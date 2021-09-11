« previous next »
Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone  (Read 380660 times)

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6520 on: September 11, 2021, 11:35:58 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on September  3, 2021, 01:16:24 pm
I'm the same, was drinking far too much on a regular basis and then feeling hungover the next day. Which then just means a huge appetite, craving for carbs and no energy for exercise. Put on far too much over the last 2 years following this pattern. Since July I've lost 10kg mainly by cutting out booze on weeknights and reducing it on the weekend, which has the knock-on effect of eating less, eating better and exercising more. Still got a long way to go though, aiming to shed another 15kg.

As someone who liked a drink, I found that knocking it on the head had a massive effect on my health. The weight just dropped off and I felt motivated to exercise more as well. Within two months of stopping drinking, and improving my diet, I was starting to get back the body I had 15 years ago.

A couple of weeks ago a friend got onboard with my diet plan, no booze, no snacks, a salad for lunch and eat what you want for dinner. He's dropped three kilos already. It's going to get competitive :D.

 
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6521 on: September 11, 2021, 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 10, 2021, 02:07:29 pm
Your weight can actually increase after heavy exercise, as your muscles can inflame and store exercise water/fluid. This will get flushed out over the next 24-48 hours and your weight will drop down to a "normal" level. This is one of the reasons why its key to try and weigh-in each week under as much of the same circumstances as possible.

So I will generally weigh myself every day as it fascinates me. This is just an example week from the last time I was cutting:

Monday - 196.2
Tuesday - 195.8
Wednesday - 195.8
Thursday - 197.6
Friday - 196.6
Saturday - 195.3
Sunday - 195.0

Ate the same amount of calories each day and ended up losing over a lb, but if I didn't know better I would have been gutted on Thursday. In reality, I probably just went on a run on the Wednesday, or maybe had all my calories before bed, or even just went a day without having a shit!
I'm in the weigh every day camp. I have my morning piss (it makes a difference, but if you follow the same routine every day it doesn't matter) and weigh myself whilst the kettle boils. At the start the weight loss, aiming to be lighter every day was a massive motivation. Now I'm exercising, and gaining muscle, a bit less so. Also I'm a bit of a maths nerd and compiling tables and plotting graphs is sort of fun :D.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6522 on: September 11, 2021, 09:31:03 pm »
Whats annoying is im.off booze pretty much 3 weeks but God I'm so bored tonight
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6523 on: September 20, 2021, 04:16:59 am »
I don't know if its been posted before but I have been using a website called Stickk for some extra motivation and accountability.  Its been working well. So far I have lost about 20lbs in 3 months.

It allows you to bet some money on you achieving your weekly weight loss or exercise goals. If you fail, your money gets transferred to a charity of your choice, or you can pick a charity you despise or you can just make an agreement with friend.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6524 on: October 8, 2021, 02:38:06 pm »
Talk about motivation.

My sister in law was well overweight and very unfit about 5 years ago. She did slimming world to get her to a decent weight and then started to run. 6th Oct 2018 she did a charity 5k to raise some money for Macmillan. Last Sunday she did the London marathon in 5hrs 17 mins, raising money for teenage cancer trust.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6525 on: October 8, 2021, 03:53:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2021, 02:38:06 pm
Talk about motivation.

My sister in law was well overweight and very unfit about 5 years ago. She did slimming world to get her to a decent weight and then started to run. 6th Oct 2018 she did a charity 5k to raise some money for Macmillan. Last Sunday she did the London marathon in 5hrs 17 mins, raising money for teenage cancer trust.

Would work equally well in the "Small Things that Annoy" thread...
Weight Loss
« Reply #6526 on: November 7, 2021, 08:31:23 am »
Quite surprised that there isnt a thread on this already, apologies if Ive missed one and if I have Id be grateful if someone could merge for me.

I am in the process of trying to lose weight for my wedding which is in 11 months time. Ive always been a bit of an all or nothing person which has resulted in me getting my weight down to really good, fit levels (combined with lots of exercise and kick boxing) but the minute I fall off that wagon I find it hard to even maintain any kind of sensible routine (which is what happened when I started uni in 2015) and as a result Im now at around 19 stone - that isnt as bad as it sounds as Im a big guy anyway so my target weight is probably around 14 stone, but nevertheless, its a significant amount which needs to be lost.

Anyway, I thought it may be useful for some who are doing similar as there no doubt will be some who are, to keep a track of it on a thread or for a bit of moral support or whatever as it can be a trying process, particularly if youre the type (as I am) to do weekly weigh ins which can sometimes show little to no movement (or even an increase in weight) due to things like fluid retention which even though all logic will tell you that you havent actually gained fat it can nevertheless be disheartening. I guess it is also a fairly pertinent time for people to think about long term weight loss plans with the summer being 7 months or so away so plenty of time to make some really significant progress in time for that.

As to the actual mode of the weight loss, Ive always believed a gradual lifestyle change is the only maintainable way of doing it (as even though I have lost weight only to regain it I have kept the weight off for years prior to doing so), and Ill therefore be adopting a calorie controlled approach with a calorie deficient, intense gym work outs 2-3 times a week focussing on compound movements and interval training and religiously keeping track of what I eat (as I know if I dont do that Ill fall into old habits). If anyone does have anything to add to that then be my guest, it may also be helpful for any decent recipes which are calory counted(ish) as Im sure Im not alone on finding tasty food a struggle with weight loss and after a while there can often be ravings for higher calorie foods which can be helped somewhat hy having a good set of recipes to follow which you enjoy and you know arent any higher in calories than you would like them to be.

Thanks and all contributions welcome, even if its to call me a fat c*nt. ;)
Re: Weight Loss
« Reply #6527 on: November 7, 2021, 08:32:34 am »
Of course there is, it's called the fat bastard's thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273443.0

 ;D
Re: Weight Loss
« Reply #6528 on: November 7, 2021, 08:33:50 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  7, 2021, 08:32:34 am
Of course there is: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273443.0

Thanks! That explains why it didnt come up in my search though having seen the thread title! ;D
Re: Weight Loss
« Reply #6529 on: November 7, 2021, 08:35:46 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  7, 2021, 08:33:50 am
Thanks! That explains why it didnt come up in my search though having seen the thread title! ;D

;D Just realised the link didn't come with the thread title, so edited.

Good luck!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6530 on: November 8, 2021, 01:01:10 pm »
@jm, i was in same boat as you a few years back

11 months before my wedding i stepped up dieting a notch. was a similar weight to you.

so here is what i did

Monday,weights in the afternoon. Had 10 different weight exercises i went through, combination of shoulders, legs and arms

tuesday, spin class, 30 mins

wednesday, football 45-60 mins (Shorter at times due to people being late)

Thursday, weights in afternoon like monday, but I also did a big long run in evening, was a member of two gyms at time, as i used to weigh myself on a friday morning, as the weight came off i got fitter and was able to train twice on thursdays

friday, another run.

saturday, depending on week would be another football session

sunday, day off, though the odd time there was a bit of golf. Didnt do the football every saturday.


diet wise monday to friday was the time to be healthy

monday, 620am Cereal or porridge, or maybe some eggs
8am yoghurt/actimel
10am see 8am
12pm, fruit/porridge/yoghurt
2pm salad lunch
6pm whatever for dinner

weekend I usually had a blow out, few drinks and a takeaway

September 2014, weighed 18 stone 9, be end of month 17 stone 6
end of october 16 stone 12
start of december 16 stone 3

Obviously a bit of a blow out at times between stags, christmas, birthdays, other weddings etc

got down to 15 stone 12 but definitely a huge huge improvement. felt strong as an ox and could run through walls.

Usually used my fitness pal to track food, you can scan barcodes on products etc.

With your mind put to it you can achieve anything
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6531 on: November 23, 2021, 06:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September  1, 2021, 11:59:50 am
My initial (I thought very ambitious) goal in late April was to drop from 88-89kg to close to 80. I havent been below 80 for well over a decade. But it seems I struck a good vein with this regime that comes easily and leaves me feeling healthy and energised. Possibly a bit too good in fact. Im now at around 73-4kg and will deinitely look to hit the gym again asap and reclaim a few kg in muscles. Still at around 1300-1400 calories a day, just fresh produce, meat and nuts. No dairy, sugar, processed foods, drinks or pasta/bread/rice.

wow

hats pretty amazing but given your diet change it would make sense. that is a really big chance to simple carbs we tend to live by otherwise

impressive
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6532 on: November 29, 2021, 02:17:32 pm »
Got to go see the nurse tomorrow, I did my blood pressure yesterday and it is a bit high, so need to get that looked at properly. Going to have to take the diet seriously now
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6533 on: December 28, 2021, 11:43:54 am »
JM55, I doubt any of us who post in this thread would call you a fat c*nt, mainly because it might be a bit close to home ;D

This summer I lost 20 kg in three months by following the lazy bastards diet (I might have to patent this ;))
  • Cut out the booze. Forget the calorie control, if you drink knock it on the head and prepare to be amazed.
  • Cut out the snacks. Once you do it after a couple of days you wont be craving.
  • Replace one meal a day with a basic £1 from Tesco salad
  • Just do basic exercise. I got my 10,000 steps a day in and a then added some light weights (I left some dumbbells at the bottom of the stairs and made myself do a few lifts etc every time I went for a piss :)
  • If this starts working for you there are loads of phone aps that can really help with weight loss, and then fitness. I use some by Leap fitness.

Will this work for everyone? Probably not, but it really worked for me. The simple answer is reduce calories and increase burn. I chose to do it the lazy way and it worked.

 Good luck.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6534 on: December 28, 2021, 06:43:47 pm »
So how fat did we all get over Xmas?
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6535 on: December 28, 2021, 06:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Jake on December 28, 2021, 06:43:47 pm
So how fat did we all get over Xmas?

Some of us are still going!  :D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6536 on: January 7, 2022, 11:27:32 am »
No excuses. Since I did a half marathon in September Ive done fuck all, and had the usual Christmas eating and drinking to excess. Im the heaviest I think Ive ever been.

Time to shame myself into action in here, eat better and exercise more. Feel free to abuse me, I need a kick up the arse.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6537 on: January 7, 2022, 11:37:10 am »
Late September I hit the lowest point at around 70.5 kg and to be honest I was not happy with my energy levels and I looked drained. Ive raised my calorie intake to a normal maintain levels of about 2000 and ate more fat and some sugar. Now Im at about 75 and it feels optimal. Just need to hit the gym again and it should be great.

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6538 on: January 9, 2022, 11:23:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  7, 2022, 11:27:32 am
No excuses. Since I did a half marathon in September Ive done fuck all, and had the usual Christmas eating and drinking to excess. Im the heaviest I think Ive ever been.

Time to shame myself into action in here, eat better and exercise more. Feel free to abuse me, I need a kick up the arse.
Hit 91kg, my all time highest too. fat bastards
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6539 on: January 9, 2022, 04:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Jake on December 28, 2021, 06:43:47 pm
So how fat did we all get over Xmas?

Went from 16st 1lb to 16st 13lbs ;D

Been on the South Beach phase one since last Tuesday, low carb and eating chicken, fish and loads of salad and green veg, back down to 16st 3lbs and feeling so much better and oddly sleeping better, aiming for 14st 7lb by about May/June time.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6540 on: January 9, 2022, 10:42:32 pm »
Yep back up to 209lbs. I'm only 5 foot 8. Carry it entirely on my gut too.

Signed up to a personal trainer, hopefully spunking some cash will motivate me.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6541 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 am »
Quote from: Jake on January  9, 2022, 10:42:32 pm
Yep back up to 209lbs. I'm only 5 foot 8. Carry it entirely on my gut too.

Signed up to a personal trainer, hopefully spunking some cash will motivate me.
Belly fat is a tough one to lose.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6542 on: Yesterday at 09:47:25 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:33:22 am
Belly fat is a tough one to lose.

What are the best options?

I always think one of those thinks they use at the kebab shop to trim the big elephants leg meat would help but theres probably less painful but more time consuming ways to do it.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6543 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:47:25 am
What are the best options?

I always think one of those thinks they use at the kebab shop to trim the big elephants leg meat would help but theres probably less painful but more time consuming ways to do it.
That'd definitely be the easiest way.

I lose weight & tone up but don't lose as much "timber" from gut than I should.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6544 on: Yesterday at 01:45:00 pm »
havent done anything since 21st december

As mentioned in other thread the next day i tested positive for covid

sat in a room doing absolutely nothing for days. i actually lost about 9 pounds

all back on and more im sure as not the right way to lose it

Hoping to get back running this week

Three weddings this year, My suit should still be ok but I do need a new suit as 2 of the weddings are three days apart
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6545 on: Yesterday at 08:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:47:25 am
What are the best options?

I always think one of those thinks they use at the kebab shop to trim the big elephants leg meat would help but theres probably less painful but more time consuming ways to do it.

I'm doing the South Beach diet, low carbs for 2 weeks and then reintrdouce brown bread, brown rice, cut out the white stuff. Worked for me in 2006, lost 4 stone and dropped to a 36 inch waist from about a 46
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6546 on: Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:28:23 pm
I'm doing the South Beach diet, low carbs for 2 weeks and then reintrdouce brown bread, brown rice, cut out the white stuff. Worked for me in 2006, lost 4 stone and dropped to a 36 inch waist from about a 46

Im not asking because its you, but did it make you grumpy? :D

And could you concentrate at work? Always feel like hard work for me!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6547 on: Yesterday at 08:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm
Im not asking because its you, but did it make you grumpy? :D

And could you concentrate at work? Always feel like hard work for me!

Cutting out caffeine gave me bad headaches, so I got that out of the way the other week, but other than that I think I was OK. I was seeing a nympho at the time and Liverpool were playing well though, so life was pretty good ;D
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6548 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:08:32 am
That'd definitely be the easiest way.

I lose weight & tone up but don't lose as much "timber" from gut than I should.

Just genetics that is. Everyone is different in terms of where fat stores and where it comes off first/last. Stomach and lower back (love handles) are the most common stubborn areas for males. It's why you can find some people with 15% body fat and visible abs whilst others can go as low as 8% and still struggle to show definition.

It'll come off eventually though if you keep plugging away. And once it starts the rest can go quite quickly.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6549 on: Today at 11:49:18 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Just genetics that is. Everyone is different in terms of where fat stores and where it comes off first/last. Stomach and lower back (love handles) are the most common stubborn areas for males. It's why you can find some people with 15% body fat and visible abs whilst others can go as low as 8% and still struggle to show definition.

It'll come off eventually though if you keep plugging away. And once it starts the rest can go quite quickly.
Hopefully as it seems to be that final bit with the fat loss that needs addressing & I'd be happy being in the 11 stone area.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6550 on: Today at 11:52:53 am »
I found no way to lose belly fat other than significantly raising the overal muscle mass. Nothing else ever worked from age of 30 onward. You can drop down to almost underweight levels and still have some belly left, or have 10+ kg more, but with more muscles and no visible belly. It's just the way it is.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 03:31:23 pm »
Random question. Does anyone here use one of those pull up bars that attached to a door frame? Looking to get one but want a decent, reliable one.
