Was driving the truck a week ago Saturday and started to get really bad pains in my stomach. I have diverticular disease and it had kicked off again, being a fat fuck wasn't helping. Went on a diet of plain food for a week to sort it out, no breakfast, soup for dinner, light stuff for tea. Feel better this week and have lost 7lbs too. I'm still a fat fuck, 16st 6lbs, but seeing as I had got up to 17st 11lbs at the start of lockdown Mk1, I'm happy to be nearly a stone and a half lighter. Lockdown Mk2 has helped too as we've had to knock our weekly date night and all the coffees I was drinking when we went the shops on the head.