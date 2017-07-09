Right I've gone and got myself a personal trainer.



I need the discipline. I know how to work out, I know what foods are good and bad, I know that pure "weight loss" is all about CICO but I just don't have the discipline. Working at my desk all day, log off at 6-7 and I can't be fucked exercising so I plonk in front of the telly or games console. Some days I don't even do 1000 steps. I just live in front of screens.



So I've signed up to a(nother) nice gym, Nuffied this time, and I've hired a PT. One session a week.



So far its the end of the first month and I've not really lost any timber, but I've not sorted the diet out. Too many nights out in the calendar and when I go out, its lager and a takeway.



But I do find myself enjoying the gym more and his workouts kill me. Hopefully there'll be a tipping point and I'll start to see a difference soon.