Just fucking fuck off
seriously what is the fucking point
last week, two weights sessions, football and two runs
this week, weights, two 8.5k runs where i absolutely emptied the tank, football last night
cut out bread, cut down booze, cut out crisps and chocolate
felt a change in body shape, have absolutely busted my hole every work out to the point where i had to take painkillers for my back last night
weigh in this morning, two pounds heavier
any other person would be a stone lighter but no
If I fucking starved for a month and ran 10k every day with 8 jumpers on id probably put on a stone
pissed me off no end