This week so far has been another slow one. I tend to hit the point 6-8 weeks into a diet where I'm quite sick of it and usually I end up taking a few weeks off. I decided to power through this time since I'm not far off my end goal, however it seems pretty clear now that I'm in need of a refeed/cheat of some kind as I've been quite tired and thinking about food more recently. I thought the tiredness was a result of me increasing my squat weight in the gym but the lack of weight loss points more to my body just adapting to the diet over time.



I think I'm gonna aim to eat 3000+ calories a day over this weekend and then start again next week and see if I can get my numbers moving again. Kind of frustrating as I was hoping to be done a month from now, but trying to rush to the finish line rarely tends to end well when it comes to weight loss.