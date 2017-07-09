« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 389842 times)

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6560 on: January 13, 2022, 08:52:19 am »
Dropped from 112kg to 95kg by cutting out booze on weeknights and no longer eating breakfast, still losing just under a kilo a week if I stick to it, although it's slowing down. Not really sure what my target weight is, I'll let the mirror be the judge of that but I reckon about 85kg (I'm 6'3"). Booze was definitely my problem.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,758
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6561 on: January 13, 2022, 08:54:01 am »
Im off the booze at the moment, trying to only eat between 12-8 and broadly sticking to it.

Havent had time to do any exercise this week though which probably hasnt helped.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
  • Never Forget
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6562 on: January 13, 2022, 09:08:18 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 11, 2022, 08:29:20 pm

Will be drinking though.

Will have to re-think that

drank way too much last night meaning feeling a little hung over this morning. The only way to get jump started for a hard work day is a 3 egg cheese omelet topped off with a can of baked beans

realising its hard to be consistent if you have drinks from time to time
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6563 on: January 13, 2022, 09:56:36 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 13, 2022, 09:08:18 am
Will have to re-think that

drank way too much last night meaning feeling a little hung over this morning. The only way to get jump started for a hard work day is a 3 egg cheese omelet topped off with a can of baked beans

realising its hard to be consistent if you have drinks from time to time

Not only does drinking impact on the rest of your diet, but work out how many calories you actually consumed in alcohol last night - if it was enough to make you hungover I guess it was fair few.

There are over 200 calories in your average pint. That's anywhere between 5-10% of your daily allowance. In one drink. Without any nutritional value.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
  • Never Forget
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6564 on: January 13, 2022, 10:47:18 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 13, 2022, 09:56:36 am
Not only does drinking impact on the rest of your diet, but work out how many calories you actually consumed in alcohol last night - if it was enough to make you hungover I guess it was fair few.

There are over 200 calories in your average pint. That's anywhere between 5-10% of your daily allowance. In one drink. Without any nutritional value.

thanks. Just looked it up

basically about three vodkas - about 200 calories
three glasses of wine - 400 calories

sheesh - 600 pointless calories

yep, I see your point. Thanks.

Also a bit worn out this morning so not really wanting to exercise either
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,662
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6565 on: January 14, 2022, 10:58:00 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on January 12, 2022, 01:19:13 am
Weighed myself on Jan 4th this year and was at 83.2kg.

81.2kg this morning. It's a start. Nice to see the effort so far having an impact.

Got out and did about 13,000 steps today. Ended up with a kebab for lunch while we were out which wasn't ideal, but I've factored it into my calorie allowance for the day and made it (just about) fit.

Had a go on the skipping rope a couple of days ago as well. Only 20 minutes, but my calves were fucked this morning. If ever there was a sign that I've been getting lazy it's the body reacting like that.

Anyway, we go again tomorrow.
« Last Edit: January 14, 2022, 12:50:10 pm by Grobbelrevell »
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
  • Never Forget
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6566 on: January 14, 2022, 05:07:43 pm »
Anyone recommend a calorie counter app

Just downloaded one that seemed free. Then find out its $40 a year subscription
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,662
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6567 on: January 15, 2022, 10:52:05 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 14, 2022, 05:07:43 pm
Anyone recommend a calorie counter app

Just downloaded one that seemed free. Then find out its $40 a year subscription

MyFitnessPal is the obvious answer. The only one I've used as well, to be honest.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,938
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6568 on: January 15, 2022, 11:21:22 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 14, 2022, 05:07:43 pm
Anyone recommend a calorie counter app

Just downloaded one that seemed free. Then find out its $40 a year subscription

Another vote for myfitnesspal. It's American, so you'll get cups, oz's and what the fuck Zucchinis are ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,938
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6569 on: January 15, 2022, 11:25:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  9, 2022, 04:21:32 pm
Went from 16st 1lb to 16st 13lbs ;D

Been on the South Beach phase one since last Tuesday, low carb and eating chicken, fish and loads of salad and green veg, back down to 16st 3lbs and feeling so much better and oddly sleeping better, aiming for 14st 7lb by about May/June time.

Down to 16st exactly today, so well happy with that. Also walked 55 miles so far this month, roughly 4 miles a day we are doing.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,088
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6570 on: January 15, 2022, 11:30:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2022, 11:21:22 am
Another vote for myfitnesspal. It's American, so you'll get cups, oz's and what the fuck Zucchinis are ;)

Seconded (or thirded!). Its got a barcode scanner too so you dont have to search for the food item or enter the calories manually
Logged
Believer

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,277
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6571 on: January 15, 2022, 11:44:24 am »
I use Lifesum with premium sub. Its very good, also has a barcode scanner and comes with diet plans, weight loss tracking and goals and recommendations based on intake levels and food type. You can connect it with activity tracking apps also.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6572 on: January 15, 2022, 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on January 14, 2022, 10:58:00 am
81.2kg this morning. It's a start. Nice to see the effort so far having an impact.

Got out and did about 13,000 steps today. Ended up with a kebab for lunch while we were out which wasn't ideal, but I've factored it into my calorie allowance for the day and made it (just about) fit.

Had a go on the skipping rope a couple of days ago as well. Only 20 minutes, but my calves were fucked this morning. If ever there was a sign that I've been getting lazy it's the body reacting like that.

Anyway, we go again tomorrow.

Bought a 1 lb. jump rope for Christmas, first time I used it, 10 sets of 20 with 1 min rest, not at all heavy work load, calves were sore for more than a week after. But because you have so much calf musculature from when you were younger and more active, they snap back into shape well after subsequent workouts.

Loving the 1 lb. rope, really brings  the back and shoulders into things, highly recommend using one of them if you continue rope jumping...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6573 on: January 29, 2022, 05:16:44 pm »
Right I've gone and got myself a personal trainer.

I need the discipline. I know how to work out, I know what foods are good and bad, I know that pure "weight loss" is all about CICO but I just don't have the discipline. Working at my desk all day, log off at 6-7 and I can't be fucked exercising so I plonk in front of the telly or games console. Some days I don't even do 1000 steps. I just live in front of screens.

So I've signed up to a(nother) nice gym, Nuffied this time, and I've hired a PT. One session a week.

So far its the end of the first month and I've not really lost any timber, but I've not sorted the diet out. Too many nights out in the calendar and when I go out, its lager and a takeway.

But I do find myself enjoying the gym more and his workouts kill me. Hopefully there'll be a tipping point and I'll start to see a difference soon.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6574 on: January 30, 2022, 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Jake on January 29, 2022, 05:16:44 pm
Right I've gone and got myself a personal trainer.

I need the discipline. I know how to work out, I know what foods are good and bad, I know that pure "weight loss" is all about CICO but I just don't have the discipline. Working at my desk all day, log off at 6-7 and I can't be fucked exercising so I plonk in front of the telly or games console. Some days I don't even do 1000 steps. I just live in front of screens.

So I've signed up to a(nother) nice gym, Nuffied this time, and I've hired a PT. One session a week.

So far its the end of the first month and I've not really lost any timber, but I've not sorted the diet out. Too many nights out in the calendar and when I go out, its lager and a takeway.

But I do find myself enjoying the gym more and his workouts kill me. Hopefully there'll be a tipping point and I'll start to see a difference soon.

Have you tried working out before work? Obviously not for everyone, but it helps get it out the way, is one thing less to worry about, and can give you a good "pick me up".
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6575 on: January 30, 2022, 07:42:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 30, 2022, 07:40:02 pm
Have you tried working out before work? Obviously not for everyone, but it helps get it out the way, is one thing less to worry about, and can give you a good "pick me up".

Yeah I've been a member of about 10 gyms in the past 13 years ;D I sign up, go for a month or two, something happens to get me out of my rhythm and I never get back into it.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6576 on: January 30, 2022, 10:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Jake on January 30, 2022, 07:42:39 pm
Yeah I've been a member of about 10 gyms in the past 13 years ;D I sign up, go for a month or two, something happens to get me out of my rhythm and I never get back into it.

Think Cush was referring specifically to the particular time of day being a way of breaking your track record of broken rhythms...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6577 on: January 31, 2022, 04:06:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 30, 2022, 07:40:02 pm
Have you tried working out before work? Obviously not for everyone, but it helps get it out the way, is one thing less to worry about, and can give you a good "pick me up".

Oh sorry mate I totally misread this. I thought you were just asking if I've worked out before, missed the word "work".

I'm really really not a morning person. Can't think of owt worse. I'd much rather go when it is late and have a late night.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6578 on: January 31, 2022, 04:07:00 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 30, 2022, 10:28:51 pm
Think Cush was referring specifically to the particular time of day being a way of breaking your track record of broken rhythms...

Yeah maybe I should work out my eyes too ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6579 on: January 31, 2022, 06:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Jake on January 31, 2022, 04:07:00 pm
Yeah maybe I should work out my eyes too ;D

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,758
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6580 on: March 15, 2022, 01:04:43 pm »
Hows everyone doing?

Ive just started My Fitness Pal again for the first time in years. Might as well try and be more accountable with what I eat. Quick question - its tracking my steps automatically so deducts a few calories there. Does that mean I dont need to log it as exercise as well?

What about when I go for runs? Presumably Ill burn a lot more there so do you log runs separately? Dont want to double count anything!
Logged

Offline mattybeard

  • Chicken Fondler. Group hug? Anyone?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 02:07:45 pm »
I'm jumping in here for accountability too, best thing I can do is be transparent I think.

I've started using NutraCheck, it's paid for but it's working so far for me and it's really made me re-assess the way I look at food and meals. What I thought was a healthy meal 6 months ago really wasn't. One thing I was shocked at was cereal - particularly those ones you think (or I thought) may be a little bit healthier.

4 weeks in, 13 lb's down - 87lbs to go.
Logged

Offline mattybeard

  • Chicken Fondler. Group hug? Anyone?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 15, 2022, 01:04:43 pm
Hows everyone doing?

Ive just started My Fitness Pal again for the first time in years. Might as well try and be more accountable with what I eat. Quick question - its tracking my steps automatically so deducts a few calories there. Does that mean I dont need to log it as exercise as well?

What about when I go for runs? Presumably Ill burn a lot more there so do you log runs separately? Dont want to double count anything!

I think that depends on the *thing* tracking the steps.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,916
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm »

My mother called me fat the other day. On Mother`s Day. Perhaps she thought she had a free hit? It was rather annoying as she is a wee round ball at this stage in her life, but she often does it, commenting on friends: "oh i saw your pal the other day, he`s fair put the pounds on". Obviously projecting.

I`m 5`7" and 11 stone. When i stood up she said "oh your jumper must just have runkled up".
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,960
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 02:34:25 pm »
Joined a new gym at the weekend and went for the first time yesterday (left our previous one about a year ago). Was about 16 stone when we went last, walked past the scales yesterday and thought I'd jump on....18 fucking stone

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,422
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
Quote from: mattybeard on Today at 02:07:45 pm
I'm jumping in here for accountability too, best thing I can do is be transparent I think.

I've started using NutraCheck, it's paid for but it's working so far for me and it's really made me re-assess the way I look at food and meals. What I thought was a healthy meal 6 months ago really wasn't. One thing I was shocked at was cereal - particularly those ones you think (or I thought) may be a little bit healthier.

4 weeks in, 13 lb's down - 87lbs to go.
are you trying to lose a total of 100 lbs?

No, not here to make fun, just surprised and more to the point, best of luck.

a good loss so far
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 10:41:13 pm »
Aye I'm back on myfitnesspal too, had a real moment the other day.

Found a calendar I got a fair few years ago now that tracks your weight and exercise etc. I got it as I was 189lbs and wanted to get in shape.

Well as a 219lb man now, I was absolutely fucking devastated.

Two days in, a few thousand more to go.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 