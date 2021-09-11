Quite surprised that there isnt a thread on this already, apologies if Ive missed one and if I have Id be grateful if someone could merge for me.I am in the process of trying to lose weight for my wedding which is in 11 months time. Ive always been a bit of an all or nothing person which has resulted in me getting my weight down to really good, fit levels (combined with lots of exercise and kick boxing) but the minute I fall off that wagon I find it hard to even maintain any kind of sensible routine (which is what happened when I started uni in 2015) and as a result Im now at around 19 stone - that isnt as bad as it sounds as Im a big guy anyway so my target weight is probably around 14 stone, but nevertheless, its a significant amount which needs to be lost.Anyway, I thought it may be useful for some who are doing similar as there no doubt will be some who are, to keep a track of it on a thread or for a bit of moral support or whatever as it can be a trying process, particularly if youre the type (as I am) to do weekly weigh ins which can sometimes show little to no movement (or even an increase in weight) due to things like fluid retention which even though all logic will tell you that you havent actually gained fat it can nevertheless be disheartening. I guess it is also a fairly pertinent time for people to think about long term weight loss plans with the summer being 7 months or so away so plenty of time to make some really significant progress in time for that.As to the actual mode of the weight loss, Ive always believed a gradual lifestyle change is the only maintainable way of doing it (as even though I have lost weight only to regain it I have kept the weight off for years prior to doing so), and Ill therefore be adopting a calorie controlled approach with a calorie deficient, intense gym work outs 2-3 times a week focussing on compound movements and interval training and religiously keeping track of what I eat (as I know if I dont do that Ill fall into old habits). If anyone does have anything to add to that then be my guest, it may also be helpful for any decent recipes which are calory counted(ish) as Im sure Im not alone on finding tasty food a struggle with weight loss and after a while there can often be ravings for higher calorie foods which can be helped somewhat hy having a good set of recipes to follow which you enjoy and you know arent any higher in calories than you would like them to be.Thanks and all contributions welcome, even if its to call me a fat c*nt.