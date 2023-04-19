My weight has ballooned since covid and because I now live by myself I find it too easy to buy takeaways. Add to the problem is I now work from home three days a week, I'm literally goosed walking any distance - an example was I had to walk from the bus stop on Dale Street to work on Old Hall Street. Pre-covid I wouldn't give it a second thought, now I have to stop and have a rest.
My knees are painful when climbing the stairs, I am falling asleep during the day, the only thing in my favour is I'm not pre-diabetic.
The problem I find is I love crisps and I love a pint, now because I live on my own most of socialising is done in pubs, which the next day when your hungover is a nightmare because you eat the worst types of foods hungover.
My docs gave me some tablets called Orlistat but I haven't taken them as I've heard horror stories where you shit your kecks with them. I work in an office (when not working from home), imagine that.