookies stuck together with chocolate, absolutely destroyed them.

Shockingly, my progress has been a little slow this month. I lost just over another kilogram a couple of weeks back but then between work trips, injuries and a bunch of distractions (and cookies) I've largely just maintained the last few weeks. It's odd how the closer I get to a weight goal the harder I find it to stay motivated, you'd think being close to the finish line would really drive you on but if anything I seem to get complacent and stop. I'm traveling home in about a month and that falls on the date one year after I started my diet, so it'd be nice to lose the last 2 kg's before then and should be easily achievable if I stop fucking around.
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,748
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6749 on: Today at 02:46:51 am »
My training has been stopped altogether the last two and a bit weeks.

Went to the gym a couple of Thursdays ago and worked out, no issues, felt good. Went to bed absolutely fine. Woke up the next morning and my back was in bits, to the extent that I could barely move. That was the case for about a week, more or less stuck in bed, and then across the last week it's (very) slowly eased up to the point that I had maybe 80% movement back, albeit it still wasn't right and I still couldn't lift anything, nor run, jump, etc. I felt like it was moving in the right direction, at least. And then yesterday I've gone to Ikea (first mistake) and grabbed a few bits, nothing heavy, but it seems like the act of picking up a few pretty light boxes has absolutely done me in again, and here I am struggling to get out of bed once more.

Now, I've pulled my back a few times before, mostly at the gym, and every single time I've felt it go instantly and therefore knew what I'd done. On those occasions it took maybe a week to a week and a half of resting (no gym, no lifting, etc) and it corrected itself. This time just feels different, in that I genuinely don't know what I did, I certaintly didn't feel anything go, and it's been over two weeks now and I'm more or less where I started. To say that I'm frustrated would be an understatement, and it's all made worse by the fact that I'm due to fly to Nepal to do the Everest Base Camp Trek in less than 5 weeks now. I had a training plan all laid out and this has killed it dead. Where I should be ramping up distance and testing myself with back-to-back hikes, I'm laid in bed covered in Tiger Balm, chewing on Ibuprofen. Along with the worry of whether that lack of training is going to catch up with me on the trek, the overriding concern is whether I'm even going to get to a point where I'm fit enough to go.

A friend of mine recommended a physio/chiropractor that they'd used when suffering with back pain a while back, and I'm due to see him for an initial assessment tomorrow. I'm praying that he clarifies what the issue is here, and gives me some level of reassurrence around recovery steps and timeframe, because up to now I feel like what I'm doing currently isn't working.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:52:13 am by Grobbelrevell »
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 