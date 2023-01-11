Tried to ramp up training since christmas, between a chest infection and all that i was probably getting out once a week.



Weight has been really shite for about 6 years now



Diet since christmas shite, I turned 40 recently so had a few nights out.



Anyway I rejoined a gym so I could use weights, diet still shite so stopping drinking mid week, cutting down on it weekends, more weights, more cardio and a better diet.



3 days this week i have avoided chocolate and am using muscles (I use the word loosely) I havent in years so already a difference.



Just trying to avoid snacks and replace them with fruit etc, also trying to cut down on bread, any time I ever lost a good amount of weight was by cutting that out. One slice a day limit



I was looking through an app my gym set up and there are some really brilliant exercises I can do at home for pretty much any part of the body.



Given I can still run 10k and now train a few days a week but cant see a weight difference its clear I am just eating shite.



Few small changes should help



