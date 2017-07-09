Ive been eating some nice good rounded meals for my 1200 Kcals. Unless I'm miscounting or something
What are you lads eating to still lose weight at 2.5 / 3k calories?
It generally doesn't matter what you eat to lose weight at whatever your calorie goal is. A calorie is a calorie in that regard. Its just that the make-up of the calories will make a difference to how you feel, or how easy it is to do the diet etc.
There are lots of different theories as to what your macro (carbs/protein/fat) breakdown should be, and it will vary as to what your goals are (lose weight/build muscle/recomp). Currently I aim for 40/30/30. Yesterday to make up 3,000 calories I had:
Breakfast - 2 pancakes (320 calories), protein bar (180 calories), 500ml skimmed milk (175 calories) = 675 calories
Brunch - 2 eggs (178 calories) and 2 toast (196 calories) = 374 calories
Lunch - chicken slices (264 calories), 2 bagels (446 calories) = 710 calories
Dinner - chicken breast 400g (424 calories), stir fry sauce (79 calories), 200g pasta (620 calories) = 1,123 calories
Snacks - cashews 45g (118 calories) = 118 calories
The make up of that was 326g carbs, 233g protein and 98g fat (roughly 42/31/27)
I did similar all week and my weight went from 196.4 to 195.8 lbs. I'm not trying to lose weight at the moment though, it's pretty much maintenance.
If you enter your stats into a calculator like https://www.calculator.net/calorie-calculator.html
it'll tell you the amount of calories you should
be eating as a guide, although obviously it depends on your activity levels as well. Think it has a macro calculator on there too, although MyFitnessPal is good for that as it is for most things.