Genge and George are good, Stuart is shite but England are struggling with props.The back 5 of the scrum is as good as it gets.Underhill has just come back from injury so not match fit.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I know Earl can be a bit of a wrecking ball but he and Curry arent the biggest. Could we be a bit underpowered there. Probably not the right word given theyd both throw me about like a rag doll!
Itoje, Martin and Cunningham-South are big fuckers they are your beasts and Early and Curry to get to the breakdown quickly / operate in the open etc. It's really balanced, Curry being back is good news England have lacked a jackal since he got injured.
Fair shout. Sounds exciting enough. Its a bit like the start of August with football, this is the time for optimism. Then we kick off and the All Blacks go in at half time 21-3 up!
Martin is a proper old school second row - Like Wyn Jones, Retallick, Etzebeth etc. Loves the dirty and physical side of the game.A jet lagged New Zealand, it might be close.
BBC Sport@BBCSportEngland prop Joe Marler has deactivated his X account after posting that the haka "needs binning" before Saturday's match against New Zealand.Read more 👇Are we STILL having a problem with this? The sport is in enough trouble as it is
Sadly, he's reactivated his account. I thought something good was going to come out of this.
I love the haka, it's part of the game. Marler is an idiot, can't wait to watch him lumber on, lean on the ruck and give away from penalties.
Hes not in the squad. Although we do have Dan Cole earmarked for that role.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Just seen that the All Blacks have been training at Arsenal this week so expect even more theatrics than usual!
30 puddings on show today huh? If you want proper Rugby lads the 2nd Test of England v Samoa in League is on today.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHATHEY THOUGHT IT WAS OVER!!Hahahahahxhdndnfgkhmgccn
Who cares, shite sport anyway. Up the Reds!
To be fair, I was resigned to my fate with 20 to go. Tense game and literally a width of a post was the difference. Sititi is the second coming. Got to play him at 8
8 points up we should see it out but those three tries were excellent finishes and some ropey defending. You always looked the more likely to score tries (what a surprise) so never out of it. Didn’t think Mackenzie woukd nail the kick though.Poor pass for the drop goal attempt. Can’t blame us for going for it but would be nice to have some cutting set piece move or two off the scrum.Do we have SA next week. Glad I’m at a wedding. Won’t be pretty viewing!
