If I didnt eat a breakfast (which is VERY rare) Id find i'd probably over compensate by horsing a massive lunch and or dinner.





Its half term week so wide and kids have been at home meaning I havent been able to snack on shite to my hearts (dis)content. No more running than usual but have lost 4-5lbs.



Just need to keep that discipline up when Im back on my own and battling temptation to raid the chocolates and crisps.



I had to do it last week as we were on holiday, so we out for dinner and an evening meal every day, plus drinking, so I wanted to remove the caloriesI did walk a minimum of 5 miles every morning though and walked to where we were eating most days.Back in work now, I've had a round of toast, beans and a single egg omelette for brekkie and already drank a litre and a half of water. Plan is to eat salads for dinner and sometimes for tea, otherwise it'll be veg curries or chicken and loads of veg.That's the only thing I miss about the year I spent living alone, I had nothing in the house that was unhealthy. I'd split with my gf in July 05 and was 19st stone at the end of January 2006, with cycling before work, swimming at dinner and eating healthy I dropped to 15st 4 by the May and was the fittest I'd been in years. Since we had kids, there are always chocolate, crisps, biscuits and shite in the house and I have really poor willpower - her working from home helps as I can't go in the cupboard without her hearing and shouting at me