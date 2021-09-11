@jm, i was in same boat as you a few years back
11 months before my wedding i stepped up dieting a notch. was a similar weight to you.
so here is what i did
Monday,weights in the afternoon. Had 10 different weight exercises i went through, combination of shoulders, legs and arms
tuesday, spin class, 30 mins
wednesday, football 45-60 mins (Shorter at times due to people being late)
Thursday, weights in afternoon like monday, but I also did a big long run in evening, was a member of two gyms at time, as i used to weigh myself on a friday morning, as the weight came off i got fitter and was able to train twice on thursdays
friday, another run.
saturday, depending on week would be another football session
sunday, day off, though the odd time there was a bit of golf. Didnt do the football every saturday.
diet wise monday to friday was the time to be healthy
monday, 620am Cereal or porridge, or maybe some eggs
8am yoghurt/actimel
10am see 8am
12pm, fruit/porridge/yoghurt
2pm salad lunch
6pm whatever for dinner
weekend I usually had a blow out, few drinks and a takeaway
September 2014, weighed 18 stone 9, be end of month 17 stone 6
end of october 16 stone 12
start of december 16 stone 3
Obviously a bit of a blow out at times between stags, christmas, birthdays, other weddings etc
got down to 15 stone 12 but definitely a huge huge improvement. felt strong as an ox and could run through walls.
Usually used my fitness pal to track food, you can scan barcodes on products etc.
With your mind put to it you can achieve anything