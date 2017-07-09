« previous next »
Author Topic: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 1, 2021, 10:58:50 am
you do need a blow out at times

i know i will when i go back on it. 10 days off it. another 23 or so left.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 1, 2021, 11:59:50 am
My initial (I thought very ambitious) goal in late April was to drop from 88-89kg to close to 80. I havent been below 80 for well over a decade. But it seems I struck a good vein with this regime that comes easily and leaves me feeling healthy and energised. Possibly a bit too good in fact. Im now at around 73-4kg and will deinitely look to hit the gym again asap and reclaim a few kg in muscles. Still at around 1300-1400 calories a day, just fresh produce, meat and nuts. No dairy, sugar, processed foods, drinks or pasta/bread/rice.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 1, 2021, 12:04:07 pm
well bloody done
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 1, 2021, 12:49:51 pm
Thats great work nice one!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 1, 2021, 01:16:24 pm
Quote from: Zlen on September  1, 2021, 11:59:50 am
My initial (I thought very ambitious) goal in late April was to drop from 88-89kg to close to 80. I havent been below 80 for well over a decade. But it seems I struck a good vein with this regime that comes easily and leaves me feeling healthy and energised. Possibly a bit too good in fact. Im now at around 73-4kg and will deinitely look to hit the gym again asap and reclaim a few kg in muscles. Still at around 1300-1400 calories a day, just fresh produce, meat and nuts. No dairy, sugar, processed foods, drinks or pasta/bread/rice.

That's a great effort, Zen, massive well done to you.

You weren't a million miles from my own starting position as it happens. I started on just over 86 and set myself an initial target of 80, which I hit pretty easily. Then adjusted to 76 and never quite got to that one (closest was 76.4), before going a bit mad the last month or so, as per earlier post. Now back on 82.4.

As you've alluded to there, it's the habits that make or break you and I really need to get the right ones going again.

Annoyingly my skipping rope just snapped half way through a workout. See if I can squeeze in a walk later this afternoon instead.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 3, 2021, 08:31:55 am
weighed 2 pounds lighter this morning

id have liken more off as i did exercise more this week but the start of the week wasnt too great food wise, yesterday lunch could have been better i suppose

however I have hardly eaten any bread (if any at all) and just one or two more changes should get more weight dropped off.

Running wise I have noticed a difference, most probably as i have stopped drinking. Hills arent as big a struggle.

I have another three weeks off the booze so hoping to get at least another 10-14 pounds off. maybe a glass of wine tonight but nothing more
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 3, 2021, 01:16:24 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on September  1, 2021, 09:56:51 am
I've put back on about 6.5 kilos of the amount that I'd lost, and that's almost all the result of getting on the ale, alongside the hangover menu (the aftermath is far more my issue than the ale itself)

I'm the same, was drinking far too much on a regular basis and then feeling hungover the next day. Which then just means a huge appetite, craving for carbs and no energy for exercise. Put on far too much over the last 2 years following this pattern. Since July I've lost 10kg mainly by cutting out booze on weeknights and reducing it on the weekend, which has the knock-on effect of eating less, eating better and exercising more. Still got a long way to go though, aiming to shed another 15kg.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 4, 2021, 07:37:35 am
Quote from: paulrazor on September  3, 2021, 08:31:55 am
weighed 2 pounds lighter this morning

id have liken more off as i did exercise more this week but the start of the week wasnt too great food wise, yesterday lunch could have been better i suppose

however I have hardly eaten any bread (if any at all) and just one or two more changes should get more weight dropped off.

Running wise I have noticed a difference, most probably as i have stopped drinking. Hills arent as big a struggle.

I have another three weeks off the booze so hoping to get at least another 10-14 pounds off. maybe a glass of wine tonight but nothing more

Never be disappointed by losing 2lbs in a week! The more you diet, the harder it is to lose weight and the smaller the decreases will become. Large initial loses are mostly down to water weight rather than fat; once the water weight shifts, aiming to lose 1-2lbs a week is a reasonable goal. Anymore than that and you'll be needing to eat over 1,000 calories less a day than your body needs to maintain its weight (or burn over this amount).
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 6, 2021, 04:02:16 pm
Guys

I'm a 6ft bloke and have recently cut my calories intake to approx. 1200 Kcals per day.  I'm actually enjoying the diet and not particularly craving certain foods or anything.  Totally fucked off crisps, biscuits, chocolate and severely reduced my bread intake in favour of crispbread and Ryvita.  Replaced snack time with Greek yoghurt, fruit and a handful of granola.

Do I need to be aiming lower that 1200 per day and how long usually before you start to see a difference in weight?

I know its a "How long is a piece of string" type question but any advice welcome.  :wave
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 6, 2021, 04:04:53 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  6, 2021, 04:02:16 pm
Guys

I'm a 6ft bloke and have recently cut my calories intake to approx. 1200 Kcals per day.  I'm actually enjoying the diet and not particularly craving certain foods or anything.  Totally fucked off crisps, biscuits, chocolate and severely reduced my bread intake in favour of crispbread and Ryvita.  Replaced snack time with Greek yoghurt, fruit and a handful of granola.

Do I need to be aiming lower that 1200 per day and how long usually before you start to see a difference in weight?

I know its a "How long is a piece of string" type question but any advice welcome.  :wave
you should be losing weight eating like that, thats about the bare minimum you should be eating in all honesty

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  4, 2021, 07:37:35 am
Never be disappointed by losing 2lbs in a week! The more you diet, the harder it is to lose weight and the smaller the decreases will become. Large initial loses are mostly down to water weight rather than fat; once the water weight shifts, aiming to lose 1-2lbs a week is a reasonable goal. Anymore than that and you'll be needing to eat over 1,000 calories less a day than your body needs to maintain its weight (or burn over this amount).
thanks, yeah initially its water weight, upped the intensity of training to hopefully help

weight wise im just one of them people if i put my mind to it itll drop off

but yes 2 pounds a week is fine i agree
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 6, 2021, 04:59:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  6, 2021, 04:02:16 pm
Guys

I'm a 6ft bloke and have recently cut my calories intake to approx. 1200 Kcals per day.  I'm actually enjoying the diet and not particularly craving certain foods or anything.  Totally fucked off crisps, biscuits, chocolate and severely reduced my bread intake in favour of crispbread and Ryvita.  Replaced snack time with Greek yoghurt, fruit and a handful of granola.

Do I need to be aiming lower that 1200 per day and how long usually before you start to see a difference in weight?

I know its a "How long is a piece of string" type question but any advice welcome.  :wave

1,200 calories is very, very, very low, especially for someone 6-foot. Not sure how much you weigh or what level of exercise you do, but I'm 6 foot and bounce around between 180-220 lbs, and I've never gone below 1,800 calories a day and that was only for a week or two at the end of a cut. I can lose weight from 2,500 calories a day, even 3,000 calories a day at my heaviest.

You should start a difference in weight on the scales within a week, especially eating that little. Visually it'll take longer.

It might feel okay eating 1,200 calories now, but after a few weeks I wouldn't be surprised if you have a noticeable dip in your energy levels, and your hunger/cravings will increase.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 6, 2021, 05:06:39 pm
Ive been eating some nice good rounded meals for my 1200 Kcals. Unless I'm miscounting or something

What are you lads eating to still lose weight at 2.5 / 3k calories?
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 6, 2021, 05:34:00 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  6, 2021, 05:06:39 pm
Ive been eating some nice good rounded meals for my 1200 Kcals. Unless I'm miscounting or something

What are you lads eating to still lose weight at 2.5 / 3k calories?

It generally doesn't matter what you eat to lose weight at whatever your calorie goal is. A calorie is a calorie in that regard. Its just that the make-up of the calories will make a difference to how you feel, or how easy it is to do the diet etc.

There are lots of different theories as to what your macro (carbs/protein/fat) breakdown should be, and it will vary as to what your goals are (lose weight/build muscle/recomp). Currently I aim for 40/30/30. Yesterday to make up 3,000 calories I had:

Breakfast - 2 pancakes (320 calories), protein bar (180 calories), 500ml skimmed milk (175 calories) = 675 calories
Brunch - 2 eggs (178 calories) and 2 toast (196 calories) = 374 calories
Lunch - chicken slices (264 calories), 2 bagels (446 calories) = 710 calories
Dinner - chicken breast 400g (424 calories), stir fry sauce (79 calories), 200g pasta (620 calories) = 1,123 calories
Snacks - cashews 45g (118 calories) = 118 calories

The make up of that was 326g carbs, 233g protein and 98g fat (roughly 42/31/27)

I did similar all week and my weight went from 196.4 to 195.8 lbs. I'm not trying to lose weight at the moment though, it's pretty much maintenance.

If you enter your stats into a calculator like https://www.calculator.net/calorie-calculator.html it'll tell you the amount of calories you should be eating as a guide, although obviously it depends on your activity levels as well. Think it has a macro calculator on there too, although MyFitnessPal is good for that as it is for most things.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 6, 2021, 06:25:05 pm
Cheers LCH. Interesting stuff

Nice one :)

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 10, 2021, 10:11:35 am
Just another pound off, little disappointed again. Maybe too many carbs yesterday but 830pm last night i did go out and run the bollicks off myself

ran 10 miles, furthest I have ran in over 5 years (coupled with 13.2 km last sunday).

Dunno if the scales would have reflected it less than 10 hours later

Definitely feel a difference all the same in breathing, clothes etc

anyway two more booze free weeks I hope.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 10, 2021, 02:07:29 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September 10, 2021, 10:11:35 am
Just another pound off, little disappointed again. Maybe too many carbs yesterday but 830pm last night i did go out and run the bollicks off myself

ran 10 miles, furthest I have ran in over 5 years (coupled with 13.2 km last sunday).

Dunno if the scales would have reflected it less than 10 hours later

Definitely feel a difference all the same in breathing, clothes etc

anyway two more booze free weeks I hope.

Your weight can actually increase after heavy exercise, as your muscles can inflame and store exercise water/fluid. This will get flushed out over the next 24-48 hours and your weight will drop down to a "normal" level. This is one of the reasons why its key to try and weigh-in each week under as much of the same circumstances as possible.

So I will generally weigh myself every day as it fascinates me. This is just an example week from the last time I was cutting:

Monday - 196.2
Tuesday - 195.8
Wednesday - 195.8
Thursday - 197.6
Friday - 196.6
Saturday - 195.3
Sunday - 195.0

Ate the same amount of calories each day and ended up losing over a lb, but if I didn't know better I would have been gutted on Thursday. In reality, I probably just went on a run on the Wednesday, or maybe had all my calories before bed, or even just went a day without having a shit!
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 10, 2021, 02:30:08 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  6, 2021, 04:02:16 pm
Guys

I'm a 6ft bloke and have recently cut my calories intake to approx. 1200 Kcals per day.  I'm actually enjoying the diet and not particularly craving certain foods or anything.  Totally fucked off crisps, biscuits, chocolate and severely reduced my bread intake in favour of crispbread and Ryvita.  Replaced snack time with Greek yoghurt, fruit and a handful of granola. Do I need to be aiming lower that 1200 per day and how long usually before you start to see a difference in weight? I know its a "How long is a piece of string" type question but any advice welcome.  :wave


I've been on roughly 1200-1400 calories per day for around 4-5 months now. At the moment I'm working on eating more, while maintaining the fairly healthy nutritional balance I have. If it helps you at all, also 6ft high and I've lost 16kg since I started. Bit too much if you ask me. I'm reasonably active, walk at very high pace for at least an hour a day and do some moderate weightlighting at home - all of which helps. If you exercise hard - compensate with more food please, because 1200 is NOT enough to sustain you with serious exercise. As for why your weight loss isn't as fast as you want it to be, it's hard to say. I hit several flat points on the steady drop of the weight curve and they'd last for up to 10 days, often restarting the weight loss by actually - eating more. I suppose I drove my body into 'preserve everything' mode, which isn't where you want to be in the long run. So be precise with measuring your intake, but also experiment with bumping your intake here and there and also make sure to have plenty of fibers and healthy gut balance. Things I do not skip on each day are green vegetables (steamed spinach, lettuce, kale) and something pickled to help my gut (sauerkraut, beetroot, gherkins). I've replaced all oils with coconut oil and consume bunch of apple cider vinegar with my vegetables and salads.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 10, 2021, 03:47:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 10, 2021, 02:07:29 pm
Your weight can actually increase after heavy exercise, as your muscles can inflame and store exercise water/fluid. This will get flushed out over the next 24-48 hours and your weight will drop down to a "normal" level. This is one of the reasons why its key to try and weigh-in each week under as much of the same circumstances as possible.

So I will generally weigh myself every day as it fascinates me. This is just an example week from the last time I was cutting:

Monday - 196.2
Tuesday - 195.8
Wednesday - 195.8
Thursday - 197.6
Friday - 196.6
Saturday - 195.3
Sunday - 195.0

Ate the same amount of calories each day and ended up losing over a lb, but if I didn't know better I would have been gutted on Thursday. In reality, I probably just went on a run on the Wednesday, or maybe had all my calories before bed, or even just went a day without having a shit!
I wouldn't weigh myself every day, I usually do it friday morning, after I get up out of bed, after I use the toilet and before I take on breakfast or water.

Definitely after such a long hard workout whilst I looked and felt thinner I definitely felt that in the muscles (inflammed)

I only had water after the run last night but maybe had I had another healthy day and reasonable workout today and weighed myself tomorrow (Which I wont) it would be different. Anyway as i said another couple of weeks of running and non boozing and i will see where I am at

Booze wise I find it ok, Friday and Saturday are the only days I really drink anyway
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 11, 2021, 11:35:58 am
Quote from: Dench57 on September  3, 2021, 01:16:24 pm
I'm the same, was drinking far too much on a regular basis and then feeling hungover the next day. Which then just means a huge appetite, craving for carbs and no energy for exercise. Put on far too much over the last 2 years following this pattern. Since July I've lost 10kg mainly by cutting out booze on weeknights and reducing it on the weekend, which has the knock-on effect of eating less, eating better and exercising more. Still got a long way to go though, aiming to shed another 15kg.

As someone who liked a drink, I found that knocking it on the head had a massive effect on my health. The weight just dropped off and I felt motivated to exercise more as well. Within two months of stopping drinking, and improving my diet, I was starting to get back the body I had 15 years ago.

A couple of weeks ago a friend got onboard with my diet plan, no booze, no snacks, a salad for lunch and eat what you want for dinner. He's dropped three kilos already. It's going to get competitive :D.

 
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 11, 2021, 11:49:59 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 10, 2021, 02:07:29 pm
Your weight can actually increase after heavy exercise, as your muscles can inflame and store exercise water/fluid. This will get flushed out over the next 24-48 hours and your weight will drop down to a "normal" level. This is one of the reasons why its key to try and weigh-in each week under as much of the same circumstances as possible.

So I will generally weigh myself every day as it fascinates me. This is just an example week from the last time I was cutting:

Monday - 196.2
Tuesday - 195.8
Wednesday - 195.8
Thursday - 197.6
Friday - 196.6
Saturday - 195.3
Sunday - 195.0

Ate the same amount of calories each day and ended up losing over a lb, but if I didn't know better I would have been gutted on Thursday. In reality, I probably just went on a run on the Wednesday, or maybe had all my calories before bed, or even just went a day without having a shit!
I'm in the weigh every day camp. I have my morning piss (it makes a difference, but if you follow the same routine every day it doesn't matter) and weigh myself whilst the kettle boils. At the start the weight loss, aiming to be lighter every day was a massive motivation. Now I'm exercising, and gaining muscle, a bit less so. Also I'm a bit of a maths nerd and compiling tables and plotting graphs is sort of fun :D.
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
September 11, 2021, 09:31:03 pm
Whats annoying is im.off booze pretty much 3 weeks but God I'm so bored tonight
Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
Today at 04:16:59 am
I don't know if its been posted before but I have been using a website called Stickk for some extra motivation and accountability.  Its been working well. So far I have lost about 20lbs in 3 months.

It allows you to bet some money on you achieving your weekly weight loss or exercise goals. If you fail, your money gets transferred to a charity of your choice, or you can pick a charity you despise or you can just make an agreement with friend.
