On a site note, does anyone know any good ways of burning stomach fat / toning lower abs with a lower back issue? I've been doing standard crunches, heel touches etc for upper abs & obliques, but can't really do anything which involves lifting legs towards the ceiling or your upper body, because it'll give me grief.

How are you with different varieties of planks? Or ab rollouts? Neither necessarily target the lower abs but they definitely get to work.
On a site note, does anyone know any good ways of burning stomach fat / toning lower abs with a lower back issue? I've been doing standard crunches, heel touches etc for upper abs & obliques, but can't really do anything which involves lifting legs towards the ceiling or your upper body, because it'll give me grief.

Get yourself to a physio who will guide you with what you can and can't do
Anyone else got a Peloton?

Got one early November and really enjoyed it, came off it with wobbly legs a few times and then had to spend the last two weeks away from home and I'm clucking for it.

Back Sunday and can't wait
Anyone else got a Peloton?

Got one early November and really enjoyed it, came off it with wobbly legs a few times and then had to spend the last two weeks away from home and I'm clucking for it.

Back Sunday and can't wait

I thought about it but I've got a cross trainer I never use so it would only take up more space. Plus the sub price is crazy high.
I thought about it but I've got a cross trainer I never use so it would only take up more space. Plus the sub price is crazy high.

Tenner a week more or less, worth it for me
Yeah it's a great product if you can afford and you have the space. I'm envious ;D
Does it take up alot of room? Mrs wants one.
Agree with all of this. I've always been someone who tries to eat as little as possible during the day while I'm working, then reward myself with snacks while watching TV or whatever in the evening.

I have quite an addictive personality I think, so my brain really associates things together. TV and Snacks are two of those things for sure. So if I snacked during the day I'd be in trouble.

--

On a site note, does anyone know any good ways of burning stomach fat / toning lower abs with a lower back issue? I've been doing standard crunches, heel touches etc for upper abs & obliques, but can't really do anything which involves lifting legs towards the ceiling or your upper body, because it'll give me grief.

You can't burn fat specific to a certain area. You can train your abs so when you lose the fat they will be more sculpted but the only way to lose fat is be in a caloric deficit and unfortunately you don't get to choose where the fat loss happens.

A quick fix would be to make your snacks more healthy. Cut out stuff that is heavy on carbs or added sugar.
Haven't been in here for a while. I had a difficult couple of years (divorce settlement, moving house, death of my Dad) plus a nightmare project and long hours that saw my weight creep up again. I knew it was down to eating rubbish (McNasty's breakfasts and Pret lunches).

Ayway, just before the first lockdown I was diagnosed as pre-diabetic and put on an NHS course with a target of getting down to a normal weight (I was overweight on the scale) and reducing fast absorbed carbs.

The 'diet' I've been followig is the T-plate diet. Unlike most it's really simple and not a load of pseudo-scientific bollocks. All you do is aim to have half your plate non-starchy vegetables, a quarter carbohydrate (I've switched to wholewheat pasta and tried other grains) and a quarter lean protein. We have vegetarian meals once or twice a week now - pasta with a vegatable sauce, or cauliflower pizzaiola*, fish one or twice a week and only have red meat once or twice a week now.

Still have bacon and eggs at the weekend and ejoy the occasional treat but feel so much better. 



https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/baked-cauliflower-pizzaiola

Was driving the truck a week ago Saturday and started to get really bad pains in my stomach. I have diverticular disease and it had kicked off again, being a fat fuck wasn't helping. Went on a diet of plain food for a week to sort it out, no breakfast, soup for dinner, light stuff for tea. Feel better this week and have lost 7lbs too. I'm still a fat fuck, 16st 6lbs, but seeing as I had got up to 17st 11lbs at the start of lockdown Mk1, I'm happy to be nearly a stone and a half lighter. Lockdown Mk2 has helped too as we've had to knock our weekly date night and all the coffees I was drinking when we went the shops on the head.
