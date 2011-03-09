Haven't been in here for a while. I had a difficult couple of years (divorce settlement, moving house, death of my Dad) plus a nightmare project and long hours that saw my weight creep up again. I knew it was down to eating rubbish (McNasty's breakfasts and Pret lunches).Ayway, just before the first lockdown I was diagnosed as pre-diabetic and put on an NHS course with a target of getting down to a normal weight (I was overweight on the scale) and reducing fast absorbed carbs.The 'diet' I've been followig is the T-plate diet. Unlike most it's really simple and not a load of pseudo-scientific bollocks. All you do is aim to have half your plate non-starchy vegetables, a quarter carbohydrate (I've switched to wholewheat pasta and tried other grains) and a quarter lean protein. We have vegetarian meals once or twice a week now - pasta with a vegatable sauce, or cauliflower pizzaiola*, fish one or twice a week and only have red meat once or twice a week now.Still have bacon and eggs at the weekend and ejoy the occasional treat but feel so much better.