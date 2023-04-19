« previous next »
No but it makes you fatter than semi skimmed coke ;D

Agreed!
Have enough of it and you can barely tell the difference taste wise, especially if you get flavoured.

Not saying Coke Zero is good for you, but it's infinitely better than full fat Coke, especially from a weight loss perspective. There are 139 calories in a can of Coke. 
Thanks mate I'll give it a go.
Sick of being the weight I am and I struggle to find time to exercise. Fella at work has lost 4 stone doing intermittent fasting and eating a carnevore diet. I can't follow a diet like that, but can do an 18:6 so started doing that today - lets see how this goes. Crete in 5 weeks, so need to get about a stone off if I can by then.
My weight has ballooned since covid and because I now live by myself I find it too easy to buy takeaways. Add to the problem is I now work from home three days a week, I'm literally goosed walking any distance - an example was I had to walk from the bus stop on Dale Street to work on Old Hall Street. Pre-covid I wouldn't give it a second thought, now I have to stop and have a rest.

My knees are painful when climbing the stairs, I am falling asleep during the day, the only thing in my favour is I'm not pre-diabetic.

The problem I find is I love crisps and I love a pint, now because I live on my own most of socialising is done in pubs, which the next day when your hungover is a nightmare because you eat the worst types of foods hungover.

My docs gave me some tablets called Orlistat but I haven't taken them as I've heard horror stories where you shit your kecks with them. I work in an office (when not working from home), imagine that.
This week so far has been another slow one. I tend to hit the point 6-8 weeks into a diet where I'm quite sick of it and usually I end up taking a few weeks off. I decided to power through this time since I'm not far off my end goal, however it seems pretty clear now that I'm in need of a refeed/cheat of some kind as I've been quite tired and thinking about food more recently. I thought the tiredness was a result of me increasing my squat weight in the gym but the lack of weight loss points more to my body just adapting to the diet over time.

I think I'm gonna aim to eat 3000+ calories a day over this weekend and then start again next week and see if I can get my numbers moving again. Kind of frustrating as I was hoping to be done a month from now, but trying to rush to the finish line rarely tends to end well when it comes to weight loss.
On a health kick - 2200 calories per day (certain amount of protein etc to balance it out). Gym 3/4 times a week. 12000+ steps a day.
Few weeks into this. Weight isn't changing much still around 80kg. Is that bad? Can't feel a difference in my body shape even if it's not as visible in photos yet.
