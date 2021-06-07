« previous next »
The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone

rob1966

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
June 7, 2021, 10:34:54 am
Quote from: paulrazor on June  4, 2021, 10:47:44 am
If I didnt eat a breakfast (which is VERY rare) Id find i'd probably over compensate by horsing a massive lunch and or dinner.


I had to do it last week as we were on holiday, so we out for dinner and an evening meal every day, plus drinking, so I wanted to remove the calories ;D I did walk a minimum of 5 miles every morning though and walked to where we were eating most days.

Back in work now, I've had a round of toast, beans and a single egg omelette for brekkie and already drank a litre and a half of water. Plan is to eat salads for dinner and sometimes for tea, otherwise it'll be veg curries or chicken and loads of veg.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  4, 2021, 10:50:24 am
Its half term week so wide and kids have been at home meaning I havent been able to snack on shite to my hearts (dis)content. No more running than usual but have lost 4-5lbs.

Just need to keep that discipline up when Im back on my own and battling temptation to raid the chocolates and crisps.

That's the only thing I miss about the year I spent living alone, I had nothing in the house that was unhealthy. I'd split with my gf in July 05 and was 19st stone at the end of January 2006, with cycling before work, swimming at dinner and eating healthy I dropped to 15st 4 by the May and was the fittest I'd been in years. Since we had kids, there are always chocolate, crisps, biscuits and shite in the house and I have really poor willpower - her working from home helps as I can't go in the cupboard without her hearing and shouting at me ;D
AndyMuller

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
June 7, 2021, 11:43:23 am
How important is breakfast? I wake up some days and feel like I just eat it out of habit and for the sake of it.
L4Red

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
June 7, 2021, 12:02:58 pm
Honestly it won't do you any harm not having it, especially if you're trying to lose weight. Look into intermittent fasting.

AndyMuller

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
June 7, 2021, 12:22:17 pm
Quote from: L4Red on June  7, 2021, 12:02:58 pm
Honestly it won't do you any harm not having it, especially if you're trying to lose weight. Look into intermittent fasting.

Yeah I thought as much. I've spoken to a couple of people recently who have lost a good bit of weight who didn't start eating until around midday.
Schmidt

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
June 9, 2021, 07:16:16 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  7, 2021, 12:22:17 pm
Yeah I thought as much. I've spoken to a couple of people recently who have lost a good bit of weight who didn't start eating until around midday.

The important thing to note with intermittent fasting in my opinion is that it's not a weight loss solution, it's a lifestyle choice. If it suits you and better allows you to fit your daily calories in then great, if it feels like you have to force yourself to fit your meals into the eating window, don't bother.
Grobbelrevell

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June  6, 2021, 02:42:53 pm
Don't think Slimfast shakes are very high in protein, but it depends if you're working out? If so, you can't go wrong with any Whey Protein powder, which are all much the same (apart from the mass gainers). MyProtein, Optimum Nutrition etc.

MyProtein is probably the best for choice of flavours. 

Just on this point, and some earlier around potential lack of nutritional balance to your diet - have a look at Huel.

They do various options, including bars and powders, but their primary offerings are not just 'protein powder' - it's nutritionally balanced, which ticks that particular box whilst also giving the option of something quick and easy and high in protein.

The bars are 200 kcal and 20g of protein, as an example.

I've used MyProtein for years, but have recently started using some of the Huel stuff, and it's good. When you're trying to cut, it's a nice, easy way of getting a balanced meal at a set calorie count as well.

I'd recommend taking a look at them anyway.
Welshred

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 10:55:36 am »
Have eaten slightly better over the last week and lost 1kg, which is a start :) increasing activity levels over the next few weeks as well so will hopefully see more drop off :)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The I'm a fat bastard and trying to lose weight thread aka JoeyC's skiving zone
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 10:57:52 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:55:36 am
Have eaten slightly better over the last week and lost 1kg, which is a start :) increasing activity levels over the next few weeks as well so will hopefully see more drop off :)

Nice one mate, Ive been the same over the last ten days or so. Football on every night isnt helping the urge to have a beer or two but trying to save that for weekends. Trying to do a run or a HIIT workout every day at the moment which will help, as long as I stay away from eating shite!
