Guys



I'm a 6ft bloke and have recently cut my calories intake to approx. 1200 Kcals per day. I'm actually enjoying the diet and not particularly craving certain foods or anything. Totally fucked off crisps, biscuits, chocolate and severely reduced my bread intake in favour of crispbread and Ryvita. Replaced snack time with Greek yoghurt, fruit and a handful of granola. Do I need to be aiming lower that 1200 per day and how long usually before you start to see a difference in weight? I know its a "How long is a piece of string" type question but any advice welcome.





I've been on roughly 1200-1400 calories per day for around 4-5 months now. At the moment I'm working on eating more, while maintaining the fairly healthy nutritional balance I have. If it helps you at all, also 6ft high and I've lost 16kg since I started. Bit too much if you ask me. I'm reasonably active, walk at very high pace for at least an hour a day and do some moderate weightlighting at home - all of which helps. If you exercise hard - compensate with more food please, because 1200 is NOT enough to sustain you with serious exercise. As for why your weight loss isn't as fast as you want it to be, it's hard to say. I hit several flat points on the steady drop of the weight curve and they'd last for up to 10 days, often restarting the weight loss by actually - eating more. I suppose I drove my body into 'preserve everything' mode, which isn't where you want to be in the long run. So be precise with measuring your intake, but also experiment with bumping your intake here and there and also make sure to have plenty of fibers and healthy gut balance. Things I do not skip on each day are green vegetables (steamed spinach, lettuce, kale) and something pickled to help my gut (sauerkraut, beetroot, gherkins). I've replaced all oils with coconut oil and consume bunch of apple cider vinegar with my vegetables and salads.